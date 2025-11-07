BIO-key International, Inc.: BIO-key Secures Significant Identity and Biometric Security Deployment with a Major Middle East Defense Sector Organisation

HOLMDEL, N.J. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication technologies, has secured a significant new deployment with a major defense-sector security organisation in the Middle East. The solution will support critical infrastructure and sensitive access environments using BIO-key's advanced biometric and multi-factor authentication technologies. The customer requested that their identity not be disclosed for security reasons.

The contract represents one of BIO-key's largest security-sector deployments in the region to date and extends its growing footprint in high-assurance government and defense environments. The customer selected BIO-key to strengthen access security, streamline credential management, and deliver biometric-based authentication-without reliance on mobile devices or hardware tokens.

The deployment is the result of BIO-key's new strategic partnership with Cloud Distribution, a leading Saudi-based Value-Added Distributor. BIO-key's collaboration with Cloud Distribution has accelerated opportunities across the region by combining world-class IAM solutions with seasoned, local cybersecurity expertise and strong in-country delivery capabilities.

"This deployment reinforces BIO-key's strategic commitment to supporting national security and critical infrastructure protection in the Middle East," said Alex Rocha, Managing Director International, BIO-key International. "Our Identity-Bound Biometric solutions are designed to deliver the highest levels of assurance without adding operational complexity. This project reflects the trust placed in BIO-key's technology to secure the most sensitive environments, and we are honoured to collaborate with Cloud Distribution to make it a reality."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key Corporate

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international X:

@BIOkeyIntl Investors X: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: @BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800