Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Raffles Financial Group Ltd. (CSE: RICH) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raffles FinTech Limited ("RFT"), has secured four strategic contracts to provide supply-chain financial technology and revolving credit advisory and arrangement services, along with Initial Public Offering (IPO) advisory, to four prominent companies: Regen Healthcare, CAPA Medical Facility, SAFA (Sustainable Aviation Fuel Asia), and Silica Material Tech.

The contracts mark a significant resumption of business for RFT, which will be advising and arranging trade-finance revolving credits and IPOs for each client within the next 24 months.

Prof. Kevin Lou, Chief Consulting Officer of RFT, expressed his enthusiasm for the new mandates, "RFT resumed business from July 2025, and we are delighted to secure four strategic clients who are leaders in their fields. Each of them has mandated RFT in advising and arranging for their trade-finance revolving credits and IPO within the next 24 months. This is a strong validation of RFT's innovative approach to non-dilutive financing and corporate advisory."

Strategic Clients and Their Industry Leadership

The four clients represent high-growth sectors and are recognized for their leadership and innovation in their respective spaces:

1. Regen Healthcare

Healthcare Leadership: Regen Healthcare is recognized as a fast-growing provider of high-quality, cost-effective medical services and healthcare solutions in ASEAN and China. The company focuses on leveraging efficiency in its supply chain, including procurement-to-payment funding and record-keeping, to support its mission of advancing health.

Regen Healthcare is recognized as a fast-growing provider of high-quality, cost-effective medical services and healthcare solutions in ASEAN and China. The company focuses on leveraging efficiency in its supply chain, including procurement-to-payment funding and record-keeping, to support its mission of advancing health. Service Mandate: Supply-chain finance technology advisory, revolving credit arrangement, and IPO advisory.

Supply-chain finance technology advisory, revolving credit arrangement, and IPO advisory. Regen CEO, Li Jing, said: "To meet the burgeoning demand for quality healthcare, we must ensure our operational and financial supply chains are robust and efficient. Partnering with RFT to arrange for our trade-finance revolving credit and advise on our corporate reorganisation is a necessary step to fund our accelerated growth and transition into a publicly listed company, ultimately allowing us to serve more patients."

2. CAPA Medical Facility

Medical Facility Leadership: CAPA Medical Facility is a Singapore-headquartered company dedicated to providing specialized medical and surgical facility services. The firm is currently undergoing strategic corporate restructuring and expansion planning to scale its operations in ASEAN and China.

CAPA Medical Facility is a Singapore-headquartered company dedicated to providing specialized medical and surgical facility services. The firm is currently undergoing strategic corporate restructuring and expansion planning to scale its operations in ASEAN and China. Service Mandate: Restructuring & Corporate Finance Advisory, IPO & Global Fund Raising Advisory, and Trade Finance Facilities Advisory services.

Restructuring & Corporate Finance Advisory, IPO & Global Fund Raising Advisory, and Trade Finance Facilities Advisory services. CAPA CEO, Ricky Yan said: "The RFT mandate is pivotal for our next phase of development. Their expertise in corporate finance and IPO preparation will enable us to successfully execute our global fund-raising plan. Securing a trade finance facility will optimize our liquidity, ensuring we can maintain our high standard of medical excellence while strategically positioning ourselves for a public listing."

3. SAFA (Sustainable Aviation Fuel Asia) Pte Ltd

BioFuel Leadership: SAFA is pioneering the establishment of Asia's largest standardized, asset-light network for the collection and pre-treatment of Used Cooking Oil (UCO), a critical feedstock for the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Biodiesel industries. SAFA's control over this secure, compliant supply chain places it at the forefront of the green energy transition, aiming to meet the expected US$25 billion SAF market by 2030.

SAFA is pioneering the establishment of Asia's largest standardized, asset-light network for the collection and pre-treatment of Used Cooking Oil (UCO), a critical feedstock for the global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Biodiesel industries. SAFA's control over this secure, compliant supply chain places it at the forefront of the green energy transition, aiming to meet the expected US$25 billion SAF market by 2030. Service Mandate: Exclusive supply-chain finance technology advisor, arrangement of a trade finance revolving credit facility, and leading the planned IPO.

Exclusive supply-chain finance technology advisor, arrangement of a trade finance revolving credit facility, and leading the planned IPO. SAFA CEO Tony Li, said: "SAFA is pioneering the shift towards a sustainable aviation sector by controlling the feedstock supply chain, and we look forward to the enhanced valuation when our market cap hits the billion-dollar mark. This partnership is crucial for unlocking the capital efficiency needed to achieve that valuation. We believe Raffles FinTech can help us achieve that".

4. Silica Material Tech

Silica Leadership: Silica Material Tech is a high-tech enterprise serving the demands of the tech titans, specializing in the production of ultra-high-purity silicon sand, a critical material for the advanced semiconductor and new energy industries. The company holds 14 core patents for its proprietary, environmentally friendly physical purification process that refines silicon sands to 99.99% purity for advanced semiconductor use.

Silica Material Tech is a high-tech enterprise serving the demands of the tech titans, specializing in the production of ultra-high-purity silicon sand, a critical material for the advanced semiconductor and new energy industries. The company holds 14 core patents for its proprietary, environmentally friendly physical purification process that refines silicon sands to 99.99% purity for advanced semiconductor use. Service Mandate: Supply-chain finance technology advisor and arranger for a trade finance revolving credit facility, and advising on the planned IPO.

Supply-chain finance technology advisor and arranger for a trade finance revolving credit facility, and advising on the planned IPO. Silica Material Tech CEO Mr Zhao CJ said: "We need to expand our non-toxic, no-chemical environmental-friendly technology to refine silicon sands to 99.99% purity for advanced semiconductor use. With the growth of AI applications, the need for super-power computing means pent-up demand for fine quality silicon materials. We need to be proactively funded to meet strong demands. The collaboration with RFT is expected to accelerate the company's growth trajectory, positioning it as a key player in the silica global supply chain".

RFT's Value Proposition

RFT's strategy is to provide non-dilutive capital solutions through trade-finance revolving credits, enabling clients to significantly scale operations and enhance their valuation prior to an IPO. This approach allows the companies to achieve a much larger market capitalization upon listing, benefiting shareholders and founders.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) Raffles Financial Group is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Purchasable under the stock symbol (CSE: RICH).

On behalf of the RFG Board of Directors

Monita Faris

Corporate Secretary

Phone: +1 604-283-6110

Email: monita@rafflesfinancial.co

Website: www.RafflesFinancial.co

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the Canadian Securities Purchase nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Purchase) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements' or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words 'could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273563

SOURCE: Raffles Financial Group Limited