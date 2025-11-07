Epique Realty Leadership Retreat Blends High-Level Strategy, Learning, Community, and A Little Disney Magic

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Epique Realty, one of the fastest-growing brokerages in history, gathered its extraordinary leaders for the second annual Leadership Retreat, kicking off with a vibrant Welcome Party at Margaritaville Orlando on November 5. The multi-day event set a high-energy tone, bringing together the company's leaders for a focused blend of high-level strategy, deep connection, and celebration of another record-breaking year.

The core of the retreat on Thursday featured a full day of intensive workshops and learning, headlined by Keynote Speaker, Co-Founder of Haven Real Estate Group, Performance Coach, and Author Robert Henry, who delivered powerful insights on leading through complexity and building operational resilience at scale. Additional sessions, led by industry heavyweights and Epique's internal experts, focused on actionable playbooks for growth enablement, recruiting velocity, advanced agent training systems, and fostering a culture of high performance.

Epique's three exceptional Co-Founders were on hand to provide context for the event's mission and the company's forward momentum.

"Support and accountability travel together," said Janice Delcid, Co-Founder and CFO. "Our leaders are leaving Orlando with concrete; strategic playbooks they can deploy on Monday to create immediate value for their agents."

"Inclusion scales outcomes," added Christopher Miller, Co-Founder and COO. "The best ideas in our network come from this exact kind of collaboration, across states, countries, and roles. You can feel the momentum and excitement for our shared vision in every single session."

In a signature move underscoring Epique's "people-first" culture, the brokerage is closing the event by treating over 600 leaders and their family members to a day at Walt Disney World on Friday. This tangible investment in shared experience highlights the company's commitment to building a true community and celebrating its collective success as a family.

"Leadership is a practice, not a title," concluded Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. "This retreat is about equipping our leaders to build durable value for agents, clients, and communities. We are aligning on our executional clarity for 2026 while ensuring our unique, agent-centric culture remains front and center in everything we do."

Event Highlights

Welcome Party: Margaritaville Orlando, November 5

Conference Day: November 6, featuring keynote Robert Henry, and additional sessions were led by Sam Rodriguez, Brooke Broady, Lee Garland, Rob Stein, and a roster of Epique Realty leaders, covering growth enablement, recruiting velocity, training systems, and culture-driven performance.

Family Day at Disney: November 7, 600 tickets provided for leaders and their families

About Epique Realty

As the industry's first AI-certified brokerage, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing, agent-owned real estate brokerages. Shaping the future of real estate, Epique now operates in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents, and with Canada on-board, global expansion is underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides over 80 unheard of free phenomenal benefits with a proprietary AI platform (Epique.ai), and a culture of radical generosity. Led by its visionary co-founders, Epique is harnessing technology to build a more equitable, empowered, and successful future for real estate professionals. BeEpique

