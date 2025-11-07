DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 07-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Petra Diamonds Limited Equity shares 114236344 Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each; fully paid (commercial BMG702782084 -- companies) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 38000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 33500 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 28000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 20000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 875000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 80036 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 50000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: capAI Plc Equity shares 20500000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0001 each; fully paid (shell GB00BV2FG348 -- companies) Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Structured Notes (Phoenix) linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Debt and 2031750 Point Decrement Index due 07/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes debt-like XS2736747721 -- to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares Debt and 1406561 comprising Class 311 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by debt-like XS2736746913 -- Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 31/10/2035; fully paid; (Represented by securities notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares Debt and 168500 comprising Class 309 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by debt-like XS2736746756 -- Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 31/10/2035; fully paid; (Represented by securities notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares Debt and 234732 comprising Class 310 Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by debt-like XS2736746830 -- Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 31/10/2035; fully paid; (Represented by securities notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 500000 GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2617255760 -- securities Debt and 1500000 GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2842095676 -- securities Debt and 1000000 GraniteShares 3x Short Palantir Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3069876582 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 85000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Debt and 24000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 60000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 70000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Debt and 20000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Debt and 20000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Alkemy Capital Investments PLC 20000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.02 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BMD6C023 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Solvonis Therapeutics Plc 23636362 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BMD1Z199 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Amicorp FS (UK) plc 718538 Ordinary Shares of USD0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BNTWWT07 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 82000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 79000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc Debt and

November 07, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)