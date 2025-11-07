SolaFlect Energy says its Apollo dual-axis tracker system delivers off-grid electric vehicle charging for less than $0.10/kWh, with the first commercial units now operating in West Sacramento, California.From pv magazine USA SolaFlect Energy has introduced its Apollo dual-axis solar EV charging system in California, marking its first commercial installation in the state. The system uses a suspension-bridge-style racking design to reduce weight while maintaining structural strength. The New England-based company partnered with Clear Blue Commercial to deploy the units in West Sacramento. SolaFlect ...

