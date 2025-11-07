Tineco, a pioneer in smart cleaning solutions, expands its PURE ONE series with the launch of the PURE ONE A90S a cordless stick vacuum designed to deliver more power, more intelligence, and greater ease of use.

This new model combines enhanced performance with adaptive features for an efficient, effortless cleaning experience.

The PURE ONE A90S stands out with:

Enhanced suction power: Delivering 270 AW of suction (a 46% increase compared to the previous model), it captures dust, debris, and pet hair in a single pass, with over one hour of runtime.

Delivering of suction (a compared to the previous model), it captures dust, debris, and pet hair in a single pass, with Upgraded 3DSense Master brush: Equipped with DustSense sensors and automatic floor detection , it adjusts power according to cleaning needs. The EdgeSense system ensures thorough edge cleaning, while the 150° wide-angle lighting reveals even the finest particles as small as 0.02 mm.

Equipped with and , it adjusts power according to cleaning needs. The ensures thorough edge cleaning, while the reveals even the finest particles as small as Smooth, tangle-free cleaning: The SmartLift System and ZeroTangle brush prevent blockages and hair wrapping, ensuring continuous, uninterrupted cleaning.

The and prevent blockages and hair wrapping, ensuring continuous, uninterrupted cleaning. Optimal maneuverability: A 180° foldable tube and a swiveling head (with 20% wider movement range ) make it easier to reach tight spaces, even under furniture.

A and a (with ) make it easier to reach tight spaces, even under furniture. Intuitive guidance: A 3D light display and LED screen provide real-time updates on floor cleanliness.

A and provide real-time updates on floor cleanliness. Simplified maintenance: The ScrapeRing technology enables quick, touch-free dustbin emptying, while the compact charging stand keeps the vacuum charged and accessories neatly organized.

The PURE ONE A90S is now available on the Tineco Amazon Store and Tineco Online Store at a suggested retail price of €699.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

