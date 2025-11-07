Geely Auto's game-changing Geely EX2 arrives to redefine the city car standard

SAO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Auto, a world-leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, is expanding its electric line-up in the global market with the launch of the Geely EX2, its best-selling electric hatchback. The compact city car was launched in Brazil on 6th November, where it was unveiled alongside the brand's ambitious plan to lead the global B-segment market towards a more refined future.

Built on GEA architecture, the Geely EX2 boasts a sleek design, advanced technology, safety features, and impressive performance, setting a new standard for urban electric mobility. It measures 4,135 mm in length, 1,805 mm in width, and 1,580 mm in height, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase that strikes the perfect balance between agile handling and class-leading cabin space.

The Geely EX2 establishes a safety benchmark for city cars. It features a comprehensive safety protection system centered on battery safety, comprising the Geely Battery Safety System, an optimized high-strength structure, and a real-time temperature monitoring system. In terms of structural safety, the Geely EX2 features reinforced cabin structures, including a cage body and a #-shaped rear subframe, as well as a tri-directional energy-absorbing structure to enhance structural integrity in various conditions.

Before its launch in China, the compact city car made its overseas debut at the 2024 Automechanika Frankfurt, Germany, along with plans to go global. Operating under the name Xingyuan, it was the best-selling model in the Chinese market from January to September 2025, and the second-best-selling BEV model worldwide in August 2025. In September 2025, the model set a new milestone by becoming the fastest to exceed 400,000 units in sales in the Chinese market.

The launch of the Geely EX2 in Brazil further solidifies Geely's focus on the country's market. The Geely EX5, Geely Auto's first model in Brazil, was launched in August 2025 and has quickly become the best seller in its segment. In accordance with the agreement between Renault and Geely Holding, Renault do Brasil will manufacture Geely Auto-branded zero and low-emission vehicles at the Ayrton Senna plant.

As the latest addition to Geely Auto's electrified lineup, the Geely EX2 is scheduled to launch in markets across five continents within one year. By entering major European markets, it is set to amplify Geely Auto's presence on the continent. In the SEA region, it will soon be available in Thailand, Indonesia, and other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816672/Geely_EX2_KV.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geely-autos-game-changing-geely-ex2-arrives-to-redefine-the-city-car-standard-302608454.html