Harbour BioMed and Evinova China Announce Strategic AI Collaboration to Accelerate AI-Enabled Drug Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM" or the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology, and Evinova, a global health-tech company accelerating the delivery of better health outcomes by propelling the life sciences sector forward in digital health, announced a strategic collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the terms of the collaboration, Harbour BioMed and Evinova China will jointly apply AI and digital technologies to enhance the efficiency of innovative biologics development. Building on their own strengths, the two companies aim to build an open ecosystem for AI-driven drug R&D.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed, stated, "We are pleased to collaborate with Evinova to advance the application of AI in biotherapeutic development. Harbour BioMed has built a robust and differentiated product pipeline based on our industry-leading Harbour Mice® technology platform. Through this collaboration, we look forward to applying AI to improving clinical study efficiency and accelerating the delivery of innovative therapies to patients around the world."

Nate Zhang, General Manager of Evinova China, stated, "Evinova leverages the digital transformation insights of top global pharmaceutical companies to design our AI-powered clinical development solutions and digital strategy consulting services, so that we can accelerate the delivery of better health outcomes. To realize our mission, Evinova China needs to partner with innovative companies like Harbour BioMed, which are rooted in China while harboring global ambitions. Together, through our world-class AI technology platforms and deep therapeutic expertise, we can help take China-originated breakthrough assets from the laboratory to the world."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology and oncology. The company is building a robust and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capabilities, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Harbour BioMed's proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. Additionally, the HCAb-based bispecific immune cell antagonist (HBICATM) technology empowers the development of innovative biologics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, and HBICATM with a single B-cell cloning platform, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

About Evinova

Evinova is a global health-tech business, accelerating the delivery of better health outcomes by propelling the life sciences sector forward in digital health, from the inside. Through our application of science-based expertise, evidence-led rigour, and human experience-driven insight, our digital solutions are deliberately designed so that everyone can reach better health outcomes together. Evinova is a separate health-tech business within the AstraZeneca Group. Please visit evinova.com or follow the company on social media @Evinova.

