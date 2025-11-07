Anzeige
Freitag, 07.11.2025
07.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
07-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

07/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Petra Diamonds Limited 
 
                                            Equity shares 
114236344   Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each; fully paid                (commercial   BMG702782084 --  
                                            companies) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
38000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
33500     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
28000     Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                    debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid             debt-like    IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
875000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
80036     iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
50000     Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: capAI Plc 
 
                                            Equity shares 
20500000   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid              (shell      GB00BV2FG348 --  
                                            companies) 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
       Structured Notes (Phoenix) linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45  Debt and 
2031750    Point Decrement Index due 07/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like    XS2736747721 --  
       to bearer of GBP1.00 each)                        securities 
 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares      Debt and 
1406561    comprising Class 311 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by   debt-like    XS2736746913 --  
       Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 31/10/2035; fully paid; (Represented by  securities 
     notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 
 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares      Debt and 
168500    comprising Class 309 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by   debt-like    XS2736746756 --  
       Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 31/10/2035; fully paid; (Represented by  securities 
     notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 
 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares      Debt and 
234732    comprising Class 310 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by   debt-like    XS2736746830 --  
       Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 31/10/2035; fully paid; (Represented by  securities 
     notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
500000    GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid   debt-like    XS2617255760 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1500000    GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS2842095676 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1000000    GraniteShares 3x Short Palantir Daily ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS3069876582 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
85000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
24000     Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid  debt-like    DE000A2T0VS9 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid    debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
70000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid   debt-like    CH0454664027 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid       debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Alkemy Capital Investments PLC 
 
20000     Ordinary Shares of GBP0.02 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BMD6C023 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: Solvonis Therapeutics Plc 
 
23636362   Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BMD1Z199 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: Amicorp FS (UK) plc 
 
718538    Ordinary Shares of USD0.001 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BNTWWT07 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
82000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
79000     WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
                                            Debt and

© 2025 Dow Jones News
