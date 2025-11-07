HusCompagniet A/S: HusCompagniet reports continued growth in Detached and unsatisfactory performance in Semi-detached in Q3 2025

Company Announcement 13/2025

Trading Statement for 1 January - 30 September 2025

HusCompagniet reports a consistent and high activity level across all segments in the first nine months of 2025 with revenue growth of 31% to DKK 2,167 million and a sales increase of 22%.

Group CEO of HusCompagniet, Martin Ravn-Nielsen says: "We maintained good traction in sales and revenue growth in the first nine months of 2025 as the detached business performed well despite declining consumer confidence, and the semi-detached business secured a higher inflow of confirmed sales after good dialogues and preparatory work. While we were pleased with these positive developments, we faced challenges on three B2B projects and a few HC Elements projects leading to unsatisfactory performance in semi-detached."

In the first nine months of 2025, HusCompagniet grew sales by 22% to 1,077 houses (units) and number of deliveries by 25% to 713 units driven by all three business units. The net order backlog reached DKK 2.2 billion, corresponding to an increase of 57% from the comparison period attributable to the continued pick-up in sales in the Danish businesses in recent quarters.

The gross margin[1] declined to 17.1% in the first nine months of 2025 from 21.3% in the same period last year. As described in company announcement 11/2025, the negative development was caused by unsatisfactory performance in the Semi-detached business due to challenges in three B2B projects and a more negative impact than expected from a few previously mentioned projects in HC Elements combined with postponed initiation of work on other B2B projects.

EBITDA was DKK 47 million in the first nine months, corresponding to a margin of 2.2% compared to DKK 81 million and 4.9% in the same period last year. EBIT declined to DKK 14 million from DKK 44 million. Earnings were mainly impacted by write-downs on the B2B and HC Elements projects combined with a material effect of postponed initiation of work on other B2B projects. The HC Elements projects have all been completed in Q3 2025, whereas the B2B projects are scheduled for completion in H1 2026 (one project) and H1 2027 (two projects).

"Following the unsatisfactory results in selected projects, we have reviewed the order portfolio in semi-detached and are taking steps to improve performance and profitability in the segment. We will learn from the challenged projects as well as successfully completed and current well-performing projects, applying a clear focus on margin improvement ahead of market share gains in the semi-detached business going forward," says Martin Ravn-Nielsen.

Selected key highlights Q3 and 9M 2025

In connection with the preparation of this Q3 trading statement, selected preliminary figures disclosed in company announcement 11/2025 have been adjusted, including sales and deliveries as well as net order backlog in Semi-detached. See appendix in this trading statement for an overview of the adjusted figures.

DKKm Q3 2025 Q3 2024* Change Q3/Q3 9M 2025 9M 2024* Change 9M/9M Houses sold (units) 376 241 56% 1,077 881 22% Houses delivered (units) 319 187 71% 713 569 25% Order backlog, net 2,219 1,413 57% 2,219 1,413 57% Income statement Revenue 792 588 35% 2,167 1,650 31% Gross profit 110 119 -8% 370 351 5% EBITDA 8 32 -76% 47 81 -42% EBIT -4 20 -120% 14 44 -68% Balance sheet Contract assets, net 464 326 138 464 326 138 Inventories 301 275 25 301 275 25 Net interest-bearing debt, NIBD 309 245 64 309 245 64 Financial ratios Gross margin 13.9% 20.2% -6.3ppt. 17.1% 21.3% -4.2ppt. EBITDA margin 0.9% 5.5% -4.6ppt. 2.2% 4.9% -2.7ppt. EBIT margin -0.5% 3.4% -3.9ppt. 0.7% 2.7% -2.0ppt. NIBD/LTM EBITDA 4.4x 2.6x 1.8x 4.4x 2.6x 1.8x Free cash flow 0 -4 4 -26 126 -152 Available cash incl. revolving credit facility 507 578 -71 507 578 -71 FTE end of period 493 401 92 493 401 92 * Staff costs related to production employees at the factories in Esbjerg and Sweden have been reclassified as part of cost of sales and impact gross profit in Semi-detached and Wooden houses segments. In prior years, the costs were included in staff costs and SG&A. Key figures from the comparison periods in 2024 are restated reflecting the change in presentation.

Highlights 9M 2025

HusCompagniet sold 1,077 houses (units) in 9M 2025 compared to 881 in the same period last year, a progress driven by all three business segments. In the Detached segment, sales increased to 620 units from 549 in the first nine months of 2024, in Semi-detached, 383 units were sold year-to-date 2025 compared to 260 units in the same period last year, and in the Wooden houses segment, 74 units were sold in 9M 2025 against 72 in 9M 2024.

9M 2025 revenue increased by 31% to DKK 2,167 million against the comparison period supported by all three business segments and reflecting continued sales increase in several consecutive quarters and satisfactory activity levels. Total deliveries increased by 25% across segments.

9M 2025 gross profit grew by 5% to DKK 370 million for a margin of 17.1% compared to DKK 351 million and a margin of 21.3% in the comparison quarter. The improved gross profit contribution was driven by the Detached and Wooden houses segments, while the negative impact from challenges in three B2B projects and a more negative impact than expected from a few previously mentioned projects in HC Elements combined with postponed initiation of work on other B2B projects detracted from performance in Semi-detached.

9M 2025 EBITDA declined to DKK 47 million for a margin of 2.2% against DKK 81 million and 4.9% in the first 9M 2024. The decline was attributable mainly to write-downs on the abovementioned B2B and HC Elements projects combined with a material effect of postponed initiation of work on other B2B projects. 9M 2025 EBIT came to DKK 14 million, down from DKK 44 million in the comparison period.

30 September 2025, the order backlog (net) amounted to DKK 2,219 million against DKK 1,413 million at end-September 2024, an increase of 57%.

30 September 2025, net debt came to DKK 309 million against DKK 245 million on 30 September 2024. The leverage ratio (NIBD/LTM EBITDA) was 4.4x compared to 2.6x at end-Q3 2024. Based on the continued traction and positive underlying long-term development in the core business, HusCompagniet has entered an agreement with Danske Bank and Nordea to increase the leverage covenant for the Group's existing and otherwise unchanged facilities agreement ensuring ample headroom until end-2026 after the decline in EBITDA in Semi-detached.

Free cash flow for 9M 2025 came to DKK -26 million against DKK 126 million in the comparison period, impacted by a higher activity level and phasing of deliveries impacting net working capital together with lower-than-expected EBITDA for the period.

Q3 2025 segmental development

Denmark Sweden Group Detached Semi-detached Wooden Total segments DKKm Q3 2025 Q3 2024* Q3 2025 Q3 2024* Q3 2025 Q3 2024* Q3 2025 Q3 2024* Houses sold (units) 189 176 170 32 17 33 376 241 Houses delivered (units) 175 138 120 36 24 13 319 187 Houses delivered on own land (%) 5.7% 9.4% 0.0% 0.0% n.a. n.a. 3.4% 7.5% Average selling price (ASP) 2.9 2.8 1.3 1.5 1.2 1.4 n.a. n.a. Order backlog, net 1,418 1,061 697** 241 104 111 2,219 1,413 Income statement Revenue 592 481 171 78 29 29 792 588 Gross profit 112 98 -13 11 11 10 110 119 EBITDA 38 32 -34 -2 4 2 8 32 EBIT 31 22 -36 -3 1 1 -4 20 Financial ratios Revenue growth 23% 13% 119% -20% 0% -41% 35% 3% Gross margin 19.0% 20.3% -7.9% 14.9% 38.9% 33.4% 13.9% 20.2% EBITDA margin 6.4% 6.5% -19.7% -2.0% 10.7% 8.7% 0.9% 5.5% EBIT margin 5.2% 4.6% -21.1% -3.7% 4.9% 2.9% -0.5% 3.4% * Staff costs related to production employees at the factories in Esbjerg and Sweden have been reclassified as part of cost of sales and impact gross profit in Semi-detached and Wooden houses segments. In prior years, the costs were included in staff costs and SG&A. Key figures from the comparison periods in 2024 are restated reflecting the change in presentation.

9M 2025 segmental development

Denmark Sweden Group Detached Semi-detached Wooden Total segments DKKm 9M 2025 9M 2024* 9M 2025 9M 2024* 9M 2025 9M 2024* 9M 2025 9M 2024* Houses sold (units) 620 549 383 260 74 72 1,077 881 Houses delivered (units) 495 410 149 107 69 52 713 569 Houses delivered on own land (%) 6.3% 7.3% 1.3% 15.0% n.a. n.a. 5.1% 8.9% Average selling price (ASP) 2.8 2.8 1.3 1.6 1.2 1.3 n.a. n.a. Order backlog, net 1,418 1,061 697** 241 104 111 2,219 1,413 Income statement Revenue 1,617 1,298 462 270 88 82 2,167 1,650 Gross profit 315 261 15 62 40 28 370 351 EBITDA 82 59 -50 20 15 2 47 81 EBIT 60 31 -55 16 9 -3 14 44 Financial ratios Revenue growth 25% 1% 71% -22% 7% -63% 31% -11% Gross margin 19.5% 20.1% 3.2% 23.1% 45.6% 33.9% 17.1% 21.3% EBITDA margin 5.1% 4.5% -10.7% 7.5% 16.7% 2.7% 2.2% 4.9% EBIT margin 3.7% 2.4% -12.0% 6.1% 10.9% -3.4% 0.7% 2.7% * Staff costs related to production employees at the factories in Esbjerg and Sweden have been reclassified as part of cost of sales and impact gross profit in Semi-detached and Wooden houses segments. In prior years, the costs were included in staff costs and SG&A. Key figures from the comparison periods in 2024 are restated reflecting the change in presentation.

Detached houses

In Q3 2025, revenue amounted to DKK 592 million, up from DKK 481 million. The Average Selling Price (ASP) was DKK 2.9 million against DKK 2.8 million in the comparison period. A total of 175 housing units were delivered, up from 138 last year. The ratio of own land was 5.7% in Q3 2025 against 9.4% in Q3 2024. Sales came to 189 units in the period, up from 176 in Q3 2024, maintaining the positive traction from recent quarters despite a decline in consumer confidence throughout 2025 compared to an increasing trend in the second half of 2024. To continue the positive development across Denmark, HusCompagniet is strengthening the local presence in Jutland with a new show room in Horsens and a dedicated FORMIUM office in Aarhus scheduled for opening in Q4.

9M 2025 revenue grew by 25% to DKK 1,617 million, with an ASP of DKK 2.8 million compared to DKK 2.8 million in the comparison period. 495 units were delivered in the period, up from 410 units in 9M 2024. The ratio of own land was 6.3% compared to 7.3% in the first 9M 2024. The number of units sold increased by 13% to 620.

In October 2025, 64 houses were delivered, and 62 units were sold.

Q3 2025 gross profit amounted to DKK 112 million for a margin of 19.0% compared to DKK 98 million and a margin of 20.3% following continued solid business performance. EBITDA came to DKK 38 million against DKK 32 in Q3 2024. 9M 2025 gross profit came to DKK 315 million for a margin of 19.5% against DKK 261 million and a margin of 20.1% last year. 9M 2025 EBITDA was DKK 82 million, up from DKK 59 million in 2024.

Q3 2025 EBIT amounted to DKK 31 million compared to DKK 22 million in Q3 2024. EBIT for 9M 2025 came to DKK 60 million, up from DKK 31 million in the comparison period.

Semi-detached houses

Q3 2025 revenue came to DKK 171 million, up from DKK 78 million in Q3 2024 based on more deliveries in the period and a higher contribution from work in progress. ASP amounted to DKK 1.3 million compared to DKK 1.5 million in the comparison period. A total of 120 units were delivered, up from 36 units in Q3 2024, and the ratio of own land was unchanged at 0%. Sales increased from 32 units in Q3 2024 to 170 units and included the subcontracting agreement for construction of 156 detached housing units in the existing Søgården residential area mentioned in the Q2 interim report.

9M 2025 revenue increased by 71% to DKK 462 million from the comparison period with an ASP of DKK 1.3 million compared to DKK 1.6 million last year. The total number of deliveries increased to 149 units against 107 last year, and the ratio of own land was 1.3% against 15.0%. The number of units sold in the period was 383 compared to 260 in 9M 2024.

In October 2025, 157 units were sold, whereas no houses were delivered.

In Q3 2025, gross profit amounted to negative DKK 13 million for a margin of -7.9%, down from DKK 11 million and a margin of 14.9% in the comparison period, impacted by the challenges in three B2B projects and a more negative impact than expected from a few previously mentioned projects in HC Elements combined with postponed initiation of work on other B2B projects. EBITDA came to negative DKK 34 million, down from negative DKK 2 million in Q3 2024.

9M 2025 gross profit came to DKK 15 million and a margin of 3.2%, down from DKK 62 million and a margin of 23.1% in the same period last year. EBITDA amounted to negative DKK 50 million, down from DKK 20 million last year due to the abovementioned development.

Q3 2025 EBIT was negative DKK 36 million compared to negative DKK 3 million in Q3 2024. EBIT for the first 9M 2025 came to negative DKK 55 million, down from DKK 16 million last year.

Overview of selected Semi-detached projects Announced Units conditional* Units unconditional** Units delivered Expected final delivery Location Developer Gladsaxe E. Kornerup Q3 2025 0 156 0 2028 Ringsted Velkomn Q2 2025 108 83 0 2027 Rønne Æbleløkkerne Q1 2025 0 96 0 2026 Haslev Velkomn Q3 2024 0 153 0 2026 Hvidovre Build for life, Thylander Q3 2024 106 0 0 2027 Gilleleje Strandhavehus III Q3 2024 0 0 33 2025 Helsinge Bærebo Q2 2024 0 0 45 2025 Skævinge Jesper Vissing & Jeppe Schønfeld Q2 2024 45 49 0 2025 Viby Sjælland NREP Q4 2023 0 136 0 2027 Svendstrup PFA Q4 2023 0 0 52 2025 Tingbjerg NREP (stage 1 of 2) Q3 2022 Up to 92 79 30 2028 Tingbjerg NREP (stage 2 of 2) Q3 2022 Up to 203 0 0 2030 * Not sales registered and not included in order backlog until conditions are met ** Included in net order backlog until delivery

Wooden houses

In Q3 2025, revenue amounted to DKK 29 million, on par with the same quarter last year. ASP came to DKK 1.2 million, compared to DKK 1.4 million last year. There were 24 deliveries in the period, up from 13 in Q3 2024, and sales comprised 17 units, down from 33 in the comparison period.

9M 2025 revenue increased by 7% to DKK 88 million. ASP amounted to DKK 1.2 million, compared to DKK 1.3 million last year. Total number of deliveries increased to 69 units from 52, and 74 units were sold in the period, up from 72 last year.

In October 2025, 13 houses were delivered, and 7 units were sold.

Q3 2025 gross profit came to DKK 11 million for a margin of 38.9% compared to DKK 10 million and a margin of 33.4% in Q3 2024. EBITDA came to DKK 4 million, up from DKK 2 million. 9M 2025 gross profit came to DKK 40 million and a margin of 45.6%, up from DKK 28 million and a margin of 33.9% last year, a development supported by reversal of provisions for two completed projects in Q2 2025.

9M 2025 EBITDA increased to DKK 15 million from DKK 2 million last year due to the improved gross profit and allocation of SG&A costs to Semi-detached for delivery of produced elements in Sweden.

Q3 2025 EBIT came to DKK 1 million compared to DKK 1 million in the comparison period. For 9M 2025, EBIT was DKK 9 million against negative DKK 3 million last year.

Outlook for 2025

The full-year 2025 guidance issued on 24 October 2025 is reiterated.

Revenue is expected to be DKK 2.9-3.1 billion

EBITDA is expected to be DKK 60-80 million

Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be DKK 15-35 million

Guidance 2025 Initial

7 March 2025 Narrowed

22 August 2025 Adjusted

24 October 2025 Revenue DKK 2.8-3.1bn DKK 2.9-3.1bn DKK 2.9-3.1bn EBITDA DKK 110-160m DKK 110-130m DKK 60-80m EBIT DKK 70-120m DKK 70-90m DKK 15-35m

Assumptions for the outlook

Current expectations for 2025 deliveries are around 1,000 houses as reported on 24 October 2025 (previously between 1,000 and 1,100 houses).

The 2025 guidance is based on expectations of a continued market rebound and assumes no severe disruption of supply chains or raw material prices significantly exceeding current levels.

Dividend distribution to shareholders is suspended and is not expected to be reintroduced before leverage is below the long-term target of 2x net debt to EBITDA.

Webcast and conference call

HusCompagniet will host a conference call for investors and analysts today, 7 November 2025, at 10:00 (CET). The conference call and presentation will be available from HusCompagniet's investor website.

Conference call dial-in numbers for investors and analysts:

Participant Dial-in:

Denmark: +45-7-8768490

France: +33-1-81221259

Germany: +49-30-21789327

Sweden: +46 31-311 50 03

United Kingdom: +44-203-7696819

United States: +1 646-787-0157

PIN: 649396

Webcast link:

https://huscompagniet-events.eventcdn.net/events/trading-statement-for-the-first-nine-months-2025

For additional information, please contact:

Allan Auning-Hansen,

Group CFO +45 30 10 25 00

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements on various matters, such as expected earnings and future strategies and expansion plans. Such statements are uncertain and involve various risks, as many factors, some of which are beyond our control, may result in actual developments differing considerably from the expectations set out. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the demand for our services and competition in the market.

Appendix: Adjustment of preliminary figures in company announcement 11/2025

Adjusted figures as per this trading statement

DKKm Q3 2025 Q3 2024 9M 2025 9M 2024 2024 Sales, units 376 241 1,077 881 1,414 Detached 189 176 620 549 752 Semi-detached 170 32 383 260 559 Wooden 17 33 74 72 103 Deliveries, units 319 187 713 569 899 Detached 175 138 495 410 603 Semi-detached 120 36 149 107 224 Wooden 24 13 69 52 72 Order backlog, net 2,219 1,413 2,219 1,413 1,896 Detached 1,418 1,061 1,418 1,061 1,179 Semi-detached 697 241 697 241 595 Wooden 104 111 104 111 122

Previously disclosed preliminary figures (discrepancy highlighted)

DKKm Q3 2025 Q3 2024 9M 2025 9M 2024 2024 Sales, units 392 241 1,093 881 1,414 Detached 189 176 620 549 752 Semi-detached 170 32 383 260 559 Wooden 33 33 90 72 103 Deliveries, units 361 187 755 569 899 Detached 188 138 508 410 603 Semi-detached 154 36 183 107 224 Wooden 19 13 64 52 72 Order backlog, net 2,069 1,413 2,069 1,413 1,896 Detached 1,418 1,061 1,418 1,061 1,179 Semi-detached 547 241 547 241 595 Wooden 104 111 104 111 122

[1] Staff costs related to production employees at the factories in Esbjerg and Sweden have been reclassified as part of cost of sales and impact gross profit in the Semi-detached and Wooden houses segments. In prior years, the costs were included in staff costs as SG&A. Key figures from the comparison periods in 2024 have been restated reflecting the change in presentation.