Ethtry Plc - Update on Fundraise

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

Ethtry PLC

("Ethtry" or the "Company")

Update on Fundraise

Ethtry PLC is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of 31 October 2025, the Company has received an additional £1,305,000 from the outstanding balance of the £3,240,000 subscription monies (the "Subscription") due to the Company.

Accordingly, application will be made for a further 522,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.00002 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market ("Second Admission"). Second Admission is expected to become effective on Tuesday, 11 November 2025. A further announcement will be made by the Company upon receipt of further funds, which the Board believes will be received shortly.

Following Second Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 2,207,646,692 Ordinary Shares, with each Ordinary Share carrying the right to one vote. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 2,207,646,692 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Contacts

Company, David Levis (Chief Executive Officer) support@ethtry.com

AlbR Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser) +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Peterhouse Capital Ltd (Corporate Broker)

IFC Advisory (Financial PR) +44 (0)20 3934 663

Graham Herring

Tim Metcalfe

Zach Cohen