Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Automotive Cybersecurity Market Worth USD 14 Bn by 2030 Amid Rising Connected Vehicle Use and Data Security Mandates, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence automotive cybersecurity market size is valued at USD 5.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.54% during 2025-2030. This strong growth reflects the global move toward connected and autonomous vehicles, where increasing cyber threats are driving the need for advanced in-vehicle protection systems.

Key Trends Shaping the Future of the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

Connected Vehicle Growth Sparks Rising Cyber Threats in the Auto Industry

As vehicles become more software-driven and connected, their attack surface continues to grow. While OTA updates and connected features enhance convenience, they also introduce new security challenges if not properly protected. Automakers need to secure third-party integrations, patch vulnerabilities quickly, and embed strong intrusion detection and encryption measures to safeguard against emerging threats.

Regulatory Push Accelerates Automotive Cybersecurity

The enforcement of UNECE WP.29 Regulation No. 155 is compelling automakers to adopt comprehensive cybersecurity systems covering every stage of vehicle development and lifecycle management. Compliance now requires documented risk assessments and proven defenses, pushing manufacturers and suppliers to embrace security-by-design principles. As the regulation extends across multiple vehicle categories, it is driving strong demand for testing, certification, and continuous monitoring solutions, accelerating overall automotive cybersecurity market growth.

Segmentation Insights in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report

By Security Domain

Vehicle / On-board Systems Security

Backend and Telecom Security

Production (OT and IIoT) Security

Supply-Chain and Logistics Security

By Solution Type

Hardware Security Modules (HSM)

Embedded Security Software

Managed Security Services

Cloud-based Security Platforms

Security Testing and Audit Tools

By End User

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Tier-1 Suppliers

After-market Service Providers

Fleet and Mobility Operators

Smart-Factory Operators

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia

Middle East Israel Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Turkey Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Egypt Rest of Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/automotive-cybersecurity-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Automotive Cybersecurity Trends by Geography

Europe continues to lead in automotive cybersecurity adoption, supported by strong regulatory enforcement and a mature automotive ecosystem. The region's automakers are increasingly investing in vehicle security operations centers and advanced monitoring systems to meet compliance and enhance resilience. Collaboration among EU member states enables consistent standards and faster product certification, giving European suppliers a competitive edge in bringing secure technologies to market.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing hub for automotive cybersecurity innovation. Rapid expansion of electric and connected vehicles across countries like China, Japan, and South Korea is creating fresh demand for secure communication frameworks and trusted hardware solutions. Regional manufacturers are also focusing on strengthening backend infrastructure and authentication mechanisms to support large-scale connected mobility ecosystems, driving new opportunities for local cybersecurity providers.

Top Players in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

BlackBerry Limited

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

