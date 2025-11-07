SPAIN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: The SPAIN-US CHAMBER of COMMERCE in Florida Celebrates Its 45th Anniversary Gala With Over 420 Business Leaders and Renowned Figures in Miami

Henkell Freixenet was honored with the Ponce de León Company of the Year Award, while Iván Tornos, Chairman, President & CEO of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (S&P 500), received the Ponce de León Corporate Leader of the Year Award. The event brought together prominent figures such as José Díaz-Balart, Julio Iglesias Jr., and Rosa Clará, among others.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / The Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Florida celebrated its 45th Anniversary Gala at Jungle Island in Miami, bringing together more than 420 business leaders, personalities, and celebrities from Spain, the United States, and Latin America for an unforgettable evening that reflected on the Chamber's remarkable journey - from its origins to its growth over the decades - and its evolution into one of the largest binational chambers of commerce in the United States.

Ponce de Léon Company and Corporate Leader of the Year 2025



The Chamber presented its highest annual distinctions, the Ponce de León Awards, recognizing Henkell Freixenet as Company of the Year, in recognition of its remarkable journey from a family-owned brand to a global industry leader and Iván Tornos, Chairman, President & CEO of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., as Corporate Leader of the Year, for exemplifying how Spanish talent continues to shape and inspire global business and innovation.

Company of the Year: Henkell Freixenet

Henkell Freixenet represents the perfect fusion of tradition, excellence, and global vision. As world leader in sparkling wines, the company combines more than a century of history with a steadfast commitment to innovation, and quality. Its philosophy, "Celebrate Life!", reflects a spirit that transcends borders and celebrates sparkling wine's ability to connect cultures and people around life's most meaningful moments.

Freixenet's relationship with the United States dates back to 1934, when it established its first international office in New Jersey. Since then, the brand has maintained steady growth, marked by the launch of its iconic Cordon Negro, known as "the black bottle bubbly," which won over the U.S. market and became the country's best-selling cava. Following the union with Henkell in 2018, the group consolidated its leadership in the United States under Freixenet Mionetto USA, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, excellence, and the expansion of business ties between Spain and the United States.

"Thank you to the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce for this incredible honor and recognition", said Enore Ceola, CEO of Freixenet Mionetto USA and Executive Committee member of Henkell Freixenet. "Henkell Freixenet's specialized portfolio aptly supports our 'Celebrate Life' motto and allows us to take part in every celebration. Freixenet, an essential winery in our portfolio, has been a leader, pioneer, innovator, and celebrator since 1914. Josep Ferrer Sala dedicated his life to building a company and making it the #1 Global Premium Sparkling Wine Brand. We are proud to continue his legacy and dedication, and to continue to bring Freixenet into consumers' lives in every part of the world."

Corporate Leader of the Year: Iván Tornos

Born in Spain, Iván Tornos leads Zimmer Biomet, an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and a global leader in medical technology operating in more than 100 countries. Under his leadership, the company has accelerated innovation, diversification, and digital transformation, while maintaining a deep focus on people, ethics, and purpose-driven growth. Zimmer Biomet's advances - including its AI-enabled surgical robotics and navigation platforms - are redefining global healthcare and improving millions of lives worldwide.

"This honor belongs to every person we serve and to the thousands of Zimmer Biomet team members relentlessly committed to solving healthcare's biggest challenges," said Tornos. "It also is especially meaningful, as it celebrates the bridge between Spain and the U.S. - a connection that has shaped my personal journey and reflects Zimmer Biomet's global impact. Let's keep moving. Let's keep changing lives. ¡Venga Vamos!"

45 years of building bridges

Under the theme "45 Years Building Bridges," the Chamber paid tribute to two of its founders and key champions: Raúl Valdés-Fauli, esteemed attorney and the longest-serving former Mayor of Coral Gables, and Julián Linares, entrepreneur, communicator, and visionary whose leadership and commitment were instrumental in establishing and consolidating the institution as a key platform for international cooperation.

All honorees received a Menina - a sculpture inspired by Velázquez's Las Meninas and created by artist Antonio Azzato. The piece, which has become a cultural icon in Spain, symbolizes creativity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Spanish art. The Chamber also announced that the acclaimed Meninas Gallery, an open-air exhibition that has illuminated Spain's most emblematic cities, will arrive in Miami in 2026.

In her remarks, Mónica Vázquez, President of the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, reflected on the Chamber's record-breaking year and enduring mission: "This has been a historic year for the Chamber, with more than 550 members, 39 events, and thousands of companies supported. Our mission remains to build bridges, empower talent, and project the best of Spain to the world." She also expressed gratitude to the Chamber of Commerce of Spain and its President, José Luis Bonet, for their unwavering support of the network of Official Spanish Chambers abroad.

The celebration featured leading figures from business, culture, and entertainment, including Julio Iglesias Jr., designer Rosa Clará and Maite Casademunt, (Lola Casademunt), among others CEO's and executive leaders.

SPAIN-U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN FLORIDA

The Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Florida, one of the leading binational chambers in the United States, continues to play a vital role in fostering trade and investment between Spain and the United States. With over 550 member companies, the Chamber supports businesses seeking to expand and thrive in the U.S. market. Its annual gala celebrates these achievements and serves as a platform for connection and collaboration among leaders from the United States, Spain, and Latin America.

