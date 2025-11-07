Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Record Revenue, Earnings and Cash Flow for the First Nine Months of 2025

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - "Our portfolio of high-quality assets continued to deliver strong results, generating record revenue, earnings, and cash flow for the first nine months of 2025," said Randy Smallwood, Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "We advanced our near-term growth strategy through key milestones including the ramp up of production at Blackwater and Goose, alongside continued construction across six development projects scheduled to come online over the next 24 months. These strong results position us well to meet our annual production guidance of 600,000 to 670,000 gold equivalent ounces and underscores the streaming model's ability to generate predictable levered cash flows in a rising precious metals price environment."

"This robust quarter also included the announcement of a gold stream on the Hemlo Mine, a transaction that reflects Wheaton's ongoing commitment to investing in assets with strong geological potential, responsible stewardship, and long-term value creation capacity," added Haytham Hodaly, President of Wheaton Precious Metals. "The strength of our Q3 results underscore our disciplined approach to capital deployment, prioritizing accretive opportunities that are structured with the goal of delivering meaningful, lasting value for all stakeholders."

Record Financial Performance and Strong Balance Sheet

Third quarter of 2025: $476 million in revenue, a record $367 million in net earnings, $281 million in adjusted net earnings, and $383 million in operating cash flow.

Declared a quarterly dividend 1 of $0.165 per common share and made a quarterly dividend payment of $75 million.

of $0.165 per common share and made a quarterly dividend payment of $75 million. Balance Sheet: Cash balance of $1.2 billion, no debt, and an undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility and $500 million accordion as at September 30, 2025.

High Quality Asset Base

Streaming and royalty agreements on 23 operating mines and 24 development and other projects 5 , including the addition of the proposed Hemlo transaction.

, including the addition of the proposed Hemlo transaction. 83% of attributable production from assets in the lowest half of their respective cost curves 2,4 .

. Attributable gold equivalent production 3 ("GEOs") of 173,400 ounces in the third quarter of 2025, a 22% increase relative to the comparable period of the prior year primarily due to stronger production at Salobo and Antamina, coupled with the commencement of production at Blackwater.

("GEOs") of 173,400 ounces in the third quarter of 2025, a 22% increase relative to the comparable period of the prior year primarily due to stronger production at Salobo and Antamina, coupled with the commencement of production at Blackwater. During the quarter, Wheaton's growth profile was further de-risked as construction progressed across key development projects, including Mineral Park, Platreef, Fenix, El Domo, Kurmuk, and Koné. In addition, joint venture agreements were announced for Copper World and Santo Domingo, further de-risking both projects.

In the third quarter, production of zinc and lead concentrates at Aljustrel restarted since being halted on September 12, 2023.

During the quarter, a subsidiary of CMOC Group Limited ("CMOC") exercised its option to acquire 33% of the Cangrejos precious metal purchase agreement ("PMPA") in exchange for a cash payment in the amount of $102 million, resulting in a gain on partial disposition of the PMPA of $86 million.

On September 10, 2025, the Company entered into a financing commitment with Carcetti to support its proposed acquisition of the currently operating Hemlo mine from Barrick Mining Corporation ("Barrick"), including a gold stream of up to $400 million, with Carcetti expected to elect an amount of $300 million in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, delivering immediate production and cash flow to the Company. In addition, the Company invested $30 million in Carcetti's equity offering.

Subsequent to the quarter; On October 2, 2025, B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold") announced that the Goose Mine in Nunavut achieved commercial production. On November 6, 2025, the Company entered into a PMPA with Waterton Gold Corp. for the Spring Valley Project located in Nevada.



Leadership in Sustainability

Top Rankings: One of the top-rated companies by Sustainalytics, AAA rated by MSCI and Prime rated by ISS.

Recognized among the top 10 companies on Corporate Knights' annual Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

Subsequent to the quarter, Wheaton committed $100,000 to the Red Cross to support relief efforts in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. The contribution reflects Wheaton's commitment to support communities connected to its operating regions. The Cayman Islands is home to a large Jamaican population who continue to face the aftermath of the major storm.

Operational Overview

(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)



Q3 2025



Q3 2024

Change



YTD 2025



YTD 2024



Change Units produced

































Gold ounces



100,090



86,819

15.3 %



285,622



262,920



8.6 % Silver ounces



5,999



4,538

32.2 %



16,099



15,067



6.8 % Palladium ounces



2,650



4,034

(34.3) %



7,746



12,835



(39.6) % Cobalt pounds



604



397

52.0 %



1,791



896



99.8 % Gold equivalent ounces 3



173,415



142,716

21.5 %



483,519



446,110



8.4 % Units sold

































Gold ounces



78,944



75,694

4.3 %



289,214



245,039



18.0 % Silver ounces



4,760



3,875

22.8 %



14,111



11,765



19.9 % Palladium ounces



2,594



3,761

(31.0) %



7,626



12,836



(40.6) % Cobalt pounds



529



88

501.1 %



1,147



485



136.5 % Gold equivalent ounces 3



137,563



122,242

12.5 %



460,775



387,998



18.8 % Change in PBND

































Gold equivalent ounces 3



20,963



8,263

(12,700)



(16,468)



17,585



34,053 Revenue

$ 476,257

$ 308,253

54.5 %

$ 1,449,886

$ 904,123



60.4 % Net earnings

$ 367,216

$ 154,635

137.5 %

$ 913,471

$ 440,993



107.1 % Per share

$ 0.809

$ 0.341

137.2 %

$ 2.013

$ 0.973



106.9 % Adjusted net earnings 1

$ 281,054

$ 152,803

83.9 %

$ 817,884

$ 441,201



85.4 % Per share 1

$ 0.619

$ 0.337

83.7 %

$ 1.802

$ 0.973



85.2 % Operating cash flows

$ 382,953

$ 254,337

50.6 %

$ 1,158,705

$ 708,110



63.6 % Per share 1

$ 0.844

$ 0.561

50.4 %

$ 2.553

$ 1.562



63.4 %

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces, and per share amounts.

Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $476 million (58% gold, 39% silver, 1% palladium and 2% cobalt), with the $168 million increase relative to the prior period quarter being primarily due to a 37% increase in the average realized gold equivalent³ price; and a 13% increase in the number of GEOs³ sold.

Revenue was $1.4 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, representing a $546 million increase from the comparable period of the previous year due primarily to a 35% increase in the average realized gold equivalent³ price; and a 19% increase in the number of GEOs³ sold.

Cash Costs and Margin

Average cash costs¹ in the third quarter of 2025 were $532 per GEO³ as compared to $439 in the third quarter of 2024. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $2,930 per GEO³ sold, an increase of 41% as compared with the third quarter of 2024, a result of the higher realized price per ounce. The higher margin reflects the leverage provided by fixed per-ounce production payments across the majority of Wheaton's operating streams, which accounted for 76% of revenue during the quarter. Notably, year-over-year margin growth exceeded the appreciation in gold prices over the same period, underscoring the effectiveness of Wheaton's business model in generating higher levered cash flow and margins in a rising precious metals price environment.

Average cash costs¹ for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $480 per GEO³ as compared to $436 in the comparable period of the previous year. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $2,667 per GEO³ sold, a 41% increase from comparable period of the previous year, a result of the higher realized price per ounce.

Cash Flow from Operations

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to $383 million, with the $129 million increase from the comparable period of the prior year being due primarily to higher gross margin.

Operating cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $1.2 billion, with the $451 million increase from the comparable period of the previous year being due primarily to higher gross margin.

Produced But Not Yet Delivered

As at September 30, 2025, approximately 151,800 GEOs were produced but not yet delivered ("PBND"). PBND increased by 21,000 GEOs during the quarter and represents approximately 2.9 months of payable production, compared to 2.7 months in the previous quarter, reflecting normal variations in shipment timing and delivery cycles. The Company expects PBND levels to stay at the higher end of our forecasted range of two to three months until the end of 2025, in part due to the ramp up of new mines, forecast to commence operations in the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet (at September 30, 2025 )

Approximately $1.2 billion of cash on hand.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company made total upfront cash payments of $250 million relative to the mineral stream interests consisting of: Koné: $156 million; Fenix: $50 million; and Kurmuk: $44 million.

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company made additional upfront cash payments of $94 million relative to the mineral stream interests consisting of: Fenix: $50 million; and El Domo: $44 million.

With industry leading liquidity supported by existing cash on hand, a fully undrawn $2 billion revolving facility coupled with the $500 million accordion, and strong operating cash flows, the Company is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies and pursue additional accretive mineral stream interests.

Third Quarter Operating Asset Highlights

Salobo: In the third quarter of 2025, Salobo produced 67,000 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 7% relative to the third quarter of 2024, primarily the result of higher throughput, grades and recoveries. Vale reported on July 22, 2025, that following the implementation of Salobo 3, the Salobo complex has reached full ramp-up and is consistently delivering strong operational performance.

Antamina: In the third quarter of 2025, Antamina produced 1.7 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 86% relative to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher throughput and grades, partially offset by lower recoveries.

Peñasquito : In the third quarter of 2025, Peñasquito produced 2.1 million ounces of attributable silver, an increase of approximately 17% relative to the third quarter of 2024, primarily the result of higher throughput, partially offset by lower grades with mining activities having transitioned back into the Peñasco pit which contains lower silver grades relative to the Chile Colorado pit.

Constancia: In the third quarter of 2025, Constancia produced 0.6 million ounces of attributable silver and 12,800 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 11% for silver production and an increase of approximately 19% for gold production relative to the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in silver was primarily the result of lower grades, throughput and recoveries. On September 23, 2025, Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") commented on ongoing social unrest in Peru, where Hudbay's Constancia mine has been impacted by local protests and illegal blockades. Hudbay announced that the mill was temporarily shut down as a safety precaution and to allow time for authorities to address the illegal protests. Subsequently on October 7, 2025, Hudbay announced it had resumed operations at the Constancia mine following the temporary shutdown.

San Dimas: In the third quarter of 2025, San Dimas produced 7,500 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 9% relative to the third quarter of 2024, with higher throughput being partially offset by the change of the gold to silver conversion ratio from 70:1 to 90:1, effective April 30, 2025.

Stillwater: In the third quarter of 2025, the Stillwater mines produced 1,700 ounces of attributable gold and 2,700 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 24% for gold and 34% for palladium relative to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower throughput as Stillwater West operations were placed into care and maintenance in September 2024.

Blackwater: In the third quarter of 2025, Blackwater produced 0.1 million ounces of attributable silver and 4,900 ounces of attributable gold, with the mine achieving commercial production in May 2025. On September 15, 2025, Artemis Gold Inc. ("Artemis Gold"), announced plans to upgrade the current Blackwater mine processing plant (Phase 1A) to increase nameplate capacity by 33%, from 6 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") to 8 Mtpa by Q4 2026. In parallel, Artemis Gold is advancing the Phase 2 expansion and placing orders of long lead time equipment. On November 5, 2025, Artemis Gold announced that 2025 production is expected to be weighted to the fourth quarter, with higher mill throughput rates and feed grades expected compared to Q3 2025.

Goose: On October 6, 2025, B2Gold announced that the Goose mine achieved commercial production on October 2, 2025. As reported by B2Gold, open pit and underground mining rates at the Umwelt deposit have continued to meet or exceed expectations during the 30-day commercial production period. Gold recoveries have been in line with expectations and are expected to average higher than 90% through Q4 2025.

Voisey's Bay: In the third quarter of 2025, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 604,000 pounds of attributable cobalt, an increase of approximately 52% relative to the third quarter of 2024 as the underground mine at Voisey's Bay continues ramp-up to full production, with full ramp-up expected by the second half of 2026.

Other Gold: In the third quarter of 2025, total Other Gold attributable production was 1,200 ounces, an increase of approximately 84% relative to the third quarter of 2024 due to the initial reported production from the Goose mine, which achieved commercial production on October 6, 2025. Notable operational updates for assets included within 'other gold' include:

Marmato: On October 29, 2025, Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris") reported that the expansion construction of the Bulk Mining Zone at the Marmato mine is underway and production remains on schedule for first gold in the second half of 2026.

Other Silver: In the third quarter of 2025, total Other Silver attributable production was 1.5 million ounces, an increase of approximately 25% relative to the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher production at Zinkgruvan. Notable operational updates for assets included within 'other silver' include:

Aljustrel: In the third quarter of 2025, Almina resumed production of the zinc and lead concentrates at the Aljustrel mine, resulting in the resumption of attributable silver production to the Company.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Recent Development Asset Updates

Mineral Park: During the quarter, Waterton Copper LP continued ore commissioning of the newly refurbished concentrator at its Mineral Park project. The ramp-up efforts in Q3 2025 were focused on dialing in operating parameters in the grinding circuit, fine tuning mill alignment due to increasing operating throughputs, and gradually increasing both operating uptime and overall site throughput. Ramp-up to commercial production is expected to continue in Q4 2025, with first product leaving site in October, and throughput expected to be in the range of 75% of nameplate by the end of the year. At steady state throughput, the fully refurbished mill capacity will be 16.5 Mtpa.

Platreef : On October 30, 2025, Ivanhoe Mines ("Ivanhoe") announced that the first feed of ore entered the concentrator on October 29, 2025. First production of concentrate is expected in the second half of November 2025. Ivanhoe reports that Phase 1 is the first step in a three-phase expansion plan that aims to make the Platreef Mine one of the world's largest and lowest-cost producers of platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold, with copper and nickel byproduct credits. Ivanhoe reports that production from Phase 2, which is targeted to commence in Q4 2027, is expected to be more than four times larger than Phase 1.

Fenix: On October 29, 2025, Rio2 Limited ("Rio2") reported that at the end of Q3 2025 construction was 63% complete and remains on track and on budget for first gold production in the first quarter of 2026. On September 24, 2025, Rio2 announced they have signed two separate memorandum of understandings with two companies that have desalinated water distribution facilities for the potential supply of desalinated water to the Fenix Gold Mine. This is a significant milestone for the planned future expansion of the project, for which a pre-feasibility study is expected in Q1 2026.

Kurmuk: On October 15, 2025, Allied Gold Corporation ("Allied") reported that the Kurmuk project continues to track according to plan, with engineering substantially completed. The key focus for the rest of the year is on logistics for transporting equipment and materials to the site, finishing technical concrete works around the grinding areas, and advancing the mechanical erection at the processing plant site.

Koné: On October 6, 2025, Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage") announced that rapid construction progress continues and remains on budget and well on schedule for first gold pour in Q2 2027. Key milestones achieved since commencement of the project include the erection of six carbon-in-leach tanks, completion of mill foundations and water supply infrastructure, with the next key milestone being the delivery of the ball mill on-site in Q1 2026.

El Domo: On August 5, 2025, Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") announced that the Constitutional Court of Ecuador has delivered a unanimous decision to uphold the validity of the environmental license for the El Domo project. On October 15, 2025, Silvercorp announced progress at El Domo with approximately 1.29 million cubic metres of material removed, up 249% compared to last quarter. The 481-bed construction camp has been substantially completed and is scheduled to be fully operational in Q4 2025, with commissioning of the mine and process plant targeted for late 2026.

Copper World: On August 13, 2025, Hudbay Minerals Inc., ("Hudbay") announced that Mitsubishi Corporation has agreed to acquire a 30% interest in Copper World LLC, which owns the fully permitted Copper World project. Concurrently, the Company agreed to amend the Copper World PMPA by adding an additional contingent payment of up to $70 million associated with a future potential mill expansion and amending the price to be paid per ounce of gold and silver delivered from a fixed per ounce price to 15% of spot price for gold and silver. The amendment is subject to execution of definitive agreements and the satisfaction of customary conditions.

Santo Domingo: On October 13, 2025, Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") announced that Orion Resource Partners LP ("Orion") have agreed to acquire a 25% ownership interest in the Santo Domingo project. Concurrent with the joint venture, Capstone and Orion have entered into an equity subscription agreement where the proceeds will be used for a new exploration program at Santo Domingo and another project.

Cangrejos: On June 23, 2025, CMOC announced that it had completed its previously disclosed acquisition of Lumina Gold Corp. ("Lumina"). CMOC reports that it has assembled a multidisciplinary project team to fast-track development of the Cangrejos project, with commercial production targeted for 2028. On September 16, 2025, in connection with its acquisition of Lumina, a subsidiary of CMOC exercised its 33% buy-back option under the Cangrejos PMPA for a cash payment of $102 million, resulting in a gain of $86 million on partial disposal of the Cangrejos PMPA. Please see Gain on Partial Disposal of Mineral Stream Interest on page 26 of the accompanying MD&A for more information.

Toroparu: On October 28, 2025, Aris announced positive results from the recently completed preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of the Toroparu Project, which Aris reports confirm Toroparu as a large-scale, long-life open pit gold project with robust economics. Based on the results of the PEA, Aris has initiated a Prefeasibility Study ("PFS"), targeted for completion in 2026, with the objective of advancing the project toward construction.

Mt Todd: On July 29, 2025, Vista Gold Corp. announced the results of a new feasibility study at a re-sized 15,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") operation, demonstrating strong economics for the Mt Todd Gold Project with a smaller initial project by prioritizing higher grade ore to the processing plant, while significantly lowering initial capital costs.

Corporate Development

Hemlo: On September 10, 2025, the Company announced it has committed to enter into a financing commitment with Carcetti to support its proposed acquisition of the currently operating Hemlo mine from Barrick, including a gold stream of up to $400 million, subject to execution of definitive agreements and satisfaction of customary conditions. Under the terms of the proposed gold stream, Wheaton would purchase 13.5% of the payable gold until a total of 181,000 ounces of gold has been delivered, at which point Wheaton would purchase 9.0% of the payable gold until an additional 157,330 ounces of gold has been delivered, after which Wheaton would purchase 6.0% of payable gold for the life of the mine. Each of the dropdown thresholds will be subject to adjustment if there are delays in deliveries relative to an agreed schedule, and commencing in 2033, if deliveries fall behind the agreed schedule by 10,000 ounces or more, the stream percentage will be increased by 5% until deliveries catch up with the agreed schedule. The applicable stream percentage will be reduced by half with respect to gold production from certain claims comprising the Interlake deposit. Additionally, Wheaton would make ongoing payments for the gold ounces delivered equal to 20% of the spot price of gold.

Carcetti is expected to elect an amount of $300 million in accordance with the terms of the agreement, in which case the stream percentages would be adjusted proportionately. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, delivering immediate production and cash flow to the Company. As part of its financing commitment, on October 7, 2025, the Company invested $30 million in Carcetti's equity offering.

Kudz Ze Kayah: On October 8, 2025, the Company amended its PMPA with BMC Minerals Ltd. ("BMC") in respect of the Kudz Ze Kayah ("KZK") project, with the amendment including the elimination of BMC Minerals' one-time option to repurchase 50% of the stream for a period of 30 days after June 22, 2026, and the Company's right to repayment on certain conditions being met. In connection with the amendment, the Company advanced an additional upfront deposit of $2.5 million to BMC at the time of execution and has committed to advance an additional $15 million deposit on KZK achieving certain permitting milestones.

Sustainability

Future of Mining Challenge

During the quarter, Wheaton announced the return of its Future of Mining Challenge, inviting ventures from around the world to propose industry solutions aimed at improving operational efficiencies and minimizing environmental impacts. The 2025/26 challenge will award $1 million to a cleantech venture with innovative technology that seeks to advance sustainable water management in the mining industry. The expressions of interest phase closed on August 29, 2025, with applicants spanning North and South America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Following an extensive review by the challenge evaluators, 17 ventures have been selected to proceed to the next stage, and the winning venture will be announced at the PDAC 2026.

Community Investment Program

Wheaton's Partner Community Investment Program supports initiatives with the Vale Foundation, Vale Canada, Hudbay, First Majestic, Newmont, B2Gold, and Ivanplats to deliver vital services and programs to communities impacted by mining operations. These initiatives provide access to educational resources, health and dental care, poverty reduction efforts, entrepreneurial opportunities, and a range of social and environmental programs.

In the third quarter, Wheaton was the lead sponsor for the BGC of South Coast BC's Clubhouse Gala and Barefoot in the Backyard in support of the Sarah McLachlan School of Music.

2025 and Long-Term Production Outlook

Wheaton's estimated attributable production in 2025 is forecast to be 350,000 to 390,000 ounces of gold, 20.5 to 22.5 million ounces of silver, and 12,500 to 13,500 GEOs3 of other metals, resulting in annual production of approximately 600,000 to 670,000 GEOs3, unchanged from previous guidance2,3.

Annual production is forecast to increase by approximately 40% to 870,000 GEOs3 by 2029, with average annual production forecast to grow to over 950,000 GEOs3 in years 2030 to 2034, also unchanged from previous guidance6,7.

The Company will provide updated longer-term guidance in normal course in the first quarter of 2026, which will incorporate the impact of recent developments and the Hemlo acquisition announced in 2025.

Transfer Agent Change

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and Financial Statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings





Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

2025 2024 2025 2024

Sales

$ 476,257 $ 308,253 $ 1,449,886 $ 904,123

Cost of sales



















Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 74,303 $ 55,310 $ 224,107 $ 170,872

Depletion



65,966

55,530

217,662

178,071

Total cost of sales

$ 140,269 $ 110,840 $ 441,769 $ 348,943

Gross margin

$ 335,988 $ 197,413 $ 1,008,117 $ 555,180

General and administrative



10,424

9,488

34,970

30,193

Share based compensation



8,652

9,628

30,795

17,150

Donations and community investments



1,406

2,352

6,466

4,626

Earnings from operations

$ 315,506 $ 175,945 $ 935,886 $ 503,211

Gain on disposal of mineral stream interests



85,724

-

85,724

-

Other income (expense)



12,834

7,605

30,090

19,922

Earnings before finance costs and income taxes $ 414,064 $ 183,550 $ 1,051,700 $ 523,133

Finance costs



1,441

1,404

4,309

4,144

Earnings before income taxes

$ 412,623 $ 182,146 $ 1,047,391 $ 518,989

Income tax expense



45,407

27,511

133,920

77,996

Net earnings

$ 367,216 $ 154,635 $ 913,471 $ 440,993

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.809 $ 0.341 $ 2.013 $ 0.973

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.807 $ 0.340 $ 2.009 $ 0.971

Weighted average number of shares outstanding



















Basic



453,967

453,641

453,850

453,389

Diluted



454,768

454,302

454,625

454,037



























Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

September 30 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2025 2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,157,706 $ 818,166 Accounts receivable

41,528

6,217 Other

3,952

3,697 Total current assets $ 1,203,186 $ 828,080 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 6,837,323 $ 6,379,580 Early deposit mineral stream interests

47,094

47,094 Mineral royalty interests

40,421

40,421 Long-term equity investments

264,382

98,975 Property, plant and equipment

10,339

8,691 Other

16,773

21,616 Total non-current assets $ 7,216,332 $ 6,596,377 Total assets $ 8,419,518 $ 7,424,457 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 15,407 $ 13,553 Income taxes payable

110,034

2,127 Current portion of performance share units

22,730

13,562 Current portion of lease liabilities

572

262 Total current liabilities $ 148,743 $ 29,504 Non-current liabilities







Performance share units $ 11,561 $ 11,522 Lease liabilities

7,422

4,909 Income taxes payable - non-current

153,136

113,505 Deferred income taxes

402

349 Pension liability

5,497

5,289 Total non-current liabilities $ 178,018 $ 135,574 Total liabilities $ 326,761 $ 165,078 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,813,281 $ 3,798,108 Reserves

66,690

(63,503) Retained earnings

4,212,786

3,524,774 Total shareholders' equity $ 8,092,757 $ 7,259,379 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,419,518 $ 7,424,457

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities

















Net earnings

$ 367,216 $ 154,635 $ 913,471 $ 440,993 Adjustments for

















Depreciation and depletion



66,273

55,887

218,589

179,111 Gain on disposal of mineral stream interest



(85,724)

-

(85,724)

- Equity settled share based compensation



1,612

1,725

4,846

4,978 Performance share units - expense



7,040

7,903

25,949

12,172 Performance share units - paid



-

-

(17,209)

(11,129) Income tax expense



45,407

27,511

133,920

77,996 Investment income recognized in net earnings



(9,957)

(7,249)

(27,746)

(18,564) Other



(470)

2,130

2,701

2,710 Change in non-cash working capital



(17,512)

2,837

(31,963)

1,329 Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest

$ 373,885 $ 245,379 $ 1,136,834 $ 689,596 Income taxes refunded (paid)



(422)

2,925

(3,604)

2,734 Interest paid



(132)

(71)

(310)

(219) Interest received



9,622

6,104

25,785

15,999 Cash generated from operating activities

$ 382,953 $ 254,337 $ 1,158,705 $ 708,110 Financing activities

















Credit facility extension fees

$ (93) $ (11) $ (955) $ (936) Share purchase options exercised



1,942

847

6,415

13,011 Lease payments



(127)

(149)

(338)

(444) Dividends paid



(74,232)

(69,984)

(222,171)

(209,108) Cash used for financing activities

$ (72,510) $ (69,297) $ (217,049) $ (197,477) Investing activities

















Mineral stream interests

$ (250,630) $ (25,876) $ (694,321) $ (512,383) Mineral royalty interests



-

(4,956)

-

(26,981) Net proceeds on disposal of mineral stream interests



101,730

-

101,730

- Acquisition of long-term investments



(9,711)

(728)

(9,714)

(1,479) Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments



-

-

-

177,088 Dividends received



239

482

765

1,663 Other



(231)

(155)

(722)

(944) Cash used for investing activities

$ (158,603) $ (31,233) $ (602,262) $ (363,036) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ (19) $ 61 $ 146 $ (39) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 151,821 $ 153,868 $ 339,540 $ 147,558 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,005,885

540,217

818,166

546,527 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 1,157,706 $ 694,085 $ 1,157,706 $ 694,085

Summary of Units Produced



Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Gold ounces produced ²















Salobo 66,997 69,417 71,384 84,291 62,689 63,225 61,622 71,777 Sudbury 3 4,999 5,403 4,880 5,259 3,593 4,477 5,618 5,823 Constancia 12,797 4,604 4,876 18,727 10,760 6,269 14,316 22,781 San Dimas 4 7,507 6,987 8,416 7,263 6,882 7,089 7,542 10,023 Stillwater 5 1,717 1,654 1,339 2,166 2,247 2,099 2,637 2,341 Blackwater 4,879 4,050 1,017 - - - - - Other















Marmato 807 748 757 622 648 584 623 668 Goose 387 - - - - - - - Total Other 1,194 748 757 622 648 584 623 668 Total gold ounces produced 100,090 92,863 92,669 118,328 86,819 83,743 92,358 113,413 Silver ounces produced 2















Peñasquito 6 2,087 2,103 1,754 2,465 1,785 2,263 2,643 1,036 Antamina 1,721 1,299 1,087 947 925 992 806 1,030 Constancia 577 552 555 969 648 451 640 836 Blackwater 136 138 34 - - - - - Other















Los Filos 7 - - 37 29 26 27 48 26 Zinkgruvan 688 684 585 637 537 699 641 510 Neves-Corvo 431 449 459 494 425 432 524 573 Aljustrel 8 180 - - - - - - - Cozamin 169 174 174 192 185 177 173 185 Marmato 10 8 8 7 7 6 7 10 Total Other 1,478 1,315 1,263 1,359 1,180 1,341 1,393 1,304 Total silver ounces produced 5,999 5,407 4,693 5,740 4,538 5,047 5,482 4,206 Palladium ounces produced ²















Stillwater 5 2,650 2,435 2,661 2,797 4,034 4,338 4,463 4,209 Cobalt pounds produced ²















Voisey's Bay 604 647 540 393 397 259 240 215 GEOs produced 9 173,415 159,503 150,601 187,625 142,716 144,904 158,490 164,599 Average payable rate 2















Gold 94.7 % 95.2 % 94.9 % 95.3 % 95.0 % 95.0 % 94.7 % 95.1 % Silver 86.1 % 87.2 % 86.4 % 84.2 % 83.9 % 84.3 % 84.5 % 83.0 % Palladium 96.7 % 97.4 % 96.4 % 97.5 % 98.4 % 97.3 % 97.8 % 98.0 % Cobalt 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % GEOs 9 91.2 % 92.1 % 91.9 % 91.3 % 90.9 % 90.7 % 90.6 % 91.6 %

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton, Stobie and Totten gold interests. 4) Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 30, 2025, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio has been revised to 90:1. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q3 2025 - 364,000 ounces; Q2 2025 - 311,000 ounces; Q1 2025 - 340,000 ounces; Q4 2024 - 295,000 ounces; Q3 2024 - 262,000 ounces; Q2 2024 - 285,000 ounces; Q1 2024 - 291,000 ounces; Q4 2023 - 378,000 ounces. 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. On September 12, 2024, Sibanye Stillwater ("Sibanye") announced that as a result of low palladium prices it was placing the Stillwater West operations into care and maintenance, while using Stillwater East and East Boulder operations to improve efficiencies that could get Stillwater West back to production as prices permit. 6) There was a temporary suspension of operations at Peñasquito due to a labour strike which ran from June 7, 2023 to October 13, 2023. 7) On April 1, 2025, Equinox Gold Corp., reported it has indefinitely suspended operations at Los Filos following the expiry of its land access agreement with the community of Carrizalillo on March 31, 2025. 8) On September 12, 2023, it was announced that the production of the zinc and lead concentrates at the Aljustrel mine will be halted from September 24, 2023 until the third quarter of 2025. 9) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold; $30.00 per ounce silver; $950 per ounce palladium; and $13.50 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2025.

Summary of Units Sold



Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Gold ounces sold















Salobo 55,768 76,331 83,809 55,170 58,101 54,962 56,841 76,656 Sudbury 2 4,729 2,849 5,632 4,048 2,495 5,679 4,129 5,011 Constancia 2,708 6,827 9,788 17,873 5,186 6,640 20,123 19,925 San Dimas 6,655 7,235 8,962 6,990 7,022 6,801 7,933 10,472 Stillwater 3 1,465 1,386 1,947 2,410 1,635 2,628 2,355 2,314 Blackwater 6,463 3,291 110 - - - - - Other















Marmato 749 742 737 650 550 616 638 633 Goose 95 - - - - - - - Santo Domingo 4 312 312 312 312 447 - - - El Domo 4 - - - 209 258 - - - Total Other 1,156 1,054 1,049 1,171 1,255 616 638 633 Total gold ounces sold 78,944 98,973 111,297 87,662 75,694 77,326 92,019 115,011 Silver ounces sold















Peñasquito 1,609 2,112 1,976 1,852 1,667 1,482 1,839 442 Antamina 1,552 1,073 884 858 989 917 762 1,091 Constancia 275 625 730 797 366 422 726 665 Blackwater 137 143 - - - - - - Other















Los Filos 3 8 57 29 26 24 44 24 Zinkgruvan 708 520 446 452 488 597 297 449 Neves-Corvo 212 224 218 154 185 216 243 268 Aljustrel 122 - - - - - 1 86 Cozamin 133 154 164 158 148 158 147 141 Marmato 9 9 8 7 6 7 8 9 Total Other 1,187 915 893 800 853 1,002 740 977 Total silver ounces sold 4,760 4,868 4,483 4,307 3,875 3,823 4,067 3,175 Palladium ounces sold















Stillwater 3 2,594 2,575 2,457 4,434 3,761 4,301 4,774 3,339 Cobalt pounds sold















Voisey's Bay 529 353 265 485 88 88 309 288 GEOs sold 5 137,563 157,916 165,297 141,495 122,242 123,462 142,294 154,355 Cumulative payable units PBND 6















Gold ounces 106,401 90,265 100,512 123,511 97,929 90,406 88,145 92,729 Silver ounces 3,251 2,849 3,002 3,431 2,903 2,972 2,539 1,973 Palladium ounces 4,424 4,414 4,596 4,439 6,186 6,018 6,198 6,666 Cobalt pounds 1,202 1,168 917 678 796 513 360 356 GEOs 5 151,773 130,809 141,587 168,241 137,823 129,560 121,574 119,780 Inventory on hand















Cobalt pounds - - - - - - - 88

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton, Stobie and Totten gold interests. 3) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 4) The ounces sold under Santo Domingo and El Domo relate to ounces received due to the delay ounce provision as per the respective PMPA. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information. 5) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold; $30.00 per ounce silver; $950 per ounce palladium; and $13.50 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2025. 6) Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.

Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) 5 Sales Gain on Disposal 4 Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold



































Salobo 66,997 55,768 $ 3,467 $ 429 $ 404 $ 193,363 $ - $ 146,909 $ 169,447 $ 2,654,535 Sudbury 6 4,999 4,729

3,563

400

1,399

16,850

-

8,342

6,305

223,690 Constancia 12,797 2,708

3,467

427

338

9,388

-

7,314

8,231

58,047 San Dimas 7,507 6,655

3,467

643

428

23,076

-

15,945

18,795

128,937 Stillwater 1,717 1,465

3,467

614

570

5,080

-

3,345

4,180

205,223 Blackwater 4,879 6,463

3,563

1,236

606

23,028

-

11,123

4,123

334,215 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

-

275,702 Other 7 1,194 1,156

3,470

455

1,367

4,012

85,724

87,630

3,486

825,419

100,090 78,944 $ 3,481 $ 515 $ 497 $ 274,797 $ 85,724 $ 280,608 $ 214,567 $ 4,705,768 Silver



































Peñasquito 2,087 1,609 $ 39.29 $ 4.56 $ 5.09 $ 63,205 $ - $ 47,683 $ 55,870 $ 216,421 Antamina 1,721 1,552

39.29

8.12

4.39

60,981

-

41,560

48,377

467,399 Constancia 577 275

39.29

6.30

6.43

10,806

-

7,307

9,074

155,341 Blackwater 136 137

41.69

7.45

7.55

5,692

-

3,644

3,030

168,535 Other 8 1,478 1,187

40.50

6.34

3.31

48,111

-

36,642

39,044

548,017

5,999 4,760 $ 39.66 $ 6.35 $ 4.57 $ 188,795 $ - $ 136,836 $ 155,395 $ 1,555,713 Palladium



































Stillwater 2,650 2,594 $ 1,173 $ 205 $ 492 $ 3,042 $ - $ 1,234 $ 2,510 $ 209,743 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

-

78,814

2,650 2,594 $ 1,173 $ 205 $ 492 $ 3,042 $ - $ 1,234 $ 2,510 $ 288,557 Platinum



































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 9,451 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

-

57,584

- - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 67,035 Cobalt



































Voisey's Bay 604 529 $ 18.19 $ 3.44 $ 9.02 $ 9,623 $ - $ 3,034 $ 8,546 $ 220,250 Operating results













$ 476,257 $ 85,724 $ 421,712 $ 381,018 $ 6,837,323 Other































General and administrative





















$ (10,424) $ (6,720)



Share based compensation























(8,652)

-



Donations and community investments























(1,406)

(1,441)



Finance costs

























(1,441)

(144)



Other























12,834

10,662



Income tax

























(45,407)

(422)



Total other



















$ (54,496) $ 1,935 $ 1,582,195

























$ 367,216 $ 382,953 $ 8,419,518

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-GAAP measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) The gain on disposal of Other gold interests relates to the gain on the buyback of 33% of the Cangrejos PMPA. 5) Includes the non-cash per ounce cost of sale associated with delay ounces. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information. 6) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton, Stobie and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Victor gold interest. 7) Other gold interests comprised of the operating Marmato and Goose gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, El Domo, Marathon, Cangrejos, Curraghinalt, Kudz Ze Kayah, Koné and Kurmuk gold interests. Other includes ounces sold that were received under the delay ounce provisions of the Santo Domingo PMPA. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information. 8) Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Stratoni, El Alto (previously referred to as Pascua-Lama), Copper World, Navidad, El Domo, Mineral Park and Kudz Ze Kayah silver interests.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 62,689 58,101 $ 2,490 $ 425 $ 378 $ 144,656 $ 98,016 $ 122,916 $ 2,616,346 Sudbury 4 3,593 2,495

2,519

400

1,326

6,286

1,979

4,798

246,918 Constancia 10,760 5,186

2,490

422

323

12,912

9,048

10,722

70,095 San Dimas 6,882 7,022

2,490

637

290

17,482

10,975

13,010

138,507 Stillwater 2,247 1,635

2,490

438

421

4,071

2,667

3,355

208,474 Blackwater - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

340,243 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

275,725 Other 5 648 1,255

2,481

192

1,584

3,114

886

2,874

285,912

86,819 75,694 $ 2,491 $ 440 $ 418 $ 188,521 $ 123,571 $ 157,675 $ 4,182,220 Silver































Peñasquito 1,785 1,667 $ 29.58 $ 4.50 $ 4.86 $ 49,329 $ 33,725 $ 41,825 $ 253,461 Antamina 925 989

29.58

6.06

8.46

29,257

14,893

23,260

498,029 Constancia 648 366

29.58

6.23

6.10

10,822

6,310

8,543

170,242 Blackwater - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

140,914 Other 6 1,180 853

30.17

4.34

4.83

25,741

17,912

22,594

504,571

4,538 3,875 $ 29.71 $ 5.03 $ 5.89 $ 115,149 $ 72,840 $ 96,222 $ 1,567,217 Palladium































Stillwater 4,034 3,761 $ 969 $ 173 $ 429 $ 3,644 $ 1,380 $ 2,994 $ 215,082 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

78,820

4,034 3,761 $ 969 $ 173 $ 429 $ 3,644 $ 1,380 $ 2,994 $ 293,902 Platinum































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 9,451 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

57,588

- - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 67,039 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 397 88 $ 10.65 $ 2.15 $ 12.78 $ 939 $ (378) $ 321 $ 345,745 Operating results













$ 308,253 $ 197,413 $ 257,212 $ 6,456,123 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (9,488) $ (6,215)



Share based compensation



















(9,628)

-



Donations and community investments



















(2,352)

(2,198)



Finance costs





















(1,404)

(1,051)



Other



















7,605

3,664



Income tax





















(27,511)

2,925



Total other















$ (42,778) $ (2,875) $ 930,056





















$ 154,635 $ 254,337 $ 7,386,179









































1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-GAAP measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Other gold interests are comprised of the operating Marmato gold interest as well as the non-operating Minto, Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, El Domo, Marathon, Goose, Cangrejos, Curraghinalt and Kudz Ze Kayah gold interests. Other includes ounces sold that were received under the delay ounce provision of the Santo Domingo and El Domo PMPAs (see footnote 3 on page 9 of this MD&A for more information). 6) Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Stratoni, Aljustrel, Minto, El Alto (previously referred to as Pascua-Lama), Copper World, Navidad, El Domo, Mineral Park and Kudz Ze Kayah silver interests.

Comparative Results of Operations on a GEO Basis







Q3 2025



Q3 2024



Change

Change GEO Production 1, 2



173,415



142,716



30,699

21.5 % GEO Sales 2



137,563



122,242



15,321

12.5 % Average price per GEO sold 2

$ 3,462

$ 2,522

$ 940

37.3 % Revenue

$ 476,257

$ 308,253

$ 168,004

54.5 % Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 74,303

$ 55,310

$ (18,993)

(34.3) % Depletion



65,966



55,530



(10,436)

(18.8) % Cost of sales

$ 140,269

$ 110,840

$ (29,429)

(26.6) % Gross margin

$ 335,988

$ 197,413

$ 138,575

70.2 % General and administrative



10,424



9,488



(936)

(9.9) % Share based compensation



8,652



9,628



976

10.1 % Donations and community investments



1,406



2,352



946

40.2 % Earnings from operations

$ 315,506

$ 175,945

$ 139,561

79.3 % Gain on disposal of mineral stream interests



85,724



-



85,724

n.a. Other income (expense)



12,834



7,605



5,229

68.8 % Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$ 414,064

$ 183,550

$ 230,514

125.6 % Finance costs



1,441



1,404



(37)

(2.6) % Earnings before income taxes

$ 412,623

$ 182,146

$ 230,477

126.5 % Income tax expense



45,407



27,511



(17,896)

(65.1) % Net earnings

$ 367,216

$ 154,635

$ 212,581

137.5 %

1) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold; $30.00 per ounce silver; $950 per ounce palladium; and $13.50 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2025.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) 5 Sales Gain on Disposal 4 Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold



































Salobo 207,798 215,908 $ 3,183 $ 429 $ 393 $ 687,165 $ - $ 509,623 $ 594,573 $ 2,654,535 Sudbury 6 15,282 13,210

3,222

400

1,352

42,564

-

19,419

28,612

223,690 Constancia 22,277 19,323

3,112

425

325

60,140

-

45,649

51,928

58,047 San Dimas 22,910 22,852

3,186

640

330

72,808

-

50,643

58,187

128,937 Stillwater 4,710 4,798

3,182

560

466

15,268

-

10,345

12,582

205,223 Blackwater 9,946 9,864

3,490

1,212

610

34,426

-

16,454

11,552

334,215 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

-

275,702 Other 7 2,699 3,259

3,214

410

1,299

10,474

85,724

90,630

9,139

825,419

285,622 289,214 $ 3,191 $ 473 $ 446 $ 922,845 $ 85,724 $ 742,763 $ 766,573 $ 4,705,768 Silver



































Peñasquito 5,944 5,697 $ 34.75 $ 4.56 $ 4.92 $ 197,943 $ - $ 143,923 $ 171,967 $ 216,421 Antamina 4,107 3,509

35.79

7.30

6.66

125,595

-

76,600

99,973

467,399 Constancia 1,684 1,630

33.94

6.27

6.16

55,320

-

35,071

45,108

155,341 Blackwater 308 280

39.13

6.99

8.63

10,932

-

6,567

7,548

168,535 Other 8 4,056 2,995

36.60

5.20

4.59

109,683

-

80,356

85,075

548,017

16,099 14,111 $ 35.40 $ 5.62 $ 5.50 $ 499,473 $ - $ 342,517 $ 409,671 $ 1,555,713 Palladium



































Stillwater 7,746 7,626 $ 1,046 $ 184 $ 451 $ 7,978 $ - $ 3,137 $ 6,573 $ 209,743 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

-

78,814

7,746 7,626 $ 1,046 $ 184 $ 451 $ 7,978 $ - $ 3,137 $ 6,573 $ 288,557 Platinum



































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 9,451 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

-

57,584

- - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 67,035 Cobalt



































Voisey's Bay 1,791 1,147 $ 17.09 $ 3.25 $ 9.11 $ 19,590 $ - $ 5,424 $ 15,415 $ 220,250 Operating results













$ 1,449,886 $ 85,724 $ 1,093,841 $ 1,198,232 $ 6,837,323 Other































General and administrative





















$ (34,970) $ (36,596)



Share based compensation























(30,795)

(17,209)



Donations and community investments























(6,466)

(6,416)



Finance costs

























(4,309)

(3,330)



Other























30,090

27,628



Income tax

























(133,920)

(3,604)



Total other



















$ (180,370) $ (39,527) $ 1,582,195

























$ 913,471 $ 1,158,705 $ 8,419,518





















































1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-GAAP measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) The gain on disposal of Other gold interests relates to the gain on the buyback of 33% of the Cangrejos PMPA 5) Includes the non-cash per ounce cost of sale associated with delay ounces. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information. 6) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton, Stobie and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Victor gold interest. 7) Other gold interests comprised of the operating Marmato and Goose gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, El Domo, Marathon, Cangrejos, Curraghinalt, Kudz Ze Kayah, Koné and Kurmuk gold interests. Other includes ounces sold that were received under the delay ounce provision of the Santo Domingo PMPA. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information. 8) Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Stratoni, El Alto (previously referred to as Pascua-Lama), Copper World, Navidad, El Domo, Mineral Park and Kudz Ze Kayah silver interests.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 187,536 169,904 $ 2,307 $ 425 $ 383 $ 391,973 $ 254,758 $ 322,761 $ 2,616,346 Sudbury 4 13,688 12,303

2,286

400

1,265

28,130

7,642

22,718

246,918 Constancia 31,345 31,949

2,200

421

318

70,275

46,663

56,833

70,095 San Dimas 21,513 21,756

2,296

634

286

49,950

29,941

36,156

138,507 Stillwater 6,983 6,618

2,288

405

453

15,144

9,469

12,464

208,474 Blackwater - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

340,243 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

275,725 Other 5 1,855 2,509

2,347

293

1,056

5,888

2,504

5,153

285,912

262,920 245,039 $ 2,291 $ 440 $ 419 $ 561,360 $ 350,977 $ 456,085 $ 4,182,220 Silver































Peñasquito 6,691 4,988 $ 27.18 $ 4.50 $ 4.57 $ 135,578 $ 90,361 $ 113,132 $ 253,461 Antamina 2,723 2,668

27.63

5.56

8.06

73,710

37,377

58,878

498,029 Constancia 1,739 1,514

26.55

6.21

6.17

40,180

21,444

30,785

170,242 Blackwater - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

140,914 Other 6 3,914 2,595

28.37

4.29

4.51

73,630

50,785

60,026

504,571

15,067 11,765 $ 27.46 $ 4.91 $ 5.55 $ 323,098 $ 199,967 $ 262,821 $ 1,567,217 Palladium































Stillwater 12,835 12,836 $ 976 $ 177 $ 435 $ 12,531 $ 4,674 $ 10,259 $ 215,082 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

78,820

12,835 12,836 $ 976 $ 177 $ 435 $ 12,531 $ 4,674 $ 10,259 $ 293,902 Platinum































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 9,451 Platreef - -

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

-

-

-

57,588

- - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 67,039 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 896 485 $ 14.71 $ 2.84 $ 12.77 $ 7,134 $ (438) $ 9,407 $ 345,745 Operating results













$ 904,123 $ 555,180 $ 738,572 $ 6,456,123 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (30,193) $ (31,134)



Share based compensation



















(17,150)

(11,129)



Donations and community investments



















(4,626)

(4,185)



Finance costs





















(4,144)

(3,234)



Other



















19,922

16,487



Income tax





















(77,996)

2,734



Total other















$ (114,187) $ (30,462) $ 930,056





















$ 440,993 $ 708,110 $ 7,386,179

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-GAAP measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Other gold interests are comprised of the operating Marmato gold interest as well as the non-operating Minto, Copper World, Santo Domingo, Fenix, El Domo, Marathon, Goose, Cangrejos, Curraghinalt and Kudz Ze Kayah gold interests. Other includes ounces sold that were received under the delay ounce provision of the Santo Domingo and El Domo PMPAs (see footnote 3 on page 9 of this MD&A for more information). 6) Other silver interests comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Neves-Corvo, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Stratoni, Aljustrel, Minto, El Alto (previously referred to as Pascua-Lama), Copper World, Navidad, El Domo, Mineral Park and Kudz Ze Kayah silver interests.

Comparative Results of Operations on a GEO Basis







YTD 2025



YTD 2024



Change

Change GEO Production 1, 2



483,519



446,110



37,410

8.4 % GEO Sales 2



460,775



387,998



72,778

18.8 % Average price per GEO sold 2

$ 3,147

$ 2,330

$ 817

35.1 % Revenue

$ 1,449,886

$ 904,123

$ 545,763

60.4 % Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 224,107

$ 170,872

$ (53,235)

(31.2) % Depletion



217,662



178,071



(39,591)

(22.2) % Cost of sales

$ 441,769

$ 348,943

$ (92,826)

(26.6) % Gross margin

$ 1,008,117

$ 555,180

$ 452,937

81.6 % General and administrative



34,970



30,193



(4,777)

(15.8) % Share based compensation



30,795



17,150



(13,645)

(79.6) % Donations and community investments



6,466



4,626



(1,840)

(39.8) % Earnings from operations

$ 935,886

$ 503,211

$ 432,675

86.0 % Gain on disposal of mineral stream interests



85,724



-



85,724

n.a. Other income (expense)



30,090



19,922



10,168

51.0 % Earnings before finance costs and income taxes

$ 1,051,700

$ 523,133

$ 528,567

101.0 % Finance costs



4,309



4,144



(165)

(4.0) % Earnings before income taxes

$ 1,047,391

$ 518,989

$ 528,402

101.8 % Income tax expense



133,920



77,996



(55,924)

(71.7) % Net earnings

$ 913,471

$ 440,993

$ 472,478

107.1 %

1) Quantity produced represents the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) GEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold; $30.00 per ounce silver; $950 per ounce palladium; and $13.50 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2025.

Non-GAAP Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-GAAP performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis; and (iv) cash operating margin.

i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges (reversals) (if any), non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.





The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).







Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net earnings

$ 367,216

$ 154,635

$ 913,471

$ 440,993 Add back (deduct):























Gain on disposal of Mineral Stream Interest



(85,724)



-



(85,724)



- Income tax expense related to disposal of Mineral Stream Interest



12,859



-



12,859



- (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



(1,765)



(523)



(4,522)



(903) Income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of Shareholders' Equity



(1,152)



-



(1,152)



- Deferred income tax (expense) recovery recognized in the Statement of OCI



(10,191)



(1,134)



(16,487)



1,632 Other



(189)



(175)



(561)



(521) Adjusted net earnings

$ 281,054

$ 152,803

$ 817,884

$ 441,201 Divided by:























Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



453,967



453,641



453,850



453,389 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



454,768



454,302



454,625



454,037 Equals:























Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$ 0.619

$ 0.337

$ 1.802

$ 0.973 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.618

$ 0.336

$ 1.799

$ 0.972

ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.





The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).







Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash generated by operating activities

$ 382,953

$ 254,337

$ 1,158,705

$ 708,110 Divided by:























Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding



453,967



453,641



453,850



453,389 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding



454,768



454,302



454,625



454,037 Equals:























Operating cash flow per share - basic

$ 0.844

$ 0.561

$ 2.553

$ 1.562 Operating cash flow per share - diluted

$ 0.842

$ 0.560

$ 2.549

$ 1.560

iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion and cost of sales related to delay ounces, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.







Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of sales

$ 140,269

$ 110,840

$ 441,769

$ 348,943 Less: depletion



(65,966)



(55,530)



(217,662)



(178,071) Less: cost of sales related to delay ounces 1



(1,071)



(1,698)



(2,944)



(1,698) Cash cost of sales

$ 73,232

$ 53,612

$ 221,163

$ 169,174 Cash cost of sales is comprised of:























Total cash cost of gold sold

$ 40,659

$ 33,287

$ 136,686

$ 107,715 Total cash cost of silver sold



30,223



19,485



79,345



57,811 Total cash cost of palladium sold



532



650



1,405



2,272 Total cash cost of cobalt sold 2



1,818



190



3,727



1,376 Total cash cost of sales

$ 73,232

$ 53,612

$ 221,163

$ 169,174 Divided by:























Total gold ounces sold



78,944



75,694



289,214



245,039 Total silver ounces sold



4,760



3,875



14,111



11,765 Total palladium ounces sold



2,594



3,761



7,626



12,836 Total cobalt pounds sold



529



88



1,147



485 Equals:























Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)

$ 515

$ 440

$ 473

$ 440 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)

$ 6.35

$ 5.03

$ 5.62

$ 4.91 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)

$ 205

$ 173

$ 184

$ 177 Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)

$ 3.44

$ 2.15

$ 3.25

$ 2.84

1) The cost of sales related to delay ounces is a non-cash expense. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information.

iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by adding back depletion and the cost of sales related to delay ounces to the gross margin. Cash operating margin on a per ounce or per pound basis is calculated by dividing the cash operating margin by the number of ounces or pounds sold during the period. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.







Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per unit amounts)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gross margin

$ 335,988

$ 197,413

$ 1,008,117

$ 555,180 Add back: depletion



65,966



55,530



217,662



178,071 Add back: cost of sales related to delay ounces 1



1,071



1,698



2,944



1,698 Cash operating margin

$ 403,025

$ 254,641

$ 1,228,723

$ 734,949 Cash operating margin is comprised of:























Total cash operating margin of gold sold

$ 234,138

$ 155,234

$ 786,159

$ 453,645 Total cash operating margin of silver sold



158,572



95,664



420,128



265,287 Total cash operating margin of palladium sold



2,510



2,994



6,573



10,259 Total cash operating margin of cobalt sold



7,805



749



15,863



5,758 Total cash operating margin

$ 403,025

$ 254,641

$ 1,228,723

$ 734,949 Divided by:























Total gold ounces sold



78,944



75,694



289,214



245,039 Total silver ounces sold



4,760



3,875



14,111



11,765 Total palladium ounces sold



2,594



3,761



7,626



12,836 Total cobalt pounds sold



529



88



1,147



485 Equals:























Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold

$ 2,966

$ 2,051

$ 2,718

$ 1,851 Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold

$ 33.31

$ 24.68

$ 29.78

$ 22.55 Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold

$ 968

$ 796

$ 862

$ 799 Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold

$ 14.75

$ 8.50

$ 13.84

$ 11.87

1) The cost of sales related to delay ounces is a non-cash expense. Please see the Company's MD&A for more information.

These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

the payment of up to $400 million to Carcetti and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the proposed Hemlo mine gold stream;

the receipt of gold production in respect of the Hemlo mine;

the advance, and the repayment, of $200 million in connection with the Carcetti debt facility;

the estimation of future production from the mineral stream interests and mineral royalty interests currently owned by the Company (the "Mining Operations") (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential);

the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates and the realization of such estimations);

the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton's PMPA counterparties at Mining Operations;

the payment of upfront cash consideration to counterparties under PMPAs, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with PMPAs and the receipt by the Company of precious metals and cobalt production or other payments in respect of the applicable Mining Operations under PMPAs;

the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton;

future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments;

the costs of future production;

the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces;

continued listing of the Common Shares on the LSE, NYSE and TSX;

any statements as to future dividends;

the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs;

projected increases to Wheaton's production and cash flow profile;

projected changes to Wheaton's production mix;

the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company;

the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production;

confidence in the Company's business structure;

the Company's assessment of taxes payable, including taxes payable under the GMT, and the impact of the CRA Settlement, and the Company's ability to pay its taxes;

possible CRA domestic audits for taxation years subsequent to 2019 and international audits for taxation years subsequent to 2017;

the Company's assessment of the impact of any tax reassessments;

the Company's intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement;

the Company's climate change and environmental commitments; and

assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to audits.

Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:

risks relating to the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Hemlo mine gold stream;

risks relating to the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Carcetti debt facility;

risks related to the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement at the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as Mining Operations plans continue to be refined);

absence of control over the Mining Operations and having to rely on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the owners and operators of the Mining Operations as the basis for its analyses, forecasts and assessments relating to its own business;

risks related to the uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation;

risks related to the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Company's PMPAs, including the ability of the companies with which the Company has PMPAs to perform their obligations under those PMPAs in the event of a material adverse effect on the results of operations, financial condition, cash flows or business of such companies, any acceleration of payments, estimated throughput and exploration potential;

risks relating to production estimates from Mining Operations, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations;

Wheaton's interpretation of, or compliance with, or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules, being found to be incorrect or the tax impact to the Company's business operations being materially different than currently contemplated,, or the ability of the Company to pay such taxes as and when due;

any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company's tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company's previous and future tax filings;

risks in assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement (including whether there will be any material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence);

risks related to any potential amendments to Canada's transfer pricing rules under the Income Tax Act (Canada) that may result from announced legislative changes presented in the 2025 Canadian Federal Budget on November 4, 2025;

risks relating to Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with, or application of the GMT, including Canada's GMTA and the legislation enacted in Luxembourg, that applies to the income of the Company's subsidiaries for fiscal years beginning on or after December 31, 2023;

counterparty credit and liquidity risks;

mine operator and counterparty concentration risks;

indebtedness and guarantees risks;

hedging risk;

competition in the streaming industry risk;

risks relating to security over underlying assets;

risks relating to third-party PMPAs;

risks relating to revenue from royalty interests;

risks related to Wheaton's acquisition strategy;

risks relating to third-party rights under PMPAs;

risks relating to future financings and security issuances;

risks relating to unknown defects and impairments;

risks related to governmental regulations;

risks related to international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations;

risks relating to exploration, development, operating, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations;

risks related to environmental regulations;

the ability of Wheaton and the Mining Operations to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings;

the ability of Wheaton and the Mining Operations to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements;

lack of suitable supplies, infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations;

risks related to underinsured Mining Operations;

inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries);

uncertainties related to title and indigenous rights with respect to the mineral properties of the Mining Operations;

the ability of Wheaton and the Mining Operations to obtain adequate financing;

the ability of the Mining Operations to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion;

challenges related to global financial conditions;

risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters;

risks related to fluctuations in commodity prices of metals produced from the Mining Operations other than precious metals or cobalt;

risks related to claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations;

risks related to the market price of the Common Shares of Wheaton;

the ability of Wheaton and the Mining Operations to retain key management employees or procure the services of skilled and experienced personnel;

risks related to interest rates;

risks related to the declaration, timing and payment of dividends;

risks related to access to confidential information regarding Mining Operations;

risks associated with multiple listings of the Common Shares on the LSE, NYSE and TSX;

risks associated with a possible suspension of trading of Common Shares;

equity price risks related to Wheaton's holding of long-term investments in other companies;

risks relating to activist shareholders;

risks relating to reputational damage;

risks relating to expression of views by industry analysts;

risks related to the impacts of climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy;

risks associated with the ability to achieve climate change and environmental commitments at Wheaton and at the Mining Operations;

risks related to ensuring the security and safety of information systems, including cyber security risks;

risks relating to generative artificial intelligence;

risks relating to compliance with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws;

risks relating to corporate governance and public disclosure compliance;

risks of significant impacts on Wheaton or the Mining Operations as a result of an epidemic or pandemic;

risks related to the adequacy of internal control over financial reporting; and

other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (the "Disclosure").

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation):

the payment of up to $400 million to Carcetti and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the proposed Hemlo mine gold stream;

the advance to, and the receipt from, Carcetti of all amounts owing under the Carcetti debt facility, including, but not limited to, interest;

that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities;

that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates;

that the mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate;

that public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the owners and operators of the Mining Operations is accurate and complete;

that the production estimates from Mining Operations are accurate;

that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs;

that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments;

that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs;

that the terms and conditions of a PMPA are sufficient to recover liabilities owed to the Company;

that Wheaton has fully considered the value and impact of any third-party interests in PMPAs;

that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including CRA audits involving the Company);

that Wheaton has properly considered the application of Canadian tax laws to its structure and operations and that Wheaton will be able to pay taxes when due;

that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax laws;

that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there has been no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence);

that Wheaton's assessment of the tax exposure and impact on the Company and its subsidiaries of the GMT is accurate;

that the trading of the Common Shares will not be adversely affected by the differences in liquidity, settlement and clearing systems as a result of multiple listings of the Common Shares on the LSE, the TSX and the NYSE;

that the trading of the Company's Common Shares will not be suspended;

the estimate of the recoverable amount for any PMPA with an indicator of impairment;

that neither Wheaton nor the Mining Operations will suffer significant impacts as a result of an epidemic or pandemic; and

such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Cautionary Language Regarding Reserves and Resources

For further information on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and on Wheaton more generally, readers should refer to Wheaton's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed on March 31, 2025 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by Wheaton since January 1, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Wheaton's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are subject to the qualifications and notes set forth therein. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources: The information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. The Company reports information regarding mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources in accordance with Canadian reporting requirements which are governed by, and utilize definitions required by, Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). These definitions differ from the definitions adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") which are applicable to U.S. companies. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted by the SEC. Accordingly, information contained herein that describes Wheaton's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. United States investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in Wheaton's Form 40-F, a copy of which may be obtained from Wheaton or from https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

End Notes

1Please refer to disclosure on non-GAAP measures in this press release. Details of the dividend can be found in the Wheaton's news release dated November 6, 2025, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend." 2Statements made in this section contain forward-looking information with respect to forecast production, production growth, funding outstanding commitments, continuing to acquire accretive mineral stream interests and the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects and readers are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" for material risks, assumptions and important disclosure associated with this information. 3Gold equivalent forecast production for 2025 and the longer-term outlook are based on the following updated commodity price assumptions: $2,600 per ounce gold, $30 per ounce silver, $950 per ounce palladium, $950 per ounce of platinum and $13.50 per pound cobalt. 4Source: Company reports S&P Capital IQ estimates of 2024 byproduct cost curves for gold, zinc/lead, copper, PGM, nickel & silver mines. Portfolio mine life based on recoverable reserves and resources as of Dec 31, 2024 and 2024 actual mill throughput and is weighted by individual reserve and resource category. 5Total streaming and royalty agreements relate to precious metals purchase agreements for the purchase of precious metals and cobalt relating to 23 mining assets which are currently operating, including the proposed Hemlo transaction, 24 which are at various stages of development, and 2 of which have been placed in care and maintenance or have been closed. 6Further details for long-term guidance can be found in the Wheaton news release dated February 18, 2025, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Exceeds 2024 Production Guidance and Provides 2025 and Long-Term Outlook, Projecting 40% Growth in the Next Five Years." 7Wheaton's long-term production outlook is based on information available as of February 18, 2025, the date of publication. The Company will provide updated longer-term guidance in normal course in the first quarter of 2026, which will incorporate the impact of recent developments and corporate development activities announced in 2025.

SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.