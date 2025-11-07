Menhaden Fisheries Coalition Applauds Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Commission for Balanced, Science-Based Buffer Zone Recommendations

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / The Menhaden Fisheries Coalition applauds the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission for voting today in favor of a balanced proposal to modify menhaden buffer zones along portions of the Louisiana coast. The vote reflects a careful, science-first approach: state officials studied the issue, listened to stakeholders, and brought forward a proposal that adds new protections and enlarges the total protected footprint, even as it makes targeted, common-sense adjustments where warranted. Paired with the fleet's standardized hose-end cage gear and ongoing collaboration with stakeholders, this is the right path to keep Louisiana's fisheries healthy and its coastal communities working.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Jason Adriance explained that staff evaluated potential adjustments, met with stakeholders (including the recreational sector), incorporated extensive public comment, and then brought forward a Notice of Intent. The package makes targeted changes from a ½-mile to a ¼-mile buffer in several stretches, adds new protections in sensitive areas, and increases the overall protected footprint by roughly 4.5%-from about 264 to 276 square miles. In short, while opponents focus on places where buffers shrink, additional protections are added elsewhere and the net result is more protected area overall, with improved clarity via coordinates for earlier enhanced buffers.

Ben Landry of Ocean Harvesters emphasized that the adjustments are limited in scope and consistent with the science: "this proposal … is not going to damage Louisiana sportsman's paradise." Pointing to recent predator-diet research ( SCEMFIS/University of Southern Mississippi work led by Dr. Robert Leaf), Landry noted: "There wasn't one predator in the Gulf that relied upon menhaden solely," and elaborated on the prey diversity: "they eat crab, they eat shrimp, they eat anchovy, they eat other larvae." On day-to-day operations, he added: "weather is by far the biggest factor of whether we catch fish or not." Together with the state's bycatch findings, he said, the data show that the targeted ½-mile to ¼-mile adjustments in limited areas do not translate to higher bycatch.

Francois Kuttel of Westbank Fishing stressed that Louisiana's comprehensive bycatch study found the menhaden fleet accounts for just 3.4% of statewide red drum removals, with 84% survival for red drum released and the industry's fleetwide standardization of hose-end cage gear estimated to save more than 6,300 red drum annually. He added that relying on large spatial closures to chase incremental bycatch reductions would require expansions so extreme they would "eliminate 80% of the industry," whereas the adopted rule reflects a practical compromise that still increases total buffer area by about 4%.

Dr. Scott Raborn of LGL Ecological Research Associates, which conducted the recent bycatch study, told commissioners that on a per-set basis the proposed relaxation from ½-mile to ¼-mile would not increase bycatch. He corroborated Mr. Kuttel's assertion, explaining that meaningfully reducing red drum bycatch via distance alone would require fishing in waters around 22 feet deep, at which point the menhaden fishery would forfeit roughly 80% of its catch-an impractical approach that is unworkable for management.

