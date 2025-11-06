Gunderson Dettmer Represents Long-Time Client BillionToOne in its Upsized $273.1 Million Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP, a leading law firm in technology and life sciences transactions, represented long-time client BillionToOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLLN), a molecular diagnostics company on a mission to make powerful and accessible genetic tests available to all, in its upsized initial public offering of 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $60 per share, generating approximately $273.1 million in aggregate gross proceeds. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 6, 2025, and the offering is expected to close on November 7, 2025.

Gunderson Dettmer represented BillionToOne through multiple major financing rounds, from its Series A to late-stage equity and debt private rounds. Gunderson's strategic counsel supported BillionToOne from early-stage funding to public markets entry, navigating a dynamic and complex capital markets environment including the current government shutdown.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Jefferies and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and BTIG are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The Gunderson deal team included corporate partner Nick Harley, Public Companies/Public Offerings partners Andrew Thorpe and Alexa Belonick, Public Companies/Public Offerings associates Elena Vespoli and Michael Tiab, corporate associates Jenny Whalen-Ball and Megan Wiener, executive compensation partner Michael Richman and associate Erik Ward, and senior paralegals Scott Paraker and Doug Ikegami.

About Gunderson Dettmer

