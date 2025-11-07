Orange: Orange successfully completes a bond issuance in 5 tranches for a total amount of 5 billion euros

Press release

Paris, 6 november 2025

Orange successfully completes a bond issuance in 5 tranches for a total amount of 5 billion euros

Orange has successfully issued bonds in euros in 5 tranches for a nominal amount of 5 billion euros:

€750 million maturing in 3 years with an annual coupon of 2.5%

€1 billion maturing in 6 years with an annual coupon of 3.125%

€1.375 billion maturing in 9 years with an annual coupon of 3.5%

€1.375 billion maturing in 12.5 years with an annual coupon of 3.75%

€500 million maturing in 20 years with an annual coupon of 4.125%





With a total order book exceeding €20 billion, today's bond issuance demonstrates Orange's strong profile, market confidence in its "Lead the Future" strategic plan, and the new chapter opened by the announcement of the potential re-consolidation of MasOrange.

Orange plans to use the proceeds for the company's general corporate purposes, which may include refinancing its existing debt and/or the potential acquisition of a 50% stake in MasOrange.

Below are the characteristics of the bonds issued:

Currency Format Term Notional Coupon Re-offer spread EUR Fixed rate November 2028 750 million 2.5% m/s + 37 bps EUR Fixed rate November 2031 1 billion 3.125% m/s + 70 bps EUR Fixed rate November 2034 1.375 billion 3.5% m/s + 90 bps EUR Fixed rate May 2038 1.375 billion 3.75% m/s + 110 bps EUR Fixed rate November 2045 500 million 4.125% m/s + 132 bps

HSBC, Santander and Société Générale are acting as Global Coordinators.

HSBC, Santander, Société Générale, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis, SMBC, Standard Chartered Bank AG are acting as Bookrunners.

