TOKYO, Japan, Nov 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today held the Honda Automotive Technology Workshop for members of news media. Following is a summary of the next-generation technologies for automobile products scheduled to go on sale in the second half of the 2020s.Key technologies introduced at the workshop included: 1) the platform for next-generation hybrid models, 2) hybrid-electric system technologies for new large-size hybrid models scheduled to be launched in North America in the second half of the 2020s, and 3) key technologies to be applied to the production model of a compact EV based on the Super-ONE Prototype, which made its world debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.Honda positions the "environment" and "safety" as priority issues that need to be addressed in order for Honda to continue offering the joy and freedom of mobility to people in a sustainable manner. Based on this belief, Honda has set ambitious goals of achieving "carbon neutrality for all of its products and corporate activities" and "zero fatalities from traffic collisions involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles," globally by 2050.As announced at the 2025 Honda Business Briefing held in May of this year, Honda is working to further strengthen the competitiveness of its electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV) and offer new value to customers through electrification and enhanced application of intelligent technologies.In the meantime, Honda will continue to pursue its value proposition in the electrified era: the "joy of driving" experienced by the driver while driving with a sense of oneness with their vehicle. Regardless of powertrain type, EV or HEV, Honda will continue to build its products based on the Honda M/M Concept*1, a human-centric approach to Honda car design, and pursue the "joy of driving," offering comfort and fun not only to the driver but to all occupants.Under the concept of "Enjoy the Drive" which represents the value proposition of Honda automobile products, which is centered on the M/M Concept and the "joy of driving," Honda will remain committed to making steady advancements of next-generation automotive technologies. At the workshop, Honda unveiled new technologies being developed to embody the unique approach and value system of Honda.Overview of the next-generation mid-size platformHonda is further advancing all aspects of its hybrid system and the HEV platform, with a plan to start adopting them from a group of next-generation HEV models to be introduced to market from 2027 onward.The next-generation platform is being developed by combining various innovative technologies to realize both high body rigidity and lightweight at a high level and a modular architecture that enables greater parts commonality. This will further enhance the "joy of driving" unique only to Honda, enabling the driver to enjoy a sporty and exhilarating driving experience.- As a new benchmark for driving stability, which directly influences the vehicle dynamic performance, Honda established a new approach to body rigidity management that enhances driving stability. By optimizing the body rigidity, the body weight will be reduced. At the same time, by generating vehicle behavior as if the body flexes during cornering, the load put on each tire will be controlled to improve roadholding performance. As a result, the next-generation EVs will realize an unprecedented level of driving stability and a sporty and pleasant driving experience. Honda is planning to apply this technology to its EV platform as well.- The weight of the HEV platform was reduced by 90 kg (198 lbs.) compared to the current platform by revising the body structure and adopting new engineering design methods. With this next-generation platform, Honda will strive to create new HEV models that will realize both the fun of driving and excellent fuel economy.- The modular architecture that achieves a high percentage of parts commonality across various models was adopted. By separating commonized modules, such as the engine room and rear underbody, and unique modules such as the rear cabin, the efficiency of new model development will be increased. Honda is aiming for parts commonality of more than 60% across all models using this platform, which will enable the efficient production of distinctive and diverse models while keeping cost down. As a result, the efficiency of both development and production will be significantly increased.- In line with the advancement of the platform, technologies to enable vehicle control at the will of the driver are being adopted, such as a Motion Management System that leverages posture control know-how Honda amassed through the development of original robotics technologies. Moreover, a new pitch control*2 technology will be added to Agile Handling Assist - an electronic control system that supports smooth vehicle behavior during cornering ,and is already adopted to the current Accord and Prelude - to help the driver control the vehicle exactly as intended in all driving situations unaffected by road conditions. Through these technologies, Honda will strive to further enhance the "joy of driving" for its customers.Overview of the next-generation large-size hybrid systemAs market demand for HEV models continues to grow, Honda positions its HEV models, especially the next-generation models scheduled to go on sale in 2027 and beyond, as a core group of products which will play key role during the transitional period leading up to the full-fledged popularization of HEVs.Especially in the North American market, which will be the main market for HEV models, there will continue to be solid demand for large-size HEVs. To fulfill such demand, Honda is developing a next-generation hybrid system featuring powerful driving performance and high towing capacity, as well as outstanding environmental performance, befitting large-size HEVs in the D-segment and larger, with product launches in the second half of the 2020s.At this workshop, Honda unveiled key technologies of its next-generation large-size hybrid systems, including a newly developed V6 engine that complies with stringent environmental regulations, as well as newly developed drive units and battery pack that achieve both high efficiency and low cost.- Honda is striving to improve the fuel efficiency of its next-generation large-size HEV models by more than 30% compared to the ICE models currently being sold in the same segment. To this end, Honda will combine a next-generation V6 engine with extended fuel-efficient range, and highly-efficient drive units, and then apply next-generation energy management control, which optimizes the drive modes in accordance with the driving conditions and contributes to the improvement of fuel efficiency.- Aiming to deliver a powerful yet high-quality driving experience befitting the large-size HEV segment, Honda will strive to improve the full-throttle acceleration performance of the finished vehicle by more than 10% compared to the ICE models currently being sold in the same segment by increasing the efficiency of the engine and each drive unit and by utilizing the battery assist.Overview of dynamics technologies of the Super-ONE Prototype compact EV modelThe production model based on the Super-ONE Prototype, which made its world debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, is scheduled to go on sale first in Japan in 2026, then in the U.K. and other Asian countries where demand for compact EVs is high*3. With the grand concept defined as "e: Dash BOOSTER," Honda is aiming to create a compact EV that transforms everyday mobility into an exciting and uplifting experience by offering a variety of features that make the in-vehicle experience more enjoyable for customers.- Based on the lightweight platform, which has been continuously advanced for Honda N Series models, the body width was widened by adopting a dedicated chassis with widened tread and fenders. Moreover, heavy components are consolidated and the center of gravity is lowered by placing the thin battery - the key component of an EV - at the center of the underbody. In this way, the Super-ONE Prototype realized both one of the lightest bodies among A-segment EVs and a center of gravity lower than that of conventional gasoline-powered compact cars. With these key features, the Super-ONE Prototype will ensure high responsiveness to driver inputs and maintain stable responsiveness even during cornering, offering outstanding handling performance that responds precisely to the driver's intentions while providing peace of mind.- The production model based on the Super-ONE Prototype will be equipped with "Boost Modedeveloped exclusively for this model. The Boost Mode increases the power output to enable the power unit to fully unleash its performance potential, while also synchronizing the simulated 7-speed transmission and the Active Sound Control system to generate powerful engine sound and sharp gearshift feel, as if driving an engine-powered vehicle with a traditional multi-gear transmission.For the simulated 7-speed transmission, simulated engine speed and gear positions are calculated in real time based on driver inputs such as accelerator operation and driving conditions including vehicle speed and vehicle behavior during cornering. By optimally controlling driving force and response, the driver can enjoy driving while feeling a sense of oneness with the vehicle. Moreover, the simulated 7-speed transmission also simulates the shock of "kickdown" during acceleration and vehicle behavior during the "fuel cut" - temporarily cutting off fuel injection to protect the engine and properly control the engine rpm. *1 The "man maximum, machine minimum (M/M)" concept is a basic approach to Honda car design to increase the efficiency of the vehicle interior by maximizing space for people and minimizing the space required for mechanical components.*2 A technology that controls deceleration G in accordance with steering input to increase the load put on the front wheels, thereby increasing the grip of the front wheels.*3 The production model is scheduled to be launched under different names depending on the region: Super-ONE in Japan and the Asia & Oceania region; Honda Super-ONE in some of Asia & Oceania countries; Super-N in the U.K.Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd 