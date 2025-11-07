MoEngage Gets $100 Million to Scale Marketing AI Agents and Accelerate Expansion in North America, SEA & ANZ

The investment, led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and A91 Partners, will strengthen MoEngage's leadership across North America, SEA & ANZ, amid growing global demand for next-generation AI-powered marketing technology.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-led Customer Data and Engagement Platform MoEngage gets $100 million in a new funding round led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and A91 Partners, underscoring the growing global demand for next-generation marketing technology. The fresh capital will accelerate MoEngage's product innovation, fuel its global expansion, and strengthen its leadership across North America, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand (SEA & ANZ), amid growing global demand for next-generation AI-powered marketing technology.

Helping consumer brands automate and personalize digital experiences across web, mobile, social, email, and messaging channels, the company's total funding has now crossed $250 million with this round, positioning it among the leading players in the AI-powered customer engagement space.

The new funds will be used to scale its flagship Merlin AI suite, a collection of intelligent agents purpose-built for marketing and product teams to make data-driven decisions, automate campaign management, and increase customer conversions.

"Our global momentum, built on our category leadership in Asia, validates that brands are moving beyond legacy marketing clouds," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Co-founder of MoEngage. "More than 300 enterprises worldwide have turned to MoEngage for its AI-led agility and ease of use. This investment will fuel our next phase of growth across North America and EMEA, while allowing us to double down on innovation and customer success in our key markets across SEA and ANZ."

The company counts over 1,350 global brands among its customers, including SoundCloud, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Deutsche Telekom, and Travelodge, reaching over two billion consumers each month.

"MoEngage has been an incredible partner in our growth journey," said Hope Barrett, Sr. Director of Martech at SoundCloud. "Their platform enabled us to seamlessly migrate more than 120 million users in just 12 weeks and leverage AI-driven insights to accelerate product launches that have strengthened retention across our paid user base."

Rajat Sood, a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said, "Our investment in MoEngage reflects Goldman Sachs' commitment to backing category-leading technology platforms that are leveraging AI for serving enterprises globally. By leveraging our global network, expertise, and capital, we look forward to helping the company accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and deliver lasting value to its customers."

Kaushik Anand, Partner at A91 Partners, added, "We have gotten to know the MoEngage team over the last six years and have been impressed by their ability to constantly innovate and expand their product offerings. We are excited to back MoEngage as they look to scale their global customer footprint by empowering marketing and product teams with cutting-edge technology to build and retain customer relationships."

Deepening Leadership in South East Asia and ANZ

The South East Asia (SEA) and Australia-New Zealand (ANZ) regions are key growth frontiers for MoEngage. As digital economies across Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand expand, demand for AI-led customer engagement is rising. In the region, MoEngage partners with leading retail, e-commerce, financial services, and telecom brands to unify customer data and deliver personalized, omnichannel experiences.

The company is the partner of choice for many of the region's most prominent and innovative brands, including:

South East Asia: Kredivo, Alfamart, Blibli, XL Axiata, Trust Bank, GoTyme, Robinsons Retail Holdings, RedONE, RupaRupa, Atome, Home Credit, and CIMB Bank.

Australia & New Zealand: Stan Entertainment, 13Cabs, Canstar, TFE Hotels, Nine Entertainment, NOVA Entertainment, and Beforepay.

This powerful customer ecosystem also includes iconic global and regional brands that use MoEngage to power their customer engagement, such as 7-Eleven, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Samsung, Domino's, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Nestlé.

Avendus acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the company and shareholders.

About MoEngage

Bengaluru and San Francisco, MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by over 1,350 global consumer brands including SoundCloud, McAfee, Flipkart, Kayak, Domino's, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Its Merlin AI suite, a team of AI agents, enables marketers to launch campaigns faster and scale conversions with AI Decisioning. Consumer brands across 75 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 2 billion people every month.

MoEngage has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, May 2025, and named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024.

