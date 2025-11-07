LEAG and Fluence to build the largest battery storage project in Europe with a capacity of 4 GWh

The 1 GW / 4 GWh battery energy storage system will be Fluence's largest single storage project globally to date and will be powered by Fluence's Smartstack energy storage platform

COTTBUS, Germany and BERLIN, Nov. 07, 2025, Fluence's advanced energy storage solution.

LEAG Clean Power is rethinking energy. As an innovative power producer, LEAG Clean Power combines photovoltaic and wind energy systems with flexible power plants and large-scale storage facilities. This combination of different power technologies, termed as GigawattFactory, is growing at energy sites in the Lusatian energy region and at other locations in Germany. As an essential part of the energy industry, battery storage systems are playing a decisive role in advancing the energy transition.

"With this project, we are igniting another growth engine for our GigawattFactory," said Adi Roesch, CEO of the LEAG Group. "By constructing gigascale storage facilities, we are addressing one of the biggest challenges of the energy transition: the constant availability of energy regardless of the availability of renewable energies. The key to the energy system of the future lies in a combination of renewable energies, storage facilities that can be used as needed, and flexible power plants."

"We are proud to partner on a project of this scale and importance and congratulate LEAG Clean Power on this milestone for the energy future of Germany and Europe," said Julian Nebreda, President and CEO, Fluence. "This flagship project demonstrates that when expertise, vision, and courage come together, a major transformation is possible. Together, we can transform the energy system and thus the foundation of our economy and our everyday lives."

This year, the German government reaffirmed the crucial role of energy storage in ensuring a secure, affordable, and sustainable power system. Together, LEAG and Fluence are applying cutting-edge technologies to strengthen system stability and better integrate renewable energy. The GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 system will be designed to deliver essential grid services, support energy trading, reinforce Germany's energy security, and drive the energy transition forward at scale.

"The size of this project makes it something special," said Thomas Brandenburg, Managing Director of LEAG Clean Power GmbH. "The technical design as a four-hour storage facility helps to stabilize the grid and enables optimal utilization of the existing grid connection. We are looking forward to implementing GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000 together with Fluence, an experienced technology partner."

"As a company with deep roots in Germany, we are honored and proud that our technology will play a key role in the transformation of both the country and the region. With our proven expertise in delivering advanced battery storage systems and our strong German software, execution, and services team, Fluence is well positioned to support LEAG in realizing the GigaBattery Jänschwalde 1000. Together with our strong partner, we are shaping the future of energy in Lusatia, Germany, and Europe," said Markus Meyer, Managing Director of Fluence Energy GmbH.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. Fluence's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, Fluence is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.

About LEAG Clean Power

LEAG Clean Power GmbH is part of the LEAG Group, Germany's second-largest electricity producer and one of the largest private employers in eastern Germany. LEAG Clean Power GmbH focuses its business activities on projects in the areas of battery storage and innovative power plants, thereby making a decisive contribution to the development of the LEAG GigawattFactory. With investments in the expansion of renewable energies, storage capacities, the construction of hydrogen-compatible power plants and energy generation from biomass, the LEAG Group is consistently driving forward its transformation from a conventional energy supplier to a future-oriented energy transition company.

