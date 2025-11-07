In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China TOPCon cell prices softened this week amid weaker trading interest in the export market and ongoing renegotiations of existing India-bound contracts following the country's recently announced antidumping duty on Chinese solar cells. According to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on November 4, FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices were assessed 1.22% lower at $0.0405/W, with price indications between $0.0400-0.0414/W. India's Directorate General of ...

