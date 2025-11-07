Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Sveafastigheter's interim report January-September 2025

Strong development with a clear direction

"Sveafastigheter continued to perform strongly in the third quarter. The strategy to strengthen profitability through a clear operational focus and new developments, primarily in the Stockholm region, continues to produce good results. Following Sveafastigheter's eventful initial phase, the organisation is now aligned for the next step - in which we can fully focus on the core business. The quarter confirms that we are on the right track: with stable profit from property management, continued improvement in occupancy and a significant shift in trend in administrative costs that underlines our operational efficiency.", says Erik Hävermark, CEO of Sveafastigheter.

The period January-September 2025

Rental income increased by 14.0 percent and amounted to SEK 1,150m (1,009). For comparable portfolio, rental income increased by 5.3 percent.

Net operating income increased by 18.4 percent and amounted to SEK 764m (645). For comparable portfolio, net operating income increased by 6.9 percent.

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 280m (123).

Changes in property values amounted to SEK -104m (-1,383). During the period, SEK 692m was invested.

Profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK 96m (-1,380), corresponding to SEK 0.48 (-11.78) per share.

Third quarter 2025

Rental income increased by 9.3 percent and amounted to SEK 390m (357).

Net operating income increased by 9.7 percent and amounted to SEK 277m (252).

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 123m (85).

Changes in property values amounted to SEK 104m (-265). During the quarter SEK 246m was invested.

Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to SEK 213m (-338), corresponding to SEK 1.06 (-1.69) per share.

Significant events during and after the quarter

Two bond issues increased green bonds by a total of SEK 1,300m during the quarter.

The company redeemed early its outstanding SEK 412.5m bond in September.

At the beginning of the quarter the option not to proceed with the Krongatan new development project in Skellefteå was exercised.

Stina Carlson took up the position of CFO in September.

Sveafastigheter is included in the EPRA index from 22 September.

After the quarter an existing SEK 1,000m credit facility and secured loan of SEK 481.5m maturing in 2026 was extended until 2028.



For further information, please contact:

Kristel Eismann, Head of Treasury and IR, ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

This information is information that Sveafastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-07 07:30 CET.