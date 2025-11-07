Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) commenced as scheduled, heralding a new chapter of cooperation and mutual benefit. Bailian Group, a leading force in Shanghai's development as an international consumption hub, once again participated in this flagship event in a dual role as both purchaser and exhibitor.

As chair of the Large Retail Purchaser Alliance of Shanghai Trading Group, Bailian and its member companies spearheaded the expansion of imported goods and supported the continuous upgrading of consumer offerings.

At the expo, A 1,000-square-meter booth was unveiled by Bailian Group, under the theme "Sensory Field: Building Lasting Connections Through Emotional Resonance". The booth curated an immersive experience that combined new product showcases, procurement signings, and thematic activities, and was organized into four interactive zones: Shared Sentiments, Touch of Craftsmanship, Dialogue with Art, and Sensing the Future.

Photo shows "the bálancing", Bailian Group's immersive booth at the 8th CIIE.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/273580_891111cbd4954bd1_001full.jpg

Across the exhibition, visitors explored a wide range of imported lifestyle and fashion products, including designer apparel, fragrances, eyewear, art jewelry, and home furnishings. With hundreds of brands from across different countries, the booth integrated multi-sensory experiences, cultural narratives, and interactive technologies.This synthesis cultivated an immersive environment for engagement.

Innovation was among the highlights. The exhibition showcased advanced materials and artisanal techniques, demonstrating how technology and meticulous design to enhance product quality and sustainability. Interactive installations further enriched the experience, including works that leveraged AI algorithms to analyze audience engagement metrics, transform emotions into dynamic visual scenes, and provide personalized recommendations, illustrating how technology can strengthen connections between people and products.

Bailian's Innovation Center also featured a group of 12 incubated companies, highlighting emerging solutions in AI-driven retail, robotics, and cross-industry digital integration. Leveraging the CIIE platform, these enterprises explored new market opportunities, fostered collaboration, and demonstrated how innovation and long-term incubation can shape the future of retail.

From emotional resonance to technological empowerment, and from research and development to global implementation, Bailian Group is leveraging the CIIE as a strategic platform to further promote pragmatic collaboration, optimize procurement channels and resource allocation, and continuously introduce new products, brands, services, and technologies from around the world.





Photo shows Bailian Group's booth at the 8th CIIE.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/273580_891111cbd4954bd1_002full.jpg

Beyond the exhibition, Bailian Group promoted dialogue and knowledge exchange. Experts, artists, and scholars participated in discussions on artificial intelligence, industrial upgrading, and innovation, providing insights for both visitors and industry stakeholders.

Rooted in Shanghai and connected globally, Bailian Group, as an eight-year "all-time attendee", showcased its globally integrated procurement ecosystem, industry empowerment capabilities, and strategic commitment. The company continues to play a leading role in advancing Shanghai as an international consumption hub, fostering innovation in commercial spaces and content, and supporting public livelihood through robust commercial networks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273580

SOURCE: Global News