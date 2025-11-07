HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is committed to nurturing technology enterprises and talent, driving the development of the local innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem, while actively assisting Park companies in exploring international markets and leveraging Hong Kong's role as a bridge in connecting the world and the mainland. Building on the positive momentum from the Dubai visit, 13 HKSTP Park companies joined a delegation led by Financial Secretary Paul Chan from October 27 to 31 to visit Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII9).
Following HKSTP's earlier collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council to lead 22 Hong Kong technology enterprises to two major I&T events in Dubai-GITEX Global and Expand North Star-the delegation once again visited Riyadh to further expand cooperation with the Middle East. The Future Investment Initiative brings together global political and business leaders, investors, and innovation pioneers to discuss future economic trends and investment opportunities.
Through participation in this high-level conference, Park companies actively promoted Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem to decision-makers and business leaders in the Middle East, exploring potential opportunities in technology investment, research and development collaboration, and market expansion. Among them, Park company i2Cool achieved a significant progress by successfully signing a Memorandum of Understanding with MADAR Building Materials Company. Another Park company, Westwell Technolgy, which had previously visited the Middle East last year, shared its development journey at FII9 this year.
This visit marks a significant milestone for HKSTP and Hong Kong's I&T sector in establishing closer collaborative ties with the Middle East, expanding the global cooperation network, and opening a new chapter for Hong Kong's I&T development.
Hashtag: HKSTP
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation
Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), established in 2001, has built a thriving innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong, supporting 13 unicorns, nurturing around 15,000 research talents, and hosting more than 2,400 technology companies from 25 countries and regions specializing in biomedicine, AI and robotics, fintech, and smart city development. HKSTP is dedicated to positioning Hong Kong as an international I&T hub.
News Source: HKSTP
07/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.