New Capabilities Maximise Workforce Planning, Orchestrate Intelligent Automation and Strengthen Frontline Engagement

Phenom, the leader in applied AI that helps organisations hire faster, develop better and retain longer, announced three new innovations at IAMPHENOM Europe that enhance how companies connect business strategy to talent execution: Enterprise Talent Optimization Work Redesign, Frontline Workforce Lifecycle Shift Scheduling, and Unified Orchestration Engine.

By expanding Phenom's AI and automation, companies are empowered to rethink how work is designed, talent is mobilised and operations are orchestrated across the full talent lifecycle. Built on Phenom X+ Ontologies, these products adapt to industry nuances, regulatory requirements, and the distinct needs of knowledge workers and frontline teams.

Traditional talent approaches have created persistent gaps: Enterprises have workforce data that cannot be turned into coordinated action; strategic priorities do not automatically translate into hiring plans; promising talent sits undiscovered in organisational silos; and policies designed for compliance create operational gridlock. Additionally, frontline workers continue to lack the same depth of resources and tools available to their corporate colleagues. Closing these gaps requires AI and agents that move beyond analysis to actively drive execution connecting strategy, operations and people in real time.

Enterprise Talent Optimization Work Redesign: Aligning Employee Engagement to Business Strategy

Most organisations are not leveraging skills to drive talent planning, reduce hiring costs and expedite productivity. This is due to complexities in collecting validated skills data from employees and understanding how skills specifically relate to the completion of work and the impact on company goals.

Phenom Enterprise Talent Optimization Work Redesign connects business strategy directly to talent action. Managers can launch any strategic initiative, from a department project to opening a new store or expanding into new markets, and AI instantly maps the workforce implications: identifying required skills, affected roles, and tasks that can be automated or AI-augmented.

With these capabilities, enterprises can leverage:

AI-driven task intelligence to analyse each role at the task level, revealing what can be automated or enhanced with AIwe

to analyse each role at the task level, revealing what can be automated or enhanced with AIwe Conversational AI agents to gather talent insights from employees and managers as part of natural career discussions, enriching workforce data without administrative burden

to gather talent insights from employees and managers as part of natural career discussions, enriching workforce data without administrative burden Career coach agents to connect employee development to company objectives, building growth plans tied directly to business outcomes

Each program is measurable, connecting talent actions to business progress. Powered by task ontologies, Enterprise Talent Optimization Work Redesign sets the foundation for dynamic workforce and succession planning and skill governance, while embedded AI agents eliminate manual data maintenance.

Frontline Workforce Lifecycle Shift Scheduling: Coordinating Shifts, Managing Policies Personalising Interactions

Following global success with hiring automation and vertical-specific onboarding, Phenom is enhancing the frontline experience to encompass the entire workforce lifecycle, including shift scheduling, internal mobility, referrals, communication and alumni engagement.

This allows organisations to move beyond traditional app-based experiences into an agentic, conversational model. AI agents help frontline employees and managers coordinate scheduling and career development, while ensuring it is personalised at every step.

Enterprises can leverage AI to handle:

Shift scheduling with built-in European Union and country-specific Working Time Directive compliance

Dynamic shift optimisation that considers employee preferences, skills and availability in real time

Internal mobility and referrals integration that enable employees to swap or recommend shifts internally for a broader picture of career growth

Alumni communities that empower managers to reach former employees for part-time or seasonal roles, strengthening employer connections and accelerating rehiring

By combining these three new technology innovations with lifecycle intelligence and compliance automation, Phenom creates a more connected, compliant and human experience for Europe's essential workforce.

Unified Orchestration Engine: Catching Automation Exceptions Keeping HRIT in Control

Traditional automation tools are rigid and break when exceptions occur. Phenom Unified Orchestration Engine introduces adaptive intelligence that handles exceptions in real time. Combining decision engines with simulations guided by agent operating policies and human-in-the-loop governance, it orchestrates workflows across the talent ecosystem while keeping humans in control.

By allowing AI agents to participate directly in workflows, they can identify bottlenecks, create alternative pathways when rules don't fit, and ensure every action is policy-compliant and explainable. For example, they can:

Automatically reschedule interviews when a manager doesn't show up

Escalate to recruiters when resume parsing fails

Enforce region-specific compliance rules for shift scheduling

Simulate policy changes and visualise downstream impact before rollout

Companies control which tasks agents can automate and which require human judgment, with built-in compliance guardrails. Unified Orchestration Engine makes policy definition intuitive, turning rigid automation into transparent, adaptive orchestration.

"Traditional HR strategies force employees and managers into admin tasks that don't reflect how work actually gets done," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "What we do at Phenom is different. We don't just build AI, we apply it to the real world. That means intelligence that connects strategy to talent decisions, automation that adapts to complexity and experiences that engage every worker. With applied AI that optimises and adapts, enterprises redesign work from administrative overhead to meaningful impact."

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimise hiring and onboarding processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

Discover how Phenom Applied AI empowers organisations to hire faster, develop better and retain longer here.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer. By uniquely combining proprietary industry-specific AI, agentic AI, automation and personalized experiences, its Intelligent Talent Experience platform helps companies fundamentally reshape their HR processes and strategies for scalable and sustainable transformation. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, Phenom takes a holistic approach that unifies the entire talent journey, augmenting human capabilities and creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and talent.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

