AMN Healthcare Services Inc: AMN Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly revenue of $634 million and adjusted EBITDA of $58 million;

GAAP income of $0.76/share and adjusted EPS of $0.39

DALLAS, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, today announced its third quarter 2025 financial results. Financial highlights are as follows:

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts.

Q3 2025 % Change Q3 2024 YTD September 30, 2025 % Change YTD September 30, 2024 Revenue $634.5 (8%) $1,982.2 (12%) Gross profit $184.4 (13%) $578.9 (17%) Net income (loss) $29.3 319% $(88.0) nm Diluted income (loss) per share $0.76 322% $(2.29) nm Adjusted diluted EPS* $0.39 (36%) $1.14 (55%) Adjusted EBITDA* $57.5 (22%) $180.0 (32%)

* See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP items and the table entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items.

Business Highlights

Third quarter revenue exceeded guidance, with Nurse and Allied Solutions and Physician and Leadership Solutions revenue better than expected and Technology and Workforce Solutions in line with our guidance.

Revenue upside and effective SG&A management resulted in a higher-than-expected adjusted EBITDA margin.

Staffing orders rebounded in the third quarter, and winter order volume was higher than a year ago, leading us to expect strong sequential volume growth for travel nursing in Q4.

Cash flow from operations was $23 million and proceeds from the sale of Smart Square were $65 million in the third quarter. Together, they allowed us to pay off the balance on our revolving line of credit.

In October we refinanced our senior unsecured notes due in 2027 with new unsecured notes due in 2031 and amended our revolving line of credit to extend maturity to 2030, reduce the facility size and improve its debt leverage covenant. These transactions increase the company's financial flexibility.



"The AMN team responded impressively to the second quarter's marketplace uncertainty, delivering third quarter revenue and earnings ahead of our guidance," said Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare. "After slower second-quarter staffing demand, we saw demand improve through the third quarter. Winter order volume is up year over year, and our fulfillment team is performing well meeting our client needs."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $634 million, an 8% decrease from prior year and a 4% decrease from the prior quarter. Net income was $29 million (4.6% of revenue), or $0.76 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7 million (1.0% of revenue), or $0.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS in the third quarter was $0.39 compared with $0.61 in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment was $361 million, lower by 9% year over year and down 5% from the prior quarter. Travel nurse staffing revenue was lower by 20% year over year and 6% sequentially. Allied division revenue increased 1% year over year and was 2% lower than the prior quarter. Labor disruption events contributed $12 million revenue in the quarter.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment reported revenue of $178 million, down 1% year over year and 2% higher sequentially. Locum tenens revenue was $146 million, up 3% year over year and 2% sequentially. Interim leadership revenue was down by 20% year over year and 2% higher sequentially. Our physician and leadership search businesses saw revenue decline by 7% year over year and was flat quarter over quarter.

Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $95 million, a decrease of 12% year over year and 7% sequentially. The sequential decrease in revenue is primarily due to the sale of our Smart Square scheduling software. Language services revenue was $75 million in the quarter, flat from the prior year and down 1% sequentially. Vendor management systems revenue was $17 million, 32% lower year over year and down 11% from the prior quarter.

Consolidated gross margin was 29.1%, 190 basis points lower year over year and down 70 basis points sequentially. Gross margin declined year over year and sequentially across all our business segments.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $139 million, or 21.8% of revenue, compared with $150 million, or 21.8% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. SG&A was $155 million, or 23.5% of revenue, in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A costs was driven primarily by lower employee expenses.

Income from operations was $48 million with an operating margin of 7.5%, compared with income of $22 million and 3.2%, respectively, in the same quarter last year. The current quarter income included a gain on the sale of Smart Square totaling $39.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, a year-over-year decrease of 22%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.1%, 160 basis points lower than the year-ago period.

At September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $53 million. Cash flow from operations was $23 million for the third quarter. Capital expenditures were $8 million. The Company ended the quarter with total debt outstanding of $850 million.

Debt Refinancing Transactions

On October 6, 2025, the Company completed the issuance of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior notes due 2031, which mature on January 15, 2031. The same day, the Company amended its senior revolving credit facility to reduce its capacity to $450 million and extend its maturity to October 6, 2030.

With the proceeds from the new 2031 notes, together with borrowings under the credit facility and cash generated from operations, the Company redeemed the entire outstanding $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2027 senior notes on October 22, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook

Metric Guidance* Consolidated revenue $715 - $730 million Gross margin 25.5% - 26.0% SG&A as percentage of revenue 20.0% - 20.5% Operating margin 0.2% - 0.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.8% - 7.3%

*Note: Guidance percentage metrics are approximate. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin, see the table entitled "Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin" below.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to be 1-3% lower than the prior year and up 13-15% sequentially. Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue is expected to be up 1-3% year over year. Physician and Leadership Solutions segment revenue is expected to be down 2-4% year over year. Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue is projected to be down 14-16% year over year. Labor disruption revenue assumed in guidance is approximately $100 million, compared with $62 million in the prior-year quarter, with approximately $5 million of incremental SG&A expenses associated with supporting labor disruption events. Gross margin in the fourth quarter is lower by approximately 100 basis points due to a lower margin on labor disruption revenue.

Fourth quarter estimates for certain other financial items include depreciation of $17 million, depreciation in cost of revenue of $2.5 million, non-cash amortization expense of $19 million, share-based compensation expense of $6.5 million, integration and other expenses of $3 million, interest expense of $11.5 million, adjusted tax rate of 28%, and 38.9 million diluted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call on November 6, 2025

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release and the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included with the earnings release contain certain non-GAAP financial information, which the Company provides as additional information, and not as an alternative, to the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include (1) adjusted EBITDA, (2) adjusted EBITDA margin, (3) adjusted net income, and (4) adjusted diluted EPS. The Company provides such non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they are useful to both management and investors as a supplement, and not as a substitute, when evaluating the Company's operating performance. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted EPS serve as industry-wide financial measures. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA for making financial decisions, allocating resources and for determining certain incentive compensation objectives. The non-GAAP measures in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures, or may be calculated differently than other similarly titled non-GAAP measures, reported by other companies. They should not be used in isolation to evaluate the Company's performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures identified in this release, along with further detail about the use and limitations of certain of these non-GAAP measures, may be found below in the table entitled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables" under the caption entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" and the footnotes thereto or on the Company's website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/financials/quarterly-results. Additionally, from time to time, additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma measures, may be made available on the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning future demand and supply for healthcare, contingent staffing and other services, client preferences, our ability to serve all market channels, our ability to hold market share or increase revenue, whether we will continue to invest in artificial intelligence and technology-enabled services and whether our current or future investments in artificial intelligence will position us to gain market share, our ability to diversify our revenue, the impact of the federal healthcare policy environment on our clients, fourth quarter 2025 financial projections for consolidated and segment revenue, consolidated gross margin, operating margin, SG&A as a percent of revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, labor disruption revenue, depreciation expense, depreciation in cost of revenue, share-based compensation expense, integration and other expenses, interest expense, gain from the sale of Smart Square, adjusted tax rate, and number of diluted shares outstanding. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also identified by words such as "believe," "project," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

The targets and expectations noted in this release depend upon, among other factors, (i) the ability of our clients to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their staffing management and recruiting efforts, through predictive analytics, online recruiting, internal travel agencies and float pools, telemedicine or otherwise and successfully hire and retain permanent staff, (ii) the duration and extent to which hospitals and other healthcare entities adjust their utilization of temporary nurses and allied healthcare professionals, physicians, healthcare leaders and other healthcare professionals and workforce technology applications as a result of the labor market or economic conditions, (iii) the magnitude and duration of the effects of the post-COVID-19 pandemic environment or any future pandemic or health crisis on demand and supply trends, our business, its financial condition and our results of operations, (iv) our ability to effectively address client demand by attracting and placing nurses and other clinicians, (v) our ability to recruit and retain sufficient quality healthcare professionals at reasonable costs, (vi) our ability to anticipate and quickly respond to changing marketplace conditions, such as alternative modes of healthcare delivery, reimbursement, or client needs and requirements, including implementing changes that will make our services more tech-enabled and integrated, (vii) our ability to manage the pricing impact that the labor market or consolidation of healthcare delivery organizations may have on our business, (viii) the effects of economic downturns, inflation or slow recoveries, which could result in less demand for our services, increased client initiatives designed to contain costs, including reevaluating their approach as it pertains to contingent labor and managed services programs, other solutions and providers, pricing pressures and negatively impact payments terms and collectability of accounts receivable, (ix) our ability to develop and evolve our current technology offerings and capabilities and implement new infrastructure and technology systems to optimize our operating results and manage our business effectively, (x) our ability and the expense to comply with extensive and complex federal and state laws and regulations related to the conduct of our operations, costs and payment for services and payment for referrals as well as laws regarding employment practices, (xi) our ability to consummate and effectively incorporate acquisitions into our business, (xii) the negative effects that intermediary organizations may have on our ability to secure new and profitable contracts, (xiii) the extent to which the Great Resignation or a future spike in the COVID-19 pandemic or other pandemic or health crisis may disrupt our operations due to the unavailability of our employees or healthcare professionals due to burnout, illness, risk of illness, quarantines, travel restrictions, mandatory vaccination requirements, or other factors that limit our existing or potential workforce and pool of candidates, (xiv) security breaches and cybersecurity incidents, including ransomware, that could compromise our information and systems, which could adversely affect our business operations and reputation and could subject us to substantial liabilities and (xv) the severity and duration of the impact the labor market, economic downturn or any future pandemic or health crisis has on the financial condition and cash flow of many hospitals and healthcare systems such that it impairs their ability to make payments to us, timely or otherwise, for services rendered.

For a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Revenue $ 634,496 $ 687,509 $ 658,175 $ 1,982,204 $ 2,249,072 Cost of revenue 450,084 474,454 461,776 1,403,273 1,548,684 Gross profit 184,412 213,055 196,399 578,931 700,388 Gross margin 29.1 % 31.0 % 29.8 % 29.2 % 31.1 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 138,594 149,681 154,584 440,909 473,567 SG&A as a % of revenue 21.8 % 21.8 % 23.5 % 22.2 % 21.1 % Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of revenue) 37,380 41,122 37,753 113,015 126,942 Gain on sale of disposal group (39,180 ) - - (39,180 ) - Goodwill impairment loss - - 109,515 109,515 - Long-lived assets impairment loss - - 18,262 18,262 - Total operating expenses 136,794 190,803 320,114 642,521 600,509 Income (loss) from operations 47,618 22,252 (123,715 ) (63,590 ) 99,879 Operating margin (1) 7.5 % 3.2 % (18.8 )% (3.2 )% 4.4 % Interest expense, net, and other 9,627 14,444 11,360 33,311 46,787 Income (loss) before income taxes 37,991 7,808 (135,075 ) (96,901 ) 53,092 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,703 819 (18,873 ) (8,895 ) 12,538 Net income (loss) $ 29,288 $ 6,989 $ (116,202 ) $ (88,006 ) $ 40,554 Net income (loss) as a % of revenue 4.6 % 1.0 % (17.7 )% (4.4 )% 1.8 % Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities, net, and other 80 101 145 286 367 Other comprehensive income 80 101 145 286 367 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 29,368 $ 7,090 $ (116,057 ) $ (87,720 ) $ 40,921 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.18 $ (3.02 ) $ (2.29 ) $ 1.06 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.18 $ (3.02 ) $ (2.29 ) $ 1.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 38,619 38,200 38,414 38,449 38,163 Diluted 38,693 38,287 38,414 38,449 38,247

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,636 $ 10,649 $ 30,550 Accounts receivable, net 391,100 437,817 451,062 Accounts receivable, subcontractor 51,610 70,481 68,566 Prepaid and other current assets 74,977 75,968 62,088 Total current assets 570,323 594,915 612,266 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 44,362 71,840 72,167 Fixed assets, net 146,979 186,270 196,902 Other assets 276,764 258,053 267,266 Deferred income taxes, net 42,637 25,829 - Goodwill 755,809 897,456 1,116,815 Intangible assets, net 302,077 381,364 402,400 Total assets $ 2,138,951 $ 2,415,727 $ 2,667,816 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 171,135 $ 184,311 $ 213,206 Accrued compensation and benefits 293,182 287,544 281,683 Other current liabilities 77,845 73,930 23,657 Total current liabilities 542,162 545,785 518,546 Revolving credit facility - 210,000 285,000 Notes payable, net 846,759 845,872 845,576 Deferred income taxes, net - - 17,270 Other long-term liabilities 105,621 107,450 110,759 Total liabilities 1,494,542 1,709,107 1,777,151 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: 644,409 706,620 890,665 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,138,951 $ 2,415,727 $ 2,667,816

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 22,666 $ 66,703 $ 78,548 $ 193,885 $ 247,604 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 58,992 (22,004 ) (20,591 ) 12,355 (65,735 ) Net cash used in financing activities (71,214 ) (60,469 ) (80,226 ) (212,651 ) (179,550 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,444 (15,770 ) (22,269 ) (6,411 ) 2,319 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 72,450 126,362 94,719 89,305 108,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 82,894 $ 110,592 $ 72,450 $ 82,894 $ 110,592

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Net income (loss) $ 29,288 $ 6,989 $ (116,202 ) $ (88,006 ) $ 40,554 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,703 819 (18,873 ) (8,895 ) 12,538 Income (loss) before income taxes 37,991 7,808 (135,075 ) (96,901 ) 53,092 Interest expense, net, and other 9,627 14,444 11,360 33,311 46,787 Income (loss) from operations 47,618 22,252 (123,715 ) (63,590 ) 99,879 Depreciation and amortization 37,380 41,122 37,753 113,015 126,942 Depreciation (included in cost of revenue) (2) 2,248 1,928 2,132 6,355 5,363 Gain on sale of disposal group (39,180 ) - - (39,180 ) - Goodwill impairment loss - - 109,515 109,515 - Long-lived assets impairment loss - - 18,262 18,262 - Share-based compensation 6,713 5,555 8,827 24,921 19,651 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (3) 2,727 3,017 5,515 10,697 13,792 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 57,506 $ 73,874 $ 58,289 $ 179,995 $ 265,627 Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 9.1 % 10.7 % 8.9 % 9.1 % 11.8 % Net income (loss) $ 29,288 $ 6,989 $ (116,202 ) $ (88,006 ) $ 40,554 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 20,441 22,104 19,608 59,476 71,734 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (3) 2,727 3,017 5,515 10,697 13,792 Gain on sale of disposal group (39,180 ) - - (39,180 ) - Goodwill impairment loss - - 109,515 109,515 - Long-lived assets impairment loss - - 18,262 18,262 - Tax effect on above adjustments 4,163 (6,532 ) (26,011 ) (27,537 ) (22,237 ) Tax effect of COLI fair value changes (6) (2,848 ) (2,530 ) (2,779 ) (4,924 ) (6,174 ) State tax audit reserve (7) - - 2,889 2,889 - Tax deficiencies (benefits) related to equity awards and ESPP (8) 463 206 764 2,750 145 Adjusted net income (9) $ 15,054 $ 23,254 $ 11,561 $ 43,942 $ 97,814 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS) $ 0.76 $ 0.18 $ (3.02 ) $ (2.29 ) $ 1.06 Adjustments (0.37 ) 0.43 3.32 3.43 1.50 Adjusted diluted EPS (10) (11) $ 0.39 $ 0.61 $ 0.30 $ 1.14 $ 2.56

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Financial and Operating Data

(dollars in thousands, except operating data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Revenue Nurse and allied solutions $ 361,476 $ 399,368 $ 381,871 $ 1,156,608 $ 1,361,064 Physician and leadership solutions 178,214 180,605 174,531 526,810 555,467 Technology and workforce solutions 94,806 107,536 101,773 298,786 332,541 $ 634,496 $ 687,509 $ 658,175 $ 1,982,204 $ 2,249,072 Segment operating income (12) Nurse and allied solutions $ 28,761 $ 35,110 $ 28,483 $ 89,482 $ 134,659 Physician and leadership solutions 15,730 18,134 13,486 43,678 62,017 Technology and workforce solutions 30,889 41,948 35,209 101,348 133,477 75,380 95,192 77,178 234,508 330,153 Unallocated corporate overhead (13) 17,874 21,318 18,889 54,513 64,526 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 57,506 $ 73,874 $ 58,289 $ 179,995 $ 265,627 Gross Margin Nurse and allied solutions 24.1 % 25.0 % 23.9 % 23.5 % 24.7 % Physician and leadership solutions 27.2 % 28.3 % 28.2 % 27.6 % 30.1 % Technology and workforce solutions 51.5 % 57.9 % 55.1 % 54.1 % 59.4 % Operating Data: Nurse and allied solutions Average travelers on assignment (14) 8,203 9,176 8,700 8,658 10,334 Physician and leadership solutions Days filled (15) 52,723 55,315 51,325 155,390 168,404 Revenue per day filled (16) $ 2,764 $ 2,562 $ 2,777 $ 2,761 $ 2,552

As of September 30, As of December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Leverage ratio (17) 3.3 2.8 3.0

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Low(18) High(18) Operating margin 0.2 % 0.8 % Depreciation and amortization (total) 5.3 % 5.2 % EBITDA margin 5.5 % 6.0 % Share-based compensation 0.9 % 0.9 % Integration and other costs 0.4 % 0.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.8 % 7.3 %