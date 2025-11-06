Tucows Inc.: Tucows Announces Leadership Succession Following Strong Q3 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSX:TC), a global internet services leader, today announced the appointment of long-time Tucows executive David Woroch as President and CEO, succeeding Elliot Noss.

After a remarkable 25-year tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer, Elliot Noss will be stepping down as CEO of Tucows Inc. and transitioning to a continuing role as a member of the Board of Directors and consultant to the Company's Ting Internet business.

Elliot's leadership over the past 25 years has been transformative. He guided Tucows from its origins as The Ultimate Collection of Winsock Software-one of the internet's first software download platforms-into a diversified technology company comprising Tucows Domains, Wavelo, and Ting Internet. Under his direction, Tucows became publicly listed on both the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange and was an inaugural member of the TSX 30. A steadfast advocate for an open and accessible internet, Elliot championed the rights of internet users long before digital equity became mainstream-principles that remain embedded in Tucows' culture today. The Company extends its deep appreciation for his visionary leadership, long service, and enduring impact on Tucows. On behalf of the Board, Chair Laurenz Nienaber expressed gratitude for Elliot's entrepreneurial drive and human touch that has shaped Tucows and its people for more than two decades.

The Board has appointed David Woroch, a 25-year Tucows veteran and current CEO of Tucows Domains, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tucows Inc. David has been a leader at the company's flagship business, Tucows Domains, since its inception, scaling it into the world's largest wholesale domain registrar and a cornerstone of Tucows' recurring-revenue model.

"Over his many years with Tucows, Dave has shown a rare balance of strategy and execution," said Laurenz Nienaber, Chair of the Tucows Board of Directors. "He has a comprehensive background in technology and its economics-how products, customer experience, and automation can work together to improve scalability, differentiation, and margins. Dave approaches innovation with practicality, encouraging new ideas while maintaining a disciplined focus on efficiency and reliable delivery."

Under his leadership, Tucows Domains has become recognized globally for both reliability and innovation, setting industry standards for customer service and reseller enablement. David has also proven his ability to lead high-performing teams and manage complex integrations, having successfully executed numerous high-value acquisitions-including Enom, EPAG, the International division of Melbourne IT, Ascio Technologies, and UNR Registry Services.

"Dave brings the ideal blend of strategic discipline, executional rigor, and a deep understanding of Tucows' businesses to lead the Company into its next chapter," continued Laurenz Nienaber. "Over more than two decades, he has built one of the most respected and profitable businesses in the global domains industry. The Board is confident in his ability to sustain Tucows' long-standing culture of innovation, efficiency, and integrity while driving long-term value creation for shareholders. And most importantly, this appointment brings continuity to our transition of leadership."

As part of the transition, David will remain as the CEO of Tucows Domains, and Ivan Ivanov, Tucows CFO, will also serve as CEO of Ting Internet. The Board extends its appreciation to David and Ivan for assuming expanded leadership roles and for their ongoing dedication to Tucows' mission and shareholders.

As part of its ongoing focus on capital efficiency and shareholder value, Tucows has initiated a process to explore strategic options for its Ting Internet business and has engaged a financial advisor. Elliot Noss will continue to support this process as a consultant, ensuring continuity and alignment with the Company's broader strategy.

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages over 22 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 33,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

