Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
07.11.2025 09:45 Uhr
7 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist (DJEL LN) 
Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-Nov-2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 412.0985 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 809740 
 
CODE: DJEL LN 
 
ISIN: FR0007056841 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0007056841 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     DJEL LN 
LEI Code:   969500XWLW907S25AB10 
Sequence No.: 407524 
EQS News ID:  2225806 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2225806&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2025 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.