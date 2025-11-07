EUPD Research explores India's rapid solar manufacturing expansion, its growing export potential, competitiveness relative to China, and the evolving trade and sustainability dynamics shaping global PV markets.India's solar industry is expanding at a pace unmatched in global clean energy. EUPD Research estimates that the country will install 213 GW of new solar capacity between 2025 and 2029, averaging 42 GW a year. Yet manufacturing capacity is rising far faster, creating a structural surplus that could redefine global supply and pricing. By 2030, India's module manufacturing capacity is projected ...

