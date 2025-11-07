Stockwik Förvaltning AB: Stockwik publishes quarterly report January 1 - September 30, 2025

CONTINUED ORGANIC GROWTH IN A PROLONGED ECONOMIC DOWNTURN
Several of the Group's companies are noticing the effects of the prolonged economic downturn but are nevertheless managing to generate solid organic growth.
|JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30 2025
|JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30 2025
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|MSEK
|Apr-Jun 2025
|Apr-Jun 2024
|Jan-Jun 2025
|Jan-Jun 2024
|Jul 2024- Jun 2025
|Jan-Dec 2024
|Net sales
|194.7
|182.7
|631.3
|597.1
|885.1
|850.9
|Gross margin, %
|55.8%
|59.7%
|58.0%
|60.3%
|57.9%
|59.5%
|EBITDA
|19.8
|23.4
|63.2
|62.8
|95.6
|95.1
|EBITDA margin, %
|10.2%
|12.8%
|10.0%
|10.5%
|10.8%
|11.2%
|Adjusted EBITDA1)
|21.2
|24.9
|70.9
|69.4
|105.1
|104.4
|Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
|10.9%
|13.6%
|11.2%
|11.6%
|11.9%
|12.3%
|EBITA
|8.1
|12.6
|30.1
|30.6
|51.9
|52.4
|EBITA margin, %
|4.2%
|6.9%
|4.8%
|5.1%
|5.9%
|6.2%
|Adjusted EBITA2)
|9.5
|12.6
|36.6
|34.4
|58.4
|56.2
|Adjusted EBITA margin, %
|4.9%
|6.9%
|5.8%
|5.8%
|6.6%
|6.6%
|EBIT
|6.5
|10.9
|25.1
|24.8
|45.1
|44.8
|EBIT margin, %
|3.3%
|5.9%
|4.0%
|4.1%
|5.1%
|5.3%
|Profit before tax
|-6.0
|-1.0
|-20.5
|-13.7
|-13.5
|-6.8
|Profit after tax
|-5.8
|-0.4
|-19.3
|-12.2
|-20.7
|-13.6
|Operational cashflow
|-18.3
|6.1
|-22.7
|20.3
|17.0
|59.9
|Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
|-0.91
|-0.06
|-3.06
|-1.93
|-3.28
|-2.16
|Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
|-0.91
|-0.06
|-3.06
|-1.93
|-3.28
|-2.16
|Average number of employees
|386
|395
|399
|397
|405
|404
|Equity ratio, %
|23.0%
|25.9%
|23.0%
|25.9%
|23.0%
|26.3%
|Net debt
|453.1
|414.3
|453.1
|414.3
|453.1
|385.8
|Net debt/EBITDA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4.74
|4.06
|Net debt/adjusted EBITDA1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4.31
|3.70
1) In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, made in accordance with the bond terms and conditions, non-recurring items of MSEK 9.6 (9.4) related mainly to reorganisation costs have been excluded for the rolling 12-month period.
2) In the calculation of adjusted EBITA, non-recurring items of MSEK 6.5 (3.8) mainly related to reorganisation costs have been excluded for the reporting period.
