Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2025) - GSou Snow has proudly announced the launch of its all-new Baggy Snow Pants Collection with an aim to redefine style and functionality. With mobility and functionality at its core, the new design features a great loose fit, which increases the range of motion for deep knees and grabs, and also hides impact shorts or knee pads. Moreover, these new Baggy Snow Pants feature a design that keeps cuffs clear with correct articulation. GSou Snow is a professional ski apparel brand dedicated to providing top-quality gear for skiing enthusiasts worldwide.

GSouSnow's baggy kit delivers 20K/20K weather protection

"If you want that relaxed silhouette without sacrificing performance, baggy snow pants are your best friend," said Amy Larue, spokesperson for GSou Snow, while talking about the all-new GSou Snow Baggy Snow Pants Collection. "Our brand name blends three core elements of the skiing experience which are Gravity, Sough, and Snow," he added. The newly launched Baggy Snow Pants Collection by GSou Snow offers a wide range of features and benefits.

Baggy ≠ sloppy

Some of the most amazing features of these all-new Baggy Snow Pants by GSou Snow include seat rise and crotch gusset to prevent "sag lock". The functional design also features pre-curved knees reduce fabric bunching and wider leg openings accommodate boot gaiters and high backs. Moreover, the pants also feature 20K waterproof as well as 20K breathable ratings along with a fully seam-sealed construction, and a durable DWR finish. Customers can choose insulated baggy pants for cold resort days, or shell pants for park laps and spring slush (layer with a mid-layer).

Weatherproof details

In addition, the pants are offered in 3 styles of Park, Resort, and Pow, giving users a variety of options to choose from. The Park or Freestyle design prioritizes reinforced hems, double-layer scuff guards, and mesh-backed vent zips. Moreover, the Resort design features insulated options with thigh cargo pockets and waist adjusters. Similarly, the Pow design features pair baggy pants with a powder-skirt snow jacket for better snow sealing. The pants are available in several sizes and are ideal for both skiing, and also for style.

Pick by session

2025 lineup highlights

2025 lineup highlights

