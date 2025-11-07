

On 6 November 2025, MSCI revealed the results of its November 2025 index review. Of which, 199 listed companies were added to the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes, while 211 companies were removed. Among the latest addition, the Singapore-headquartered Hong Kong-listed company Home Control International Limited will become a constituent, with the changes expected to take effect after the market close on 24 November 2025. Since 1992, Home Control was a home control solutions business unit under Koninklijke Philips N.V., focusing on the development of remote-control technologies and other home media products. In 2015, it has began operating as an independent company, and continues to be a leading international smart control technologies provider. Thus, the current management team has extensive experience in home control solutions and consumer electronics industries, along with strong know-how in the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart home control technologies. Over the years, the company has maintained strong presence in Europe and North America. From the information available from the company's official website and other public platforms, it also showcases the company's long list of blue-chip clients. These include AT&T Services Inc. in North America; Sky CP Limited, British Telecommunications PLC, Vodafone Group Services Limited, and Liberty Global Services B.V. in Europe; as well as Reliance Retail Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited in Asia. According to the recent announcements, the company has also further extended its business footprint into the healthcare sector, developing AIoT-driven home health platforms and ecosystems. The diversified business composition has laid a solid foundation for the company's sustainable growth. The MSCI Index serves as one of the most widely used investment benchmarks among global portfolio managers. It undergoes reviews regularly every year based on stringent criteria including company market capitalization, liquidity, trading volume, and stock price, with its universe covering enterprises with outstanding performance and growth potential across global capital markets. Changes in the index constituents exert significant influence on institutional investors' decision to refine their investment portfolios. As a result, becoming a MSCI Index Constituent represents a significant milestone for Home Control, reflecting the strong market recognition of the company's strategic positioning and business performance. It also serves as a testament to the company's sound corporate governance, professional management, and solid industry standing. This adjustment is expected to further enhance its international visibility, attract greater interest from global investors, and improve stock liquidity, creating greater value for shareholders. Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105319981/en/MSCI-Equity-Indexes-November-2025-Index-Review 07/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

