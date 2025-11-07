Acer Reports Revenues for October at NT$21.23 Billion with 12.8% Growth Year-on-year

TAIPEI, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for October at NT$21.23 billion, up 12.8% year-on-year (YoY). Year-to-October consolidated revenues reached NT$222.50 billion with 2.3% growth YoY.

Highlights in October include:

Revenues from notebook PCs grew by 12.3% YoY

Revenues from desktop PCs grew by 8.8% YoY

Revenues from gaming products and businesses grew 50.6% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[1] and displays contributed 38.1% of the group's total revenues in October and 32.4% year-to-October.

In addition to Highpoint Service Network being sanctioned by the Taipei Exchange's Board of Directors to be listed on its main board, Acer Gaming has submitted its application to be listed on the Innovation Board of the Taiwan Exchange.

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks



