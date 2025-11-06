Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

Company maintains full year 2025 outlook

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported its results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $38.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter Tool Rental revenue was $31.9 million, and Product Sales revenue totaled approximately $7.0 million. Net Loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter was $903,000 or a loss of $0.03 per share. Adjusted Net Income(1) was $751,000 and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for the third quarter $0.02 per share. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $9.1 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $5.6 million. As of September 30, 2025, DTI had approximately $4.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and Net Debt(1) of $46.9 million.

Wayne Prejean, President and Chief Executive Officer of DTI, stated, "Our proactive strategy outlined earlier this year of preparing for a market downturn and implementing strategic pricing adjustments allowed us to successfully outperform expectations in a challenging third quarter environment. Proactive communications with customers and our ability to flex pricing options in response to commodity price swings successfully stimulated higher activity levels during the quarter, offsetting the impact of pricing pressure. We also demonstrated strong financial discipline by simultaneously reducing debt, building cash reserves, and returning capital to shareholders through buybacks. Specifically, we paid down $5.6 million in debt, increased our cash position by $3.2 million, and bought back an additional $550,000 of common shares.

"We continue to benefit from our four acquisitions since becoming a public company with a more diversified geographic footprint and customer base as the rental tool business gains traction in the Eastern Hemisphere," added Prejean. "Quarter over quarter, our Eastern Hemisphere segment grew revenue by 41% and contributed approximately 15% of our total revenue in the current quarter. We continue to be pleased with the strong performance of our organization as our efforts have helped DTI efficiently navigate the evolving energy landscape to deliver resilient financial results.

"Looking ahead, we expect the typical fourth quarter seasonality -- i.e. capital discipline, holiday whitespaces and budget exhaustion -- to affect activity levels, pricing and utilization. We are maintaining our previously disclosed full year guidance ranges, albeit leaning at or slightly above the midpoints of our ranges," concluded Prejean.

(1) Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.

2025 Third Quarter Conference Call Information

DTI's 2025 third quarter conference call can be accessed live via dial-in or webcast on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) by dialing 201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via live webcast by logging onto the webcast at this URL address: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available through November 14, 2025 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13755802#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 15 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (4) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (5) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (6) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (7) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (8) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (9) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (10) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (11) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (12) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (13) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (14) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (15) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (16) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and (17) other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties including those described in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2025 and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such Form 10-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management and are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of DTI. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 31,859

$ 28,116 Product sale

6,958

11,977 Total revenue, net

38,817

40,093 Costs and other deductions:







Cost of tool rental revenue

7,086

4,076 Cost of product sale revenue

3,027

5,726 Selling, general, and administrative expense

20,414

19,855 Depreciation and amortization expense

6,834

6,185 Interest expense, net

1,336

1,038 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

(1)

(19) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

361 Goodwill impairment

-

- Other operating and non-operating expense, net

588

2,443 Total costs and other deductions

39,284

39,665 Income (loss) before income tax expense

(467)

428 Income tax benefit (expense)

(437)

439 Net income (loss)

$ (904)

$ 867 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(1)

- Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International stockholders

$ (903)

$ 867 Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.03)

$ 0.03 Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.03)

$ 0.03 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,386,122

33,072,097 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,386,122

33,547,056 Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income (loss)

$ (904)

$ 867 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

(605)

1,163 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1)

- Net comprehensive income (loss)

$ (1,510)

$ 2,030

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 99,148

$ 86,410 Product sale

21,970

28,190 Total revenue, net

121,118

114,600 Costs and other deductions:







Cost of tool rental revenue

22,176

17,558 Cost of product sale revenue

9,078

10,779 Selling, general, and administrative expense

63,046

57,415 Depreciation and amortization expense

20,386

17,232 Interest expense, net

3,981

2,030 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

70

(61) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

(368) Goodwill impairment

1,901

- Other operating and non-operating expense, net

4,434

5,241 Total costs and other deductions

125,072

109,826 Income (loss) before income tax expense

(3,954)

4,774 Income tax benefit (expense)

(1,024)

(415) Net income (loss)

$ (4,978)

$ 4,359 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(1)

- Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International stockholders

$ (4,977)

$ 4,359 Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.14)

$ 0.14 Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.14)

$ 0.14 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,516,692

30,893,602 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,516,692

31,404,333 Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income (loss)

$ (4,978)

$ 4,359 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

2,536

754 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1)

- Net comprehensive income (loss)

$ (2,443)

$ 5,113

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 4,373

$ 6,185 Accounts receivable, net

37,643

39,606 Related party note receivable, current

909

909 Inventories

18,142

17,502 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,643

3,874 Total current assets

64,710

68,076 Property, plant and equipment, net

76,098

75,571 Operating lease right-of-use asset

25,954

22,718 Intangible assets, net

40,105

37,232 Goodwill, net

14,615

12,147 Deferred financing costs, net

555

817 Related party note receivable, less current portion

4,379

4,262 Deposits and other long-term assets

981

1,608 Total assets

$ 227,397

$ 222,431 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 10,260

$ 11,983 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

11,221

7,864 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,305

4,121 Current maturities of long-term debt

5,970

6,995 Total current liabilities

31,756

30,963 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

22,154

18,765 Revolving line of credit

29,000

27,142 Long-term debt, less current portion

16,333

19,676 Deferred tax liabilities, net

7,034

5,926 Total liabilities

106,277

102,472 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 15)







Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 500,000,000 as of

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, 35,661,297 issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 34,704,696 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2024

4

3 Less: Treasury stock at cost, 462,519 and 0 shares as of September 30,

2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(1,152)

- Additional paid-in-capital

130,157

125,415 Accumulated deficit

(8,559)

(3,582) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

659

(1,877) Total Drilling Tools International stockholder's equity

121,109

119,959 Non-controlling interest

11

- Total Equity

121,120

119,959 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 227,397

$ 222,431

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













For the nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (4,978)

$ 4,359 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

20,386

17,232 Amortization of deferred financing costs

261

226 Non-cash lease expense

4,014

3,620 Unrealized loss on currency translation

740

- Write off of excess and obsolete inventory

718

- Write off of excess and obsolete property and equipment

251

286 Provision (recovery) for credit losses

619

42 Deferred tax expense

(893)

(1,301) Loss (gain) on sale of property

70

(45) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

-

(368) Realized loss on equity securities

-

12 Gain on sale of lost-in-hole equipment

(8,380)

(7,348) Stock-based compensation expense

1,820

1,572 Interest income on related party note receivable

(117)

- Goodwill impairment

1,901

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

4,018

2,086 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,629

(633) Inventories

358

(2,883) Operating lease liabilities

(3,854)

(3,416) Accounts payable

(4,592)

(2,802) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

617

(916) Net cash flows from operating activities

14,588

9,723 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(5,622)

(38,670) Proceeds from sale of equity securities

-

1,244 Purchase of intangible assets

(1,430)

- Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

35

77 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(16,136)

(19,678) Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment

10,408

10,895 Net cash flows from investing activities

(12,745)

(46,132) Cash flows from financing activities:







Investment from Non-controlling interest into VIE

12

- Payment of deferred financing costs

-

(721) Purchase of treasury stock

(1,152)

- Proceeds from term loan

-

25,000 Repayment of term loan

(3,750)

(2,083) Repayment of promissory note

(673)

- Proceeds from revolving line of credit

42,752

30,062 Repayment on revolving line of credit

(40,894)

(8,898) Net cash flows from financing activities

(3,705)

43,360 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates

50

(993) Net change in cash

(1,812)

5,958 Cash at beginning of period

6,185

6,003 Cash at end of period

$ 4,373

$ 11,961

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) measures. Each of the metrics are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is useful because it allows us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure used for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We use Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining our leverage position since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iv) income taxes expense which is calculated by applying our effective tax rate on unadjusted net income to adjusted pre-tax income, and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

This release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these items to net income include gains or losses on sale or consolidation transactions, accelerated depreciation, impairment charges, gains or losses on retirement of debt, variations in effective tax rate and fluctuations in net working capital, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (904)

$ 867 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

437

(439) Depreciation and amortization

6,834

6,185 Interest expense, net

1,336

1,038 Stock option expense

637

508 Management fees

188

188 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(1)

(19) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

361 Goodwill impairment

-

- Transaction expense

171

1,857 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

417

579 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,115

$ 11,125













Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (4,978)

$ 4,359 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

1,024

415 Depreciation and amortization

20,386

17,232 Interest expense, net

3,981

2,030 Stock option expense

1,820

1,572 Management fees

563

563 Loss (gain) on sale of property

70

(61) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

(368) Goodwill impairment

1,901

- Transaction expense

1,118

4,766 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

3,317

475 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 29,202

$ 30,983

Drilling Tools International Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)















Three months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (904)

$ 867 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

437

(439) Depreciation and amortization

6,834

6,185 Interest expense, net

1,336

1,038 Stock option expense

637

508 Management fees

188

188 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(1)

(19) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

361 Goodwill impairment

-

- Transaction expense

171

1,857 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

417

579 Capital expenditures

(3,542)

(3,366) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 5,573

$ 7,759













Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (4,978)

$ 4,359 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

1,024

415 Depreciation and amortization

20,386

17,232 Interest expense, net

3,981

2,030 Stock option expense

1,820

1,572 Management fees

563

563 Loss (gain) on sale of property

70

(61) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

-

(368) Goodwill impairment

1,901

- Transaction expense

1,118

4,766 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

3,317

475 Capital expenditures

(16,136)

(19,678) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 13,066

$ 11,304













Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (904)

$ 867 Transaction expense

171

1,857 Goodwill impairment

-

- Restructuring charges

491

- Software implementation

193

- Income tax expense (benefit)

437

(439) Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ 388

$ 2,285 Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)

(363)

(2,345) Adjusted Net Income (loss)

$ 751

$ 4,630 Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.14 Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.14 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,386,122

33,072,097 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,396,579

33,547,056













Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (4,978)

$ 4,359 Transaction expense

1,118

4,766 Goodwill impairment

1,901

- Restructuring charges

1,489

- Software implementation

641

- Income tax expense (benefit)

1,024

415 Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ 1,195

$ 9,540 Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)

(309)

830 Adjusted Net Income (loss)

$ 1,504

$ 8,710 Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.04

$ 0.28 Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.04

$ 0.28 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,516,692

30,893,602 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,608,629

31,404,333



Drilling Tools International Corp.







Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)







(Unaudited)













Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025





Low

High Net income (loss)



$ (8,500)

$ (3,000) Add (deduct)









Interest expense, net



4,600

5,300 Income tax expense (benefit)



(500)

500 Depreciation and amortization



26,900

28,000 Management fees



700

800 Other expense



3,600

4,100 Stock option expense



2,400

2,900 Goodwill impairment



1,900

2,000 Transaction expense



900

1,400 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 32,000

$ 42,000 Revenue



145,000

165,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin



22 %

25 %



Drilling Tools International Corp.





Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow





(In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





(Unaudited)











Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025





Low

High Net income (loss)



$ (8,500)

$ (3,000) Add (deduct)









Interest expense, net



4,600

5,300 Income tax expense (benefit)



(500)

500 Depreciation and amortization



26,900

28,000 Management fees



700

800 Other expense



3,600

4,100 Stock option expense



2,400

2,900 Goodwill impairment



1,900

2,000 Transaction expense



900

1,400 Capital expenditures



(18,000)

(23,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow



$ 14,000

$ 19,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin



10 %

12 %

