TOKYO, Nov 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech leader dedicated to making people's lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, today unveiled a comprehensive strategy to transform endoscopy-enabled care through innovation and operational excellence. The strategy aims to accelerate cutting-edge technologies and reinforce Olympus' global leadership in MedTech, improving outcomes for millions of patients worldwide."Today marks a pivotal moment for Olympus," said Bob White, Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Olympus. "We are building on our industry-leading installed base of endoscopy systems to move beyond hardware toward a future defined by intelligent, integrated care. By simplifying our organization, we are enhancing agility and making bold investments in the next generation of medical technology. Guided by our strong Purpose and Core Values, Olympus is committed to setting new standards in endoscopy-enabled care and delivering better care for millions of patients around the world."Caption: Envisioning the future of endoscopy-enabled careA Vision for the Future of Endoscopy-Enabled CareOlympus envisions a future where advanced, minimally invasive endoscopy - powered by AI, robotics, and connected digital ecosystems - enable earlier detection, improves clinical outcomes, enhances patient safety, and ensures continuity of care. With the world's largest installed base of endoscopy systems and significant unmet clinical needs across the care pathway, Olympus is uniquely positioned to scale innovation globally and redefine standards in endoscopy-enabled care.Three Strategic PillarsThe strategy to achieve the vision is built on three strategic pillars: Innovation-driven Growth, Simplicity, and Accountability.Innovation-driven Growth will focus on expanding leadership in AI-powered endoscopy, robotics and cloud-connected solutions.Simplicity and Accountability will serve as operational accelerators, streamlining processes, empowering teams, and driving sustainable performance.Organizational TransformationAs part of its strategy, Olympus will implement a global organizational transformation to align structure and resources with its strategic priorities. The company expects these changes to yield approximately 24 billion yen in run rate savings and a net reduction of roughly 2,000 positions in the global workforce[1]. The optimization will simplify organizational layers and expand managerial spans of control, fostering agility and clearer accountability.Three-Year Financial PlanOlympus' integrated growth and transformation plan is designed to deliver sustained value for patients, healthcare providers, and shareholders alike. The company targets 5% year-on-year revenue growth by fiscal year 2029, annual 100 basis-point growth from fiscal year 2026, more than 10% EPS (Earnings Per Share) CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), and continuous improvement in free cash flow. Capital will be deployed dynamically to support innovation, dividends, share buybacks, and strategic M&A.Leadership TransitionsOlympus also announced several leadership changes:- Keith Boettiger, currently Corporate Officer and Co-head of the Gastrointestinal Solutions Division, will be appointed Executive Officer and Gastrointestinal Solutions Division Head, effective April 1, 2026. He will succeed Frank Drewalowski, who will transition to Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer, supporting Olympus' strategic priorities.- Yasuo Takeuchi will step down as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Chairperson and ESG Officer at the end of March 2026, concluding over four decades of service. Takeuchi, who served as President and CEO beginning in 2019, led Olympus' transformation into a pure-play MedTech company and cultivated its global Purpose and Core Values. Under his leadership, the company strengthened its governance, enhanced board diversity, and laid the foundation for Olympus' next phase of growth as a global MedTech leader.1 The implementation period is from fiscal year 2026 to fiscal year 2027. Expected workforce reductions and anticipated savings described herein are contingent upon, and will be executed in accordance with, all applicable local employment laws and regulatory requirements.About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. 