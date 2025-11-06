SRx Health Solutions, Inc.: SRx Health Solutions Provides Response Related to Unusual Market Trading Activity Received by the NYSE American Exchange

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company") today announced the Company has been notified by the NYSE American of unusual trading activity of its Common Shares on November 6, 2025. The Company is not aware of any material developments in its business or affairs beyond those that have been publicly disclosed. Investors should rely solely on the Company's filings with the SEC and its press releases.

