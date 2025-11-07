ICRA says India's solar manufacturing sector faces oversupply risks as module capacity far outpaces domestic demand, pushing smaller producers toward consolidation.From pv magazine India ICRA has warned that India's solar manufacturing sector is likely to face an overcapacity scenario, with annual solar capacity additions projected at 45 GW to 50 GW (DC) against an annual module production capacity of 60 GW to 65 GW. The ratings agency said the imbalance is expected to spur consolidation among smaller or pure-play module manufacturers. India's solar module manufacturing capacity is projected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...