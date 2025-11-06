Anzeige
Freitag, 07.11.2025
Microcap mit Pentagon-Zugang: Der heißeste Microcap im Defence-Re-Rating?
WKN: A41SD0 | ISIN: US0901681058
NASDAQ
06.11.25 | 21:59
109,69 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Gunderson Dettmer Represents Long-Time Client BillionToOne in its Upsized $273.1 Million Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP, a leading law firm in technology and life sciences transactions, represented long-time client BillionToOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLLN), a molecular diagnostics company on a mission to make powerful and accessible genetic tests available to all, in its upsized initial public offering of 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $60 per share, generating approximately $273.1 million in aggregate gross proceeds. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 6, 2025, and the offering is expected to close on November 7, 2025.

Gunderson Dettmer represented BillionToOne through multiple major financing rounds, from its Series A to late-stage equity and debt private rounds. Gunderson's strategic counsel supported BillionToOne from early-stage funding to public markets entry, navigating a dynamic and complex capital markets environment including the current government shutdown.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Jefferies and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and BTIG are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The Gunderson deal team included corporate partner Nick Harley, Public Companies/Public Offerings partners Andrew Thorpe and Alexa Belonick, Public Companies/Public Offerings associates Elena Vespoli and Michael Tiab, corporate associates Jenny Whalen-Ball and Megan Wiener, executive compensation partner Michael Richman and associate Erik Ward, and senior paralegals Scott Paraker and Doug Ikegami.

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer is the preeminent international law firm with an exclusive focus on the innovation economy. The firm serves market-leading venture capital and growth equity investors and pioneering companies through inception, growth and maturity, as well as groundbreaking public companies that result from the global venture capital ecosystem. The firm's clear-cut focus and well-honed technical skill enables an accelerated pace and unmatched efficiency, delivering best-in-class value at each phase of a client's business.

SOURCE Gunderson Dettmer

