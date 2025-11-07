DJ Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJD LN) Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Nov-2025 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3398.0692 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 214011654 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN LEI Code: 549300BWD7VLI7YELG10 Sequence No.: 407572 EQS News ID: 2225954 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 07, 2025 04:10 ET (09:10 GMT)