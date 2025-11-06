Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Carol Anne Hilton, Chief Executive Officer, Indigenomics Institute ("Indigenomics" or the "Company"), and her team, joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the annual Indigenomics on BAY STREET Conference.





Indigenomics is a leading national Indigenous economic, financial, and data company advancing the growth, visibility, and intelligence of the Indigenous economy in Canada. Anchored by the $100 billion Indigenous economic target, Indigenomics drives evidence-based strategy, investment readiness, and Indigenous economic inclusion through data leadership and analytics. The Company delivers insights that empower Indigenous Nations, governments, and industries to make informed economic decisions and recognize Indigenous economic activity as central to national prosperity. The Indigenomics Institute has built a series of leading edge innovations including the Indigenomics AI Economic Intelligence Platform, the National Indigenous Economic Reconciliation Action Planning Hub and launched the Indigenomics LEGO DESIGN Corporate Reconciliation Planning Sessions using the LEGO® Serious Play® methodology. Indigenomics champions modern Indigenous economic design grounded in worldviews, sustainability, and self-determination for shared economic transformation.

