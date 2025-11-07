Dr. Simon Plyte, Biomunex's CSO, has been invited to present MAIT engagers preclinical data during an oral communication at 2025 SITC Annual meeting

With a very attractive safety and efficacy profile, MAIT engagers have a major potential to fuel an innovative portfolio of drug candidates in oncology

Biomunex's ambition is to develop the next generation of immunotherapies in oncology: MAIT engagers, bispecific antibodies capable of identifying, mobilizing, and activating MAIT cells, a subpopulation of T cells, to kill cancer cells.

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals, a French biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next generation immunotherapies based on the discovery and development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies, today announces presentation of preclinical data from its MAIT engager platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's ("SITC") 40th Annual Meeting being held in National Harbor, USA, from November 5th-9th, 2025.

MAIT engagers: a new class of bispecific antibodies for cancer treatment

Invited to present an oral communication on November 8th, Dr Simon Plyte, Biomunex CSO (Chief Scientific Officer), will make a presentation entitled: "The MAIT Engager platform: rapid generation of several MAIT T cell engagers with significantly improved safety profile and large therapeutic window (Abstract 1197He is also presenting a Poster regarding the topic on November 7th

Biomunex is developing a large portfolio of MAIT engager drug candidates, a new therapeutic class in immuno-oncology, that is differentiated from classical TCEs ("T cell engagers"). MAIT engagers are bispecific antibodies that identify, mobilize and bridge MAIT cells (Mucosal-Associated Invariant T cells) to cancer cells resulting in MAIT activation and directed killing of tumors; MAIT engagers could become a breakthrough approach in the treatment of many cancers, particularly in solid tumors.

The presentation at SITC Annual meeting will focus on the MAIT engager differentiation from classical CD3+ TCEs and highlight the superior safety of MAIT engagers. MAIT engagers are expected to overcome some of the limitations of current CD3+ TCE therapies, including activation of regulatory T cells (Tregs) and cytokine release syndrome, serious side effects that are difficult to manage for cancer patients.

The Biomunex platform enables rapid generation of several MAIT engagers, that are not only as potent at classical CD3+ T cell engagers but also bring significantly improved safety profile and have the potential to provide a larger therapeutic window in specific tumor types. Moreover, MAIT engagers can effectively induce the "SPARK effect", enabling long-term durable anti-cancer response.

Based on preclinical data, Biomunex expects the first MAIT engager to enter clinical trials soon. The MAIT engager platform paves the way for a series of innovative new immunotherapeutics targeting many cancers. "MAIT engagers are an attractive approach for the treatment of cancer with breakthrough potential for redefining the standard of care for solid tumors," comments Dr. Simon Plyte, Biomunex's CSO. "Presenting those preclinical data as an oral communication and a poster during the 40th SITC meeting is a unique opportunity in sharing the scientific and medical potential of this innovative approach with the scientific community".

Biomunex accelerates development of its disruptive immunotherapies pipeline

Biomunex is becoming a major innovative player in oncology. Bi- and multi-specific antibodies and T cell engagers are attracting considerable interest from pharmaceutical companies, with the recent signing of many licensing and partnership agreements, including for Biomunex. "The last few months have marked the beginning of a new chapter in Biomunex's development with the signing of a major agreement with Ipsen, following other licensing or partnership deals, demonstrating the team's ability to develop drugs and technologies of interest for the pharmaceutical industry, such as the MAIT engagers presented at 2025 SITC Annual meeting, to treat cancer patients, but also to establish leading licensing agreements and partnerships with the industry," comments Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Gerard, Biomunex's founder and President.

In addition to BMX-502 licensed to Ipsen, Biomunex is developing a portfolio of MAIT engager drug candidates and innovative new therapeutic approaches with high potential, based on its proprietary "Plug-and-Play" BiXAb® platform. This technology enables the generation of breakthrough immunotherapies faster than most other platforms in the field, with excellent drug-like properties and high industrial yield. Biomunex's first BiXAb drug candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in partnership, as a monotherapy or in combination, in patients with certain solid tumors or hematological malignancies.

Details about Biomunex' presentations at 2025 SITC Annual Meeting

Abstract Title: "The MAIT Engager platform rapid generation of several MAIT T cell engagers with significantly improved safety profile and large therapeutic window"

Abstract Number: 1197 Ranked amongst 150 best abstracts.

Poster presentation

Friday 7th Nov, 5:35-7 p.m. ET

Poster Reception Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center Lower Level Atrium Prince George's ABC

Oral presentation

Saturday 8th Nov, 1:08-1:16 p.m. ET

Concurrent Session 205a: Rapid Oral Abstract Session Basic

Maryland Ballroom AB

About Biomunex Pharmaceuticals: www.biomunex.com

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, specializing in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic approaches based on solid data and biological and clinical evidence to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Biomunex has created and developed BiXAb®, a robust, next-generation, plug-and-play technology platform for bi- and multi-specific antibodies, using a proprietary in silico modeling approach, based on a very robust intellectual property and patent portfolio.

The BiXAb platform, which enables the generation of bispecific antibodies from any pair of monoclonal antibodies in a simple, rapid, and cost-effective manner, has been validated through licensing agreements and collaborations with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, including Sanofi, Onward Therapeutics, and most recently Ipsen.

Biomunex is the first company in the world to develop a cancer immunotherapy approach that uses bispecific antibodies from its BiXAb platform to specifically target, engage, and redirect MAIT cells, a subpopulation of T cells naturally present throughout the body, particularly in mucosal and barrier tissues, to kill cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors.

