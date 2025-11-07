TOKYO, Nov 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that its new head office, the TANAKA Building, constructed in Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, and to which the head office functions were relocated on April 1, 2024, has been chosen as a winner of the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2025, which is organized by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP).The Vision Behind the New Head Office, TANAKA BuildingThe founding location, Kitajima-cho, Nihonbashi-ku, Tokyo (now Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku), served as the head office of TANAKA from 1885 to 2006, when the head office functions were moved to Marunouchi. In April 2024, as a leading company in the precious metals industry, driving the forefront of the times while upholding its founding philosophy and aiming for further development, TANAKA relocated its head office functions back to its birthplace, Kayabacho - a district undergoing remarkable evolution through the redevelopment of the surrounding area and the creation of new hubs for intergenerational exchange.The new head office was designed under the concept "Connecting with people, the city, and the future." It embodies the vision of a place that brings together diverse people and values to create the future. The exterior adopts a calm color scheme, and limited space is effectively utilized by incorporating greenery to provide a feeling of nature, aiming for harmony with the tranquil, historically cultivated streetscape of Kayabacho.Inside the building, a central staircase in the atrium promotes open and liberating communication and encourages barrier-free interaction among employees. Furthermore, to support Activity Based Working (ABW) - a work style that allows employees to flexibly choose where and when they work according to their tasks and circumstances - the office layout incorporates diverse spaces such as free-address seating, web-compatible booth seats suitable for individual work, and meeting spaces that can flexibly accommodate different group sizes.The building's overall design has been recognized for reducing energy consumption by 51% compared to conventional buildings, achieved through lowering environmental load during construction, adopting high-efficiency equipment, and actively utilizing natural energy. It meets the standards for ZEB (Zero Energy Building) Ready.Evaluation Comment from the GOOD DESIGN AWARD Judges:The new head office, which has returned to its founding site, embodies in its architecture the clear theme of connecting the "city," "people," and the "future." On the first floor, there is a hall and a display of a mikoshi (portable shrine) used in local festivals, expanding opportunities for interaction with the local community. The large atrium, Crucible Space, which runs through the center of the office, serves as a symbolic area that brings in light and wind while encouraging encounters and collaboration among people. Equipped with systems for seismic isolation and environmental consideration, this architecture embodies the image of a company that builds on its history and continues into the next generation.Outline- Name: TANAKA Building- Producer: Tomohiro Toi, Managing Corporate Officer, TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.- Director: Yosuke Miura, KUME SEKKEI Co., Ltd.- Designer: Shinichi Fujihira, Koki Kuboyama, KUME SEKKEI Co., Ltd.- Location: 2-6-6, Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo- Site Area: 1,307.88 m2; Building Area: 1,040.98 m2- Total Floor Area: 8,809.27 m2- Primary Structure: Steel Frame + Partial Steel Reinforced Concrete + Reinforced Concrete (Seismic Isolation Structure)- Number of Floors: 8 above ground, 2 below ground*Please refer to this page for the introduction page on the GOOD DESIGN AWARD website.About the GOOD DESIGN AWARD:Established in 1957, GOOD DESIGN AWARD is Japan's leading commendation system. Eligible for application are products, architecture, application and software, projects and initiatives that utilize design and more. Through this system, many people come in contact with "good design" and appreciate their value. The recognition rate of the award is 84%*, with its familiar symbol, G-Mark.*According to the latest survey by Japan Institute of Design Promotion in 2020.https://www.g-mark.org/About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20251106.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.