Doosan Robotics Wins Two CES Innovation Awards 2026 Including "Best of Innovation" in AI Category

Company honored for its Groundbreaking Scan & Go Autonomous Robotic Solution in AI and Robotics categories

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics, a global leader in collaborative and industrial robotics, has been named a CES Innovation Awards Best of Innovation in the Artificial Intelligence category and an Honoree in the Robotics category for its Scan & Go Autonomous Robotic Solution .

The awards, presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), recognize outstanding design and engineering across cutting-edge technology products ahead of CES 2026, the world's most influential tech event, taking place January 6-9 in Las Vegas.

The solution is being developed in collaboration with Maple Advanced Robotics Inc. (MARI), a partner company of Doosan Robotics. MARI is a Canada-based innovation company in the field of Robotics and Automation, actively advancing the development and provision of AI-driven robotic platforms.

The Scan & Go is an AI-powered autonomous robotic solution that revolutionizes large-scale manufacturing and composite repair. Through cognitive learning with physics-based intelligence and 3D perception, Scan & Go interprets complex geometries in real time and generates optimized tool paths directly from point-cloud data-eliminating the need for CAD modeling, code programming. In addition, this robotic solution autonomously adapts and optimizes motions for high precision, complex work.

Mounted on a self-driving forklift, the system autonomously navigates, positions, and operates across large, irregular structures such as aircraft fuselages, wind turbine blades, and architectural façades. It performs sanding, grinding, and inspection tasks with minimal preparation, enabling faster production cycles, reduced labor costs, improved quality, and safer workspaces.

Rooted in Doosan Robotics' human-centered design philosophy, the Scan & Go solution was developed to automate hazardous and labor-intensive composite maintenance where workers face noise, fine dust, repetitive strain, and fall risks. With the highest safety level (PL e, Cat 4), torque-sensing collision detection, and fence-free operation, Scan & Go enables safer, more productive environments-already recognized by leading wind energy manufacturers for improving both quality and safety.

"We are dedicating all our resources to developing AI robotic solutions that can be deployed immediately on-site and deliver results from day one, in line with the vision we laid out at the beginning of the year," said Kevin Kim, CEO of Doosan Robotics. "Scan & Go marks the beginning of this journey. Next year, we will introduce a diverse portfolio of AI robotic solutions designed to address real-world challenges in industrial settings."

Earlier this year, Doosan Robotics announced its strategic transformation into an AI robotic solutions company, focusing on securing future growth engines and strengthening global technological competitiveness. Achieving the Best of Innovation at CES 2026 marks the debut of Doosan's AI robotic solutions on the world stage, where it has been recognized for exceptional technological excellence and innovation.

ABOUT DOOSAN ROBOTICS

Doosan Robotics is a global leader in collaborative robot solutions, delivering cutting-edge AI robotics to 45 countries worldwide. Renowned for world-class safety and performance, Doosan Robotics serves blue-chip customers across various industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, logistics, and energy. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/.

ABOUT DOOSAN GROUP

Doosan Group, founded in 1896, is one of South Korea's oldest and most established corporations. Today, it is a global leader driving innovation across three core business pillars: Clean Energy, Smart Machines, and Advanced Materials. Leveraging its technological strengths in next-generation energy solutions-including SMRs and gas turbines-as well as global industrial technologies such as Bobcat compact equipment and AI-powered robotic solutions, Doosan continues to expand its impact worldwide. Throughout its long history, the company has continuously transformed and advanced its business portfolio to focus on industrial technology and sustainable solutions for the future. More information about the Doosan Group is available at https://www.doosan.com/en.

