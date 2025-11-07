Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Announces Financial Results for Q3 FY2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has today released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

"Strong sales of our leading home environment appliances, along with the steady growth of our BEREX lineup of beds and massage chairs, have driven overall performance this quarter," said Soon Tae Kim, Coway's Chief Financial Officer. "Building on this core business competitiveness, we will continue to strengthen our future growth drivers and sustain balanced momentum across both domestic and global markets going forward."

Coway's reported earnings are as follows:

Third quarter revenue: KRW 1,254.4 billion (+14.0% YoY)

Third quarter operating profit: KRW 243.1 billion (+17.4% YoY)

* The reported figures are taken from the consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) statement.

Coway's cumulative revenue for 2025 has now reached KRW 3,688.2 billion (+15.8% YoY), with an operating profit of KRW 697.0 billion (+13.9%).

Within the domestic market, Coway achieved a third-quarter revenue of KRW 740.2 billion, a 12% increase when compared with the same period last year. This strong performance was driven by robust sales of the new Icon Ice Water Purifier series, which features three models and has been designed to meet diverse capacity needs, from compact to large. Thanks to this addition to the company's portfolio, sales of Coway's ice water purifiers rose by approximately 25% year-on-year during August and September, setting a new sales record for the category.

Meanwhile, Coway's overseas subsidiaries also delivered robust growth in the third quarter, posting revenue of KRW 469.3 billion, a 19.9% year-on-year increase. The company's Malaysia subsidiary achieved an impressive revenue featuring a 20% year-on-year increase of KRW 352.1 billion, while the United States and Thailand subsidiaries also achieved steady growth, recording revenues of KRW 57.5 billion (+7.8% YoY) and KRW 41.8 billion (+28.5% YoY) respectively.

For additional details about Coway's financial performance, please visit the company's Investor Relations page.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading home environment appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company's sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the home environment appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

