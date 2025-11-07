

Takayoshi Futae, Chairman & CEO, JCB Co., Ltd.



Theme Session / Panel Discussion

TOKYO, Nov 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd. successfully hosted the 18th JCB World Conference on November 5 and 6, 2025, at the INSPIRE Entertainment Resort in Incheon, Republic of Korea, with the generous support of the City of Incheon.This landmark event brought together more than 270 participants representing 168 partner companies from 24 countries and regions, primarily financial institutions engaged in JCB Card issuance and merchant operations.As Japan's only international payment brand, JCB remains committed to delivering exceptional services and products to its customers worldwide. The conference served as a platform to share JCB's strategic initiatives for advancing cashless payments and expanding crossborder transactions. It also highlighted efforts to promote cybersecurity through collaboration within the financial industry.The keynote address, themed "Enriching Human Life with New Technologies," was delivered by Mr. Won Cheol Chai of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.In Session I, Mr. Oliver Manahan of EMVCo, LLC discussed the importance of secure and seamless payment experiences, while Mr. Damien Pfirsch of Agoda Company Pte. Ltd. explored travel trends in Asia and the pivotal role of payment solutions in enhancing the travel experience.Session II featured insights from Mr. Christophe Barel and Ms. Natsuko Inui of FS-ISAC Inc., Mr. Takayuki Ohinata of Financials ISAC Japan, and Mr. Yoshimasa Kobayashi of PricewaterhouseCoopers Japan LLC. Each speaker shared their organization's initiatives in cybersecurity. The panel discussion underscored the vital importance of preparing for cyber threats to ensure business resilience, growth, and trust.About the JCB World ConferenceThe JCB World Conference is a global forum where JCB and its partner companies convene to foster mutual communication, share JCB's strategic direction, and strengthen partnerships. Since its launch in 1988, the conference has been held, in principle, every other year. Previous host cities include Tokyo, Kyoto, Vienna, San Francisco, Bali, Taiwan, Hawaii, and Okinawa.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.