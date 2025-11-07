HEARST MEDIA CHINA - ELLE CHINA: ELLE China Celebrates the 2025 ELLE Style Awards

ELLE China hosts the 2025 Style Awards in Sanya under the theme "Infinite Waves," as the brand marks 80 years of fashion, creativity, and influence worldwide.

SANYA, China, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 ELLE China Style Awards were held in Sanya, China, under the theme "Infinite Waves". The event marked the 80th anniversary of ELLE Magazine and its first edition in Sanya, bringing together nearly 100 celebrities and over 200 guests.

The celebration began with a unique beach red carpet show that extended from the palm groves to the shoreline, creating a "Waves & Starlight" ceremony. Following the red carpet, guests joined the awards dinner, where ELLE unveiled its Annual Style List, and later enjoyed an outdoor "Beach Electro" after-party that closed the evening on a high note.

Commenting on the theme of the night, Daisy Wang, CEO of Hearst China, explained that Infinity represents both renewal and limitless potential. She noted that the concept embodies ELLE's enduring values of optimism, confidence, and independence, while also highlighting the brand's continued evolution from a print publication to a leading multimedia platform centered on creativity and human connection. Editor-in-Chief Sun Zhe added that fashion today reflects culture and women's self-expression with continuous change representing the true meaning of infinity.

The 2025 ELLE Style Awards achieved remarkable online success across major social platforms. The event dominated Weibo's entertainment charts with record-breaking engagement, amassing billions of views and millions of interactions. It also drew strong viewership on live streams and gained widespread traction on Rednote, Douyin, and WeChat, underscoring its significant cultural impact and audience reach nationwide.

