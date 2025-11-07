BANGKOK, THAILAND, Nov 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Telecoms World Asia, Asia's number one telecoms event will return on 18-19 November 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.This year, 1,700 senior executives from telcos, OTT providers, wholesalers, and technology companies across Asia will gather in Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre Central World to connect, collaborate, and explore the innovations shaping the region's future of telco networks. Attendees can expect insightful discussions on from 5G deployment, AI-powered networks to digitisation of customer services or processes, the evolving telco business landscape and much more."Asia's telecoms industry is at a critical inflection point, driven by the accelerating deployment of AI, 5G and rising demand for new digital infrastructure," says Paul Clark, Managing Director for Terrapinn Asia. "Telecoms World Asia is a one-stop shop for attendees to cut through the complexity, create actionable strategies to propel their business forward and forge the partnerships necessary to capitalise on the transformative opportunities in the sector. There's no better place for Asia's telco leaders and their partners to set the agenda for the future of this industry."Telecoms World Asia 2025 will feature a dynamic exhibition floor, with more than 60 sponsors and exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies that are powering network evolution and accelerating digital transformation. Including Platinum Sponsors National Telecom (NT) and Wavenet and Gold Sponsors NTT Data, Radware, Ribbon Communications, ServiceNow and Vox Solutions Global Limited.Across five content topics (Keynote, The Telco Boardroom, Customer, Network and Wholesale), more than 120 industry leaders will share their expertise on the current, trending and future of telecoms. Among the distinguished speakers are representatives from leading telecom operators across Asia, including:- Andrew Bennett, Regional Chief Technology Officer, BT International- Andrey Kuzin, Chief Technology Officer, Cellcard- Tran Hai Duong, Chairman and CEO, FPT Telecom International- Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana, President, National Telecom (NT)- Roderick Santiago, CTO - Enterprise Business Group, PLDT- Mila Jivkova Kusheva, CCO, Smart Axiata- Abdul Rahman Ansyori, CTO, Telin- Ganesh Sivasamboo, CEO of Wholesale, TIME dotCom Berhad- Ekaraj Panjavinin, Chief Digital Officer, True Corporation- Gurtaj Singh Padda, Executive Director and CEO, Tune Talk- Rajeev Sethi, President Director and CEO, XLSMART- Wing K. Lee, CEO, YTL CommunicationsFor event information and full conference agenda, visit:https://www.terrapinn.com/TWA2025ACNNEWSAbout Telecoms World Asia 2025Telecoms World Asia 2025 will take place on 18-19 November 2025 at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre Central World. It is the premier conference focused entirely on digital solutions and services for Asian Telcos.About TerrapinnTerrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn - spark something.Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:Amira AzliMarketing ExecutiveTerrapinn AsiaAmira.Azli@terrapinn.comSource: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.