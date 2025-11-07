INNIO and KMW (Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG) are building a 54-MW peaking power plant for grid stabilization

Additional safeguarding of the power supply for the "Green Rocks" data center project

INNIO Group has signed a contract with KMW (Kraftwerke Mainz-Wiesbaden AG) for a new 54-MW peaking power plant. A total of twelve modular energy systems from INNIO are intended to be operated at the site. Part of the plant's capacity is expected to be available for the "Green Rocks" data center, which is being built by KMW and Norwegian data center operator Green Mountain. INNIO's decentralized energy solutions serve as backup in case of a blackout due to grid failure.

Visualization of the future Green Rocks data center (c) KMW

The power plant is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2027. "The partnership between INNIO and KMW is a strategic milestone for energy supply in Mainz. It combines efficiency with future viability and is designed to support the operation of our data center even in the event of a blackout," said KMW board member Oliver Malerius.

"With our innovative energy solutions, we secure the power supply for critical infrastructure and data centers, enabling dynamic AI development not only in the U.S., but also right here in the heart of Europe," said Thomas Seeber, managing director Sales Data Center at INNIO Group.

INNIO's energy systems for the KMW power plant offer a sustainable alternative to traditional diesel generators, with up to 95% lower nitrogen oxide emissions. Their output can be flexibly adjusted to meet specific power needs. Furthermore, these systems are "Ready for H2".

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myplant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for data center power infrastructure, distributed power generation, and compression applications. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to drive the energy transition across the energy value chain and ensures reliable energy supply even where the grid is not available.

