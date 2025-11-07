Stolt-Nielsen Limited Executive Management Update

LONDON, November 7, 2025 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that Jens F. Grüner-Hegge, the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided to retire from his executive position in the second half of 2026. Alex Ng, current Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, has been appointed by the Board of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (the Board) as CFO Designate, and will take over the role of CFO as of August 1, 2026. Mr Grüner-Hegge will remain with the Company until November 30, 2026, to support the transition.

The Company's Directors intend that Mr Grüner-Hegge will be nominated to join the Board as a non-executive Director on his retirement from his executive role, subject to shareholder approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen, said: "Jens has a long-standing heritage with Stolt-Nielsen, having worked in various finance and operational roles across the world over the past 33 years. A strong and constructive relationship between CEO and CFO is vital for healthy debate, and for over two years now Jens has truly been a valued partner and friend to me as we have evolved the Company's strategy together.

"As VP Corporate Development, Alex has been instrumental in translating our strategy into creative and transformative corporate actions delivering meaningful shareholder value. I'm delighted that he has agreed to step into the CFO role next year and I am confident that, in this expanded role, he will continue to drive the business forward on the path we set out together."

In addition to serving as CFO of the Company since 2018, Mr Grüner-Hegge has held numerous key positions during his career. Prior to his appointment to his current role, Mr Grüner-Hegge served as Vice President, Corporate Finance from 2007. Earlier in his career at Stolt-Nielsen, he served as Director of Tanker Projects for Stolt-Nielsen Transportation Group in Rotterdam from 2004 to 2007, where he was responsible for capital investment projects. Before that he was General Manager, Stolt-Nielsen Asia-Pacific Service (SNAPS), a joint venture chemical tanker company based in Singapore. He first joined the Company in 1992.

Alex Ng joined Stolt-Nielsen in 2020 as Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, based in London, and has more than 20 years' experience in the areas of finance and M&A. Prior to joining Stolt-Nielsen, he was at Barclays Investment Bank, where he held several positions within Corporate Finance and M&A. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Economics from the University of Nottingham.

For additional information please contact:

Alex Ng

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8913

al.ng@stolt.com

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

