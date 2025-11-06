Microchip Technology Inc.: Microchip Technology Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock of 45.5 Cents Per Share

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 45.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2025. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003.

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

