Tineco proudly unveils the PURE ONE A90S, the brand's latest cordless vacuum cleaner and the first model from its lineup of new products showcased at this year's IFA to officially hit the market. Combining powerful performance, intelligent adaptability, and a sleek design, the A90S takes smart cleaning to a whole new level making it easier, deeper, and more effortless than ever.

The PURE ONE A90S blends years of expertise with cutting-edge innovation, setting new standards in performance, technology, and design. As Tineco's new top-tier cordless vacuum, it offers:

Powerful Performance: With a suction power of 270 AW (46% stronger than its predecessor), the A90S effortlessly removes dust, dirt, and pet hair and operates continuously for over an hour on a single charge.

With a suction power of 270 AW (46% stronger than its predecessor), the A90S effortlessly removes dust, dirt, and pet hair and operates continuously for over an hour on a single charge. New 3DSense Master Brush System: The upgraded brush automatically detects floor types and dirt levels, adjusting suction accordingly for optimal cleaning efficiency. EdgeSense identifies walls and corners, while LightSense illuminates the floor to expose even the tiniest dust particles.

The upgraded brush automatically detects floor types and dirt levels, adjusting suction accordingly for optimal cleaning efficiency. identifies walls and corners, while illuminates the floor to expose even the tiniest dust particles. Tangle-Free Cleaning: The SmartLift system ensures larger debris is easily picked up, and the ZeroTangle brush prevents hair or pet fur from wrapping around the brush roll for smooth, uninterrupted cleaning.

The SmartLift system ensures larger debris is easily picked up, and the ZeroTangle brush prevents hair or pet fur from wrapping around the brush roll for smooth, uninterrupted cleaning. Flexible Handling: The 180° folding tube and improved swivel brush (with a 20% larger turning angle) make it easy to reach under furniture and around obstacles.

The 180° folding tube and improved swivel brush (with a 20% larger turning angle) make it easy to reach under furniture and around obstacles. Intuitive Operation: The 3D light display provides real-time cleaning feedback, while the LED screen displays device status and essential information.

The 3D light display provides real-time cleaning feedback, while the LED screen displays device status and essential information. Convenient Maintenance: Thanks to the ScrapeRing technology, dust and debris can be emptied quickly and hygienically. The A90S can then be neatly stored and recharged in its space-saving docking station, along with accessories such as a crevice tool, lint roller, and mini brush.

The Tineco PURE ONE A90S is now available for €699 on Amazon and in the Tineco Store

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation.

