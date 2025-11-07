This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Rosilena Lindo, Global energy and climate advisor and former Secretary of Energy in Panama. She says that gender equality is not a women's issue, but rather a global development imperative. "The gender and energy dialogue has evolved. Women are not victims, they are agents of change," she states.The 2025 IRENA report reveals that women represent only 32% of the renewable energy workforce, and their participation in technical and leadership roles remains much lower. These numbers, while improving slowly, reflect persistent structural and cultural ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
